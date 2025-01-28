Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for February 2025 is influenced by this month's I Ching hexagram of luck, Thunder over Thunder (#51) changing to Thunder over Fire (#55). This serves as a reminder that effort never goes to waste if one strives with the full might of their intelligence and all their talents.

Autopilot won't cut it when it comes to success — luck meets effort halfway. Once you put your heart and mind into everything you do, nothing is impossible. So don't hold yourself back or dilute your shine. Awesome things are in store for those who never doubt themselves.

Luckiest day of the month for each Chinese zodiac sign in February 2025:

Rat

Luckiest day of the month for Rat: February 19

Rat, your luck in February will bring you accolades and respect in your endeavors. Bring your A-game at work and when pursuing your hobbies and leave the rest to the cosmic currents. This month will also be a game-changer for your relationships.

Green and gold are your lucky colors this month, and silk is an auspicious fabric for you.

Ox

Luckiest day of the month for Ox: February 22

Ox, your luck in February will change the trajectory of your destiny. Watch out for crossroads and pivotal moments! Remain grounded to make sound decisions aligned with who you are and your life path and be cognizant of going with the grain based on others' opinions.

Focus on your communication this month, which has the potential to bring the breakthroughs you're looking for. The color red and also marigold flowers are lucky for you this month.

Tiger

Luckiest day of the month for Tiger: February 23

Tiger, your luck in February will act behind the scenes for your future benefit. Don't worry about external appearances and who may sneer at you or your assumed lack of progress. When the results show up, you will have the last laugh.

February is strong for internal growth through hobbies, so make time for what you love as you will find luck through those efforts. Consider reading books on productivity and business management to make the most of this month's positive energy.

Rabbit

Luckiest day of the month for Rabbit: February 19

Rabbit, remember that luck doesn't always look like lottery wins or material gains. Sometimes, luck can look like successfully breaking a destructive habit with less resistance than you might've expected. Be mindful and cautious as you move through life, as this sort of luck undoubtedly changes your life for the better even if you don't notice it at first.

Dragon

Luckiest day of the month for Dragon: February 18

Dragon, while you may experience a slow start to the month, you're headed for a significant glow-up. As you see life begin improving, remember who your true friends are! Dig into creative hobbies this month to unlock your intuition. And if you start seeing the color red a lot, think of it as a sign from the universe that you're on the right track.

Snake

Luckiest day of the month for Snake: February 15

Snake, your intelligence is a strong source of luck in February. The more you prioritize learning and appeasing your curiosity, the more your luck will shine through. The colors red and gold and tiger lily flowers are lucky for you this month — how can you incorporate them into your life?

Horse

Luckiest day of the month for Horse: February 19

Horse, your luck in February will appear in the space between the mundane and the fantastical, so look out for supernatural experiences, odd serendipities, and vivid dreams. These experiences all serve to let you know what to do in a difficult situation and aid in decision-making. If you feel called to, write about these instances even if they don't make sense at first. The puzzle pieces will come together soon, almost like a cosmic cipher.

Goat

Luckiest day of the month for Goat: February 23

Goat, your luck in February will make you feel like the G.O.A.T, pun intended! Prepare for extraordinary experiences — and maybe even a windfall. If this emerges in the financial space, remember that success isn't always like winning the lottery. Instead, you may reap a little something extra that helps you fund important dreams or expand a business venture. Even seemingly regular life moments end up being incredibly lucky and help you gain the respect of your community and develop a legacy.

Monkey

Luckiest day of the month for Monkey: February 25

Monkey, you may have an idea right now that feels a bit rootless, but by the end of the month, you have exactly what you need to turn it into something truly magnificent. Your luck this month comes in the form of inspiration or the assistance you need to turn ephemeral potential into something extraordinary. Watch out for such moments and journal about them if possible to glean future wisdom.

Rooster

Luckiest day of the month for Rooster: February 27

Rooster, your luck in February is all about education and the power of expanding your mind. Invest in books and other resources that help you do so. You may even attend a conference and find great opportunities or friends that open your mind to the vast world beyond what you know.

Have you ever considered learning another language? This is a good month to finally download that language-learning app. Even just a few minutes a day can lead to major progress under this month's energy.

Dog

Luckiest day of the month for Dog: February 28

Dog, trust your heart and go all-in. When you show up with your hundred percent, the universe will have your back, no matter what. Schedule some time this month to read books or watch educational videos on subjects that intrigue your mind or add to your knowledge base as that will boost your future luck.

Pig

Luckiest day of the month for Pig: February 15

Pig, signs and symbols such as feathers on your path, flowers randomly falling on your head, or even a ladybug popping up out of nowhere on your work desk can guide you where you need to go if you trust in those ephemeral whispers. Note these instances when they occur and research their meanings to uncover where your luck resides.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.