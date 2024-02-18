Make Your Manifestations Come True With A Higher-Vibration Faith

Faith is a deep conviction everything will unfold in the best possible way.
By Polly Wirum
Written on Feb 18, 2024
Photo: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA | Canva
Faith, for some, is worshiping a higher power by living the doctrine of a specific religion. For others, faith is a deep conviction everything will unfold in the best possible way, while some people have faith in a life promising only disappointments. Wherever you land on the spectrum of these beliefs, you can manifest your dream life with high-vibration faith.
Here's how to turbocharge your manifestation with high-vibration faith.
1. Harness the elements of faith.
Religions hold faith in a set of rules followers are expected to abide by. There is often a hierarchy of people in the church or religious order. The individual worshiper may not feel free to determine what belongs in their life. The promise of heaven or glory in the afterlife is often a price paid in this lifetime.
Religions can offer a lovely community and support system. But without free will or personal empowerment, it takes away the ability to manifest a life unique and beautiful for every individual. High vibrational faith always offers free will in creating a fulfilling life. If something isn’t a good fit, you can always choose again. No judgment or shame.
RELATED: 8 Internal Changes You Must Make Before You Can Discover What Makes You Truly Happy
Photo: Zdenka-Darula via Shutterstock
2. Be bold in self-empowerment.
Some people have great faith and confidence in their power. They believe accountability and working hard will help them win the game of life. Self Empowerment is a quality we all need, but if there is no room for a loving influence, it can become fear-based and morph into a controlling lifestyle.
High vibrational faith includes self-empowerment and is inspired, bold, courageous, loving, and not controlling. This beautiful energy follows heartfelt ideas and welcomes other people into their world.
RELATED: 10 Sneaky Ways Your Spirit Guides & Angels Always Guide You
3. Trust your awareness.
Some people trust everything will work out for the highest good. Yet, other people have faith that life will never work out for them. High vibrational faith includes awareness and trust in a loving higher power that promises your highest good.
4. Blend spiritual practices, self-empowerment, and receiving.
Manifesting with high vibrational faith requires a balance of spiritual practices, acts of self-empowerment, and a belief there are many layers and experiences to enjoy in every life. The most fulfilling life will have us taking action for what we want, adhering to a belief of a loving Universe, and knowing Karma, healing, and spiritual expansion are part of every human life plan.
RELATED: 11 Tiny Ways To Bridge The Gap Between Us & The Spirit World
Here are 15 steps to expand your high-vibrational faith.
- Let go of fear. Moving away from fearful thoughts will show you why things can work out.
- Look for things to inspire you and act on them!
- Believe in unlimited possibilities. The only reason you will not succeed is the thoughts of potential failure flow through your mind.
- Surround yourself with people ( even one person) who can be grateful.
- Practice gratitude. Let God, your Angels, and guides know you appreciate everything being offered.
- Form a relationship with the loving Universe, your guides, and Angels. Talk with them. Get to know how they feel.
- Follow a spiritual practice to welcome magic in your life. This might be following the cycles of the moon, working with crystals, or trying automatic writing. Have fun with this.
- Join a group that believes in miracles and other vibrational occurrences. This can be in person or virtually.
- Read or listen to stories about miracles in other people’s lives.
- Set your intentions for what you want in your life and how you want to feel.
- Be courageous. Stay true to yourself. Live the life that feels best to you.
- Pray every day. This can be a simple message of thanks to The Source, or whoever your higher power is.
- Meditate daily, ideally in the morning. Allow yourself to harmonize with the loving Universe and your Angels before you start your day.
- Visualize filling your home, body, family, and friends with love and light daily.
- Practice being vulnerable and receiving loving gifts from the Universe. Know you are deserving of all the best.
Are you manifesting with a high vibrational faith?
Answering the following questions offers a great indicator of the type of energy you are creating. Take a minute and write down something you would like to manifest.
Related Stories From YourTango:
- What’s your mindset?
- Are you hopeful, positive, and even excited about your goals?
- What are your practices of connecting with the universe?
- Do you regularly pray, meditate, or talk with your angels and guides?
- Do you feel empowered?
- Are you bravely setting intentions and going after them?
- How do you handle disappointments?
- Can you shake these off and try again?
You can increase the vibration of your faith wherever you are today, feel the sun, enjoy some deep breaths, and make a loving connection.
RELATED: 8 Tiny Practices That Lead To An Incredible Spiritual Transformation
More for You:
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at https://pollywirum.com/turbocharge-your-manifestation-skills-with-a-high-vibrational-faith/. Reprinted with permission from the author.