As you prepare for your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in February 2025, keep in mind that luck arrives when you realize that you are working in alignment with the universe. Each redirection, detour, and pause only serves to help you manifest what is meant for you. Let yourself rest confident in this knowledge as February begins so you can practice gentleness and patience knowing everything you dream of is already yours.

February begins with Jupiter stationing direct on Tuesday, February 4. Jupiter has been retrograde since October 2024, guiding you to reflect on past decisions and what you're looking for in terms of future successes. As the planet of luck stations direct, expect greater forward momentum.

Everything you’ve been working on will rapidly manifest, especially as Venus shifts into Aries on the same day giving you the courage to go after what you most want. It's time to unapologetically claim what you want for your life and avoid sending mixed signals into the universe.

The heavy Pisces energy towards the end of the month is the encouragement you need to listen to your intuition and to let go of any fears that have been preventing you from walking in your soul purpose. Pisces may represent endings, but it also brings hope, unconditional love, patience, unity, and the ability to surrender to the divine plan in your life.

Let yourself hold space for both beginnings and endings in February, recognizing that you mustn’t overwork to manifest your dreams, but slow down. Use this as a reminder that confidence and intuition are often quiet. Make plans in private, focus on your well-being, and work towards creating a life that represents the love you’ve cultivated for yourself.

Luckiest day of the month for your zodiac sign in February 2025

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Wednesday, February 19

Let the universe be your guide, dear Aries. As Juno shifts into Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19, lighting up your house of luck, you will be drawn to all things mystical and esoteric. Explore your intuition, collaborate with like-minded individuals, or plan that inspiring solo trip you’ve been dreaming of.

While you’ve been busy figuring out matters of your career, perhaps the universe has other plans for you. Instead of exhausting yourself trying to achieve the success you think you want, embrace what is calling you. Let yourself become an explorer of life and be willing to take a chance on finally manifesting some long-held dreams for what you’d like to experience.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Sunday, February 16

Practice what you preach, sweet Taurus. You have recently adopted a more holistic approach to your career, an approach that may also prove beneficial to your personal life. Once Pallas shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, February 16, you will receive the divine nudge necessary to start focusing on yourself.

You don’t always need to think about what's on your to-do list. You will benefit from prioritizing your well-being. What adjustments can you make to improve your work-life balance? Use up some PTO to give yourself a few four-day work weeks, check out remote jobs that provide more freedom, or simply start making your own healthy lunches.

Open your mind and heart and be willing to see matters from a new perspective.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Friday, February 14

You rise by helping others, lucky Gemini. Mercury will shift into Pisces on Friday, February 14, soft-launching Pisces season and benefitting your career.

When you help others succeed, you bring about greater achievement for yourself. Embrace your softer side, practice empathy, and recognize your unique ability to bring others together. Be open to collaborative work, let yourself invest in helping others rise, and listen to your intuition.

This phase is all about demonstrating your authenticity in a way that shows just how confident you are in yourself and your abilities.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Thursday, February 27

Nothing is too good to be true, beautiful Cancer. Although the New Moon in Pisces on Thursday, February 27 may make you doubt all the goodness you’re surrounded by, let yourself fully receive.

The New Moon in Pisces brings about lucky new beginnings, expansion, and divine intervention from the universe. Spend time listening to your dreams, validating that you deserve to live the life you’ve always wanted. As events and opportunities start to manifest, don't waste time questioning them.

You will feel compassionate and empathetic — just make sure you extend those feelings to yourself first. You deserve to be happy, Cancer, but to do that you must make sure that you are honoring what you dream of instead of letting others lead you.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Tuesday, February 4

Set out on an adventure, Leo. Venus will shift into Aries on Tuesday, February 4, bringing opportunities for romance, higher education, spirituality, and travel.

This energy is more about what you feel driven to do versus following through on any obligations or expectations. Try to embrace a healthy sense of ego during this period so you don’t waste time questioning yourself. You are being urged to reflect on your purpose in life — this is only the beginning of the journey.

With Venus retrograde set to begin in March, whatever you begin now won’t come to fruition until after April 30, when Venus reenters Aries. Practice patience through this time, but make sure you pursue what calls to you. The only opinion that matters is yours — the more you live life on your terms, the less you will care about what others think.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Tuesday, February 4

Get back to your dreams, dearest Virgo. Jupiter has been moving through your house of career since 2024. Although progress was slowed or stalled during its retrograde that began in October, as Jupiter stations direct in Gemini on Tuesday, February 4, you will experience success.

Jupiter in Gemini has encouraged your professional success by urging curiosity and the willingness to embrace new opportunities. You have been reflecting on an offer, decision, or new idea that you’ve kept mostly to yourself. All of that reflection will pay off as you begin a period of enormous expansion and abundance in your career.

Now is the time to start writing down your goals. Remain open to new opportunities as you don’t want to limit yourself on what you can achieve!

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Tuesday, February 4

Expand your horizon, sweet Libra. The universe has been nudging you out of your comfort zone since 2024, leading you to explore new dreams you've yet to act on. While you’ve needed some time to reflect and plan, trust yourself enough to take a chance.

As Jupiter stations direct in Gemini on Tuesday, February 4, you are urged to expand your horizons and take a leap of faith. If you’re still on the fence about moving or launching a new idea into the world, plan a trip to figure out if this resonates with your soul.

No matter how small a step is, it still will be in the right direction as the only mistake you can make is simply doing nothing. It will always be a bit scary to take a chance and change your life, but in this case, the universe is fully supporting you in this new chapter of your life.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Sunday, February 23

You already have everything you need to succeed, beautiful Scorpio. You have spent way too much time doubting yourself and telling yourself what is and isn’t possible. None of that has brought about the changes and luck you’ve been seeking, so it’s time to make a different choice.

You often struggle with feeling supported in making life changes or initiating a new beginning. However, as Mars stations direct in Cancer on Sunday, February 23 all of that will change. You have developed new personal and professional connections that are there for you, so long as you take the opportunity to reach out to them.

You may be considering moving for work or taking a sabbatical as you focus on living the life you want. Nothing is impossible, and the fact that you have this dream tells you that it’s what you are meant to do. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or lean on others as you prepare for this exciting time in your life.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Wednesday, February 12

Your heart truly is one of your greatest strengths, lucky Sagittarius. Although you often hide this part of yourself in an effort to feel safe, living with your heart wide open is how you attract the luck you seek.

You began a new phase of your life last year focused on choosing to be yourself, honoring that great big heart of yours, and believing that you are worthy of all you dream of. Now, as the Full Moon in Leo rises on Wednesday, February 12, you can expect a sweet moment of fruition.

Take time to honor the chances you’ve taken and your personal growth. You are seeing the possibilities in life and the return of hope that nothing that is meant for you can be lost. Celebrate yourself and this time in your life, making sure you’re taking accountabilities for all the success you’ve created.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Sunday, February 16

You are planning for your legacy, dearest Capricorn. While success is often synonymous with your zodiac sign, your perspective has shifted to include what you want to leave behind for others. You want your success to mean something and make a difference in the lives of those you care about the most.

Use this desire to your advantage as Pallas shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, February 16, igniting new and innovative ideas on how to leave the legacy you dream of. A legacy can be more than financial in nature, so hold space for the example you are setting and the personal connections you are fostering in your life. A financial legacy is an amazing gift, but you also want to leave behind good memories and love.

It doesn’t matter where you are in your life at this point — you can still start living as you hope to be remembered. This will help you find a balance in the legacy you create so that it truly represents all you have achieved and all the love you have put out into the world.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Tuesday, February 18

Not everyone sees the world as you do, sweet Aquarius. You have a profound sense of integrity which translates to a strong work ethic and a unique approach to life. This has led you to find success no matter what endeavor you give your energy to.

Pay close attention to what occurs as the Sun shifts into Pisces on Tuesday, February 18, igniting your professional and personal life. The Sun in Pisces brings financial rewards because of your integrity and work ethic, however, it also asks that you give back.

Consider volunteering or donating to a charity close to your heart. Giving back is a core part of receiving. Plus, this is part of who you are, so in turning around and letting your success make a difference in the lives of others, you are also honoring your authentic nature.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Wednesday, February 19

All you dream of is feeling genuinely understood, beautiful Pisces. As the 12th and final zodiac sign, it’s no surprise that you often feel misunderstood. You truly are a collection of each of the other eleven zodiac signs, so you often present as a mystery to those around you.

But all of that shifts as Juno moves into Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19, creating a genuine feeling of being understood, especially in your career. You’ve been working diligently but silently for the past few years. You haven’t always been treated fairly or felt truly seen for your contributions, but that will change. Expect to receive accolades, a bonus, or a new offer of employment.

You will finally feel seen for who you are and what you bring to your career, which also means that you will feel understood. And in your case, being understood also represents the success you’ve always desired.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.