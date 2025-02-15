Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here for February 17 - 23, 2025. What is in store for your animal sign? The I Ching hexagram is Heaven over Fire (#13) changing to Heaven over Heaven (#1).

Hexagrams #13 and #1 reveal the power of positive social influences and friendships to help you conquer the moon and the stars. Do you have such relationships in your life? How do you know it to be true? Treasure such friendships because they are the greatest boon.

Advertisement

Just remember: just like your best friends help you create a beautiful life, there must be reciprocity so you can help them likewise. If this reciprocity is missing, don't be surprised if the relationship fades into nothingness.

This give-and-take energy creates the right checks and balances, allowing love to thrive without selfishness peeking its face. Life can be beautiful when you can accomplish such a tremendous task together.

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from February 17 - 23, 2025:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, your horoscope this week is all about recognizing the divine spark within you. Nothing can stand in your way when you act with full faith in your abilities.

Your manifestation powers will be strong in love. Do a love ritual to support your desires and intentions in a relationship. You can include your partner when completing a love ritual and jointly bring blessings into your love life as a couple.

This week, pay closer attention to the small things that bring you joy. Whether that's a coffee mug sculpted like your favorite anime character, a hairpin, a fillet knife, or anything else, these recognitions will enhance the flow of positivity through your life.

Advertisement

Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, this week's horoscope encourages you to speak from your heart and not withhold the truth in life, your friendships, work, relationships, or love, even when others don't listen, communicate effectively.

Honesty will be an important part of your week, especially if there is a drawn-out conflict where neither side seems to accept the other's viewpoint. Sometimes, it may be better to walk away when a resolution is impossible.

Advertisement

Your career will do well this week, especially if you planted seeds (metaphorically) in the early months of last year. Your hard work is about to pay off!

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, let music and culture be the focal points of your life this week. This will bring you the deepest inspiration, the heartiest of experiences, and the most valuable conversations.

Advertisement

In love, express your personality quirks and invite your partner or interest to get to know you more. Whether this is an interest in cosplay, ASMR videos, or a fascination with bugs and butterflies, something beautiful will emerge when you are yourself.

You are encouraged to wear more white this week. It will help you align your energy chakras and find peace within, especially if you pair this with natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, your horoscope this week encourages you to seek out fantasies, whether of the visual kind, written, spoken, or experiential. Something truly delightful will occur when you do.

Your love life will also benefit from this, especially if you take your partner or love interest with you on such adventures. Engaging with each other in VR is a possibility.

Futurism will bring you the best results this week. Whatever your field of interest might be, look for ways to improve your lifestyle and techniques through the help of evolving technology and other breakthroughs. If you are an inventor, this will be an excellent period for you!

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, this week's horoscope encourages you to fly high (metaphorically) and not allow anyone to deride your dreams. You are not too much or overconfident. You can dream big and not limit yourself in the mind space.

Bring the same energy to your love life, especially if anyone urges you to settle for second-best or lower your standards. Don't ignore red flags or negging.

Advertisement

You will thrive this week by living more harmoniously with nature and the world through food choices, sustainable fashion, business strategies, and more.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Snake, this week's horoscope encourages you to lean into your relationship with your best friends and seek comfort and emotional support if you are experiencing something big or stressful.

This message also applies to your love life, especially from the standpoint of whether your partner will show up for you. Now's the time to test your romantic compatibility and see if you can build together.

Your relationship with your childhood dreams is also highlighted here. Did you allow them to fade away as you grew older? Or did you lean into them? Rekindle the enthusiasm of your inner child by journaling on this subject. Intriguing ideas and inspiration will come to you when you do.

Advertisement

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, your horoscope this week is a mix of sweet and salty experiences that will help you strengthen your self-esteem and boundaries ... if you allow yourself to lean into them and the wisdom they bring.

Your love life will benefit from this, too, especially if you are learning to be more open in love and communicate more effectively. Don't allow your ego to hold you back from growth.

Advertisement

You are encouraged to be more athletic this week, even if it's just adventure sports or a weekend trip to a skiing slope. Impromptu activities will bring joy and delight as well.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, your week's horoscope encourages you to be surefooted and strong within yourself. The more confident you are, the easier it will be for extraordinary experiences to find their way to you.

In love, lead with kindness and create a safe space for you and your partner to express yourself fully and understand each other better. Following this up with a fun date will lead to the best results.

This week, you are encouraged to use symbolism to attract what you want—charms and crystal pendants that anchor intentions can help. But so can wearing motifs for courage (lion), beauty (butterfly), freedom (hawk), and so on.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, this week's horoscope concerns where to bring your energy vs. your talents. Not every path is the right one. But some paths will require you to leave your comfort zone for all the right reasons.

In love, you must evaluate how you define a worthy relationship. Do you want to protect your relationship and keep your special memories off social media? How will you choose to show up with your best? Journal the answers for more clarity.

Advertisement

You are the bringer of truth to your people in your unique ways. Use this ability to build positive communities and encourage others.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, your week's horoscope encourages you to choose one activity that brings joy to your soul. Aim to do it at least three times (or more) this week. A half an hour will help you rejuvenate yourself in the best ways.

Advertisement

In love, you will discover yourself through your relationship and conversations with your partner. Peel back the layers and ask good questions to learn more about one another.

You are the master of your destiny now and have the power to manifest swiftly. Use vision boarding techniques to help you streamline the process and focus it.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you are encouraged to think about your loyalties this week. Knowing what matters most to you will help you choose a path that will bring you your biggest blessings. Don't allow social pressure to make you choose what doesn't ring true in your heart.

Your love life will benefit from this too, especially if you are in a new relationship and worried about appearances or if the people in your circle will embrace your partner the way you do. Let everything unfold organically so you can act from a place of power and wisdom.

Advertisement

Your heart will be your source of blessings. Choose the fun and playful recreational activities that rejuvenate your soul after a hectic day. Even a solid hour every day will have tremendous results.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, and for the next six months, celebrate your wins in life. As you close the door of a successful chapter, it's also time to plan for your future goals and objectives. With the Full Moon behind you, take a moment to set your highest intentions. Creating a vision board can help you clarify what you want to accomplish next.

When it comes to your love life, be true to yourself. Be open to trying new things, including visiting various places to meet new people. Embrace cultural aspects of your lover's interests.

What was their upbringing like, and how is it different from yours? Even if you belong to the same culture, regional variations will open a world of opportunities and experiences for you!

Work with a shaman this week to help you align your chakras and bring peace to your mind. You can offer fruits and incense to your passed-away loved ones and ancestors and seek guidance from the beyond.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.