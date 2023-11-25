The Actual, True End Goal Of Self-Care, According To Experts

Experts from all well-being disciplines suggest the vital need for self-care. Yet, we can find ourselves not giving a hoot about making the time or having a joyful mindset around self-care.

Our short-range thinking and need for immediate results can make us say, "Why bother wasting time with self-care? What's the point?"

Here's the actual, true end goal of self-care, according to YourTango experts:

1. To honor your unique being

The end goal of self-care is to show yourself love. When you take time just for yourself, you are demonstrating self-love. If you do yoga, you are loving your body and giving your mind a rest. Walking in nature connects you with something bigger than yourself, remembering you are a part of everything. If you do a creative project, you allow that part of your mind the freedom of expression so you are heard at least by yourself. All self-care options lead to honoring the unique being you are, your right to exist, take care of yourself, and make yourself happy.

— Ronnie Ann Ryan, Intuitive Coach for Business & Life

2. To have a happy, healthy life

The ultimate goal of self-care is to enable us to live the healthiest and happiest life possible. It's about fostering a harmonious relationship with ourselves, both physically and mentally, so that we can navigate life's challenges with resilience, embrace joy, and savor the richness of our experiences. Self-care isn't just a routine; it's a commitment to our well-being, a journey towards a fulfilling and balanced life.

— Clare Waismann, M-RAS/ SUDCC II Waismann Method Rapid Detox Founder

3. To create a kindness loop

The end goal of self-care is to sustain the habit of kindness to yourself. Care for yourself as well as you would anyone you cherish.

— Ruth Schimel, PhD, Career & Life Mgt.Consultant, Author

4. To fill yourself with life

To feel good about yourself as you move through life. To be your own best friend rather than a source of extra judgment, negativity, or problems. When we treat ourselves well by caring for body, mind, and soul it ultimately makes our time in life more enjoyable. We get to live life more fully.

— Cassady Cayne, Energy coach, healer

5. To weather the storms of life

The optimal goal of self-care is to build your internal resources for dealing with life's stresses. Sleeping well, getting a restful nap, making sure to move your body throughout the day, practicing gratitude, and making time for meditation all help your body and mind feel more vigorous and alive — and help you weather problems that life may throw your way.

— Gloria Brame, Ph.D. Therapist

6. To align with the cosmic

The end goal of self-care is most often multi-dimensional and depends on an individual's perspective on life.



In simpler terms, the end goal of self-care is to have a life where the Mind, Body, and Soul are aligned with the cosmic energy of the universe.



This energy alignment empowers a person to enter a stage of self-awareness and mindfulness, which also empowers a purposeful and fulfilling life.

— Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro Numerologist, NumroVani

Shifting your mindset from treating self-care as a routine to self-care as a joyous ritual is a big step toward achieving any life goals.

When we are in a place of joy and contentment within our bodies and minds, we are better capable of facing the challenges of life and receiving joyous moments. The moments where the meaning of our existence lives.

If you ever ask yourself, "What's the goal of self-care?" remember that self-care is the foundation of every goal you will have,

