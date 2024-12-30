The Lesson Your Zodiac Sign Will Learn During The New Moon In Capricorn That Benefits You The Entire Month

The New Moon in Capricorn on December 30, 2024, will be a liberating transit for cardinal zodiac sign placements for an entire month, especially Capricorns since Pluto has ingressed Aquarius. During this momentous transit, new initiatives and ideas will be welcomed and explored, with each zodiac sign learning a highly beneficial life lesson as the week ensues.

With this Cardinal Moon, we can expect to embark on a new journey filled with much more love and passion for our work. The Aquarius Moon will appear on the first, followed by the Pisces Moon on the third. Slow and steady wins the race, and now that Venus will be in Pisces beginning on the second, things can feel sweeter since the planet of love and beauty is in its exaltation.

The lesson your zodiac sign will learn during the week of December 30, 2024:

Aries

While the New Moon can make this a period of personal evolution, you are pushed to analyze the tests this transit will bring forth for the next six months. Give yourself a chance to breathe and evaluate how you will move forward with practical solutions.

With your ruler currently retrograde, be mindful of how you use your energy, and don’t rush through because you may have to redo the work if you don’t pay attention to the details now.

Taurus

The New Moon allows you to be at the center stage once more, which can make you uncomfortable if you do not want all the attention. Nevertheless, you are learning how to connect with others and build upon your dreams.

Although the Aquarius Moon will bring you more work to do, you will feel optimistic once the Pisces energy rushes through as your ruler, Venus, enters this sign.

Gemini

Saturn has been shifting your mentality, making you more responsible and aware of your abilities, which can feel overwhelming. Because the New Moon may center along these similar themes, you have Venus in Pisces, smoothing and healing aspects of your career house that need love and care.

On the 2nd, Venus will be in its exaltation, bringing in a rush of positive energy that can make you feel as if anything is possible during the next several months.

Cancer

Finally, a lunation that brings new life to your relationship house without the obsessive and painful energy that Pluto may have brought. You are free now to consider your relationship with others and the blossoming one you have with yourself.

While this week can feel exhausting, you may see how Venus in Pisces soothes and heals any tensions with others, making this a supportive transit for potential reconciliations.

Leo

Keeping up with responsibilities may be an obstacle the New Moon might bring. However, you may feel much more prepared since Mars has been in your sign briefly and will re-enter Cancer on the 6th.

Before the planet of war returns to your sign in the next several months, this lunation wants you to be a lot more prepared and structured so that the impulsiveness of Mars does not cloud your judgment later on.

Virgo

As we all experience this New Moon’s wonders, you may feel pulled by your past relationships. This can bring up some conflicting emotional energy, especially if you have not closed your heart to someone from long ago.

During the next six months, Saturn may have you more centered and practical regarding your connections and those from the past. A time to officially move on and release before Saturn moves in Aries later this year.

Libra

The grounding energy of this lunar transit can make it a lot more potent for you as you navigate the emotional landscape it may present.

However, your ruler, Venus, will be in its exaltation, bringing you a beacon of light and hope as you continue your journey. Venus in Pisces allows you to forgive and close chapters as you turn the page for your new beginning.

Scorpio

Because this transit will make a sextile to your sign, this can be a good time to explore your ideas without being deterred if you experience blockages.

The New Moon in Capricorn wants you to find your voice and share it with others. On January 2nd, Venus will be in Pisces, allowing you to feel more confident with your words.

Sagittarius

The challenges with this lunation can bring to light how restricting Saturn may feel as you may be pushed to think back to Saturn’s stay in the sign of Aquarius. Venus in Pisces offers you a sense of optimism and healing for the next several months.

During this transit, be more open to the changes you may be experiencing, communicate with others more effectively, and do not shy away from your emotions.

Capricorn

It is a glorious and magnificent transit that can push you to be more of an adventurer, even if Saturn is still helping you to take things one step at a time.

With Pluto now in a new sign, this can be the first time that setting plans for the next six months can feel thrilling and encouraging. Luna in your sign wants you to fall in love with yourself, meet new people, and take a chance on your dreams.

Aquarius

Because this energy is hidden in a darker corner of your chart, you will accept this medicinal energy as it can also bring transformative qualities that can aid you with navigating Pluto in your sign.

A moment of centering and focusing on you can allow you to strengthen the connections you have with yourself. After all, Saturn wants you to build your self-esteem and courage as you continue learning more from Pluto in Aquarius.

Pisces

Saturn in your sign pushes forth the themes of this New Moon. Nevertheless, you can endure the surprises the next six months may bring. As you settle into this new domain, this lunation's other aspect helps you see your progression and growth in the last several years.

Another impactful transit will be Venus’ ingress in your sign beginning on the 2nd. Take this period to pour love into your life and to accept it from those you treasure.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.