What Each Zodiac Sign Has To Look Forward To In January 2025, According To Monthly Horoscopes

January 2025 horoscopes begin the year with a new melody. Things feel surreal with Venus in its exaltation beginning on January 2 in the sign of Pisces. Mars retrograde will enter Cancer on the 6th, making this a very potent period for cardinal signs being tasked to go with the flow and be patient.

We begin feeling more grounded around January 8 with Mercury in Capricorn helping us get our thoughts in order, a welcome reset after Mercury in Sagittarius created some chaos. On the 13th, the Full Moon in Cancer can feel engaging and rewarding as we reflect on our accomplishments.

Advertisement

Aquarius season begins on January 19, a very social and exciting period with the Sun connecting with Pluto and Jupiter later on. Mercury also enters Aquarius beginning on the 27th, allowing us to build on our new chapter. The New Moon in Aquarius on the 29th closes the month, a good period to set new intentions for the next six months.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

January 2025 horoscopes for each zodiac sign

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You experience a major reset with the North Node leaving your sign to enter Pisces early in the year, helping you feel confident and prepared for the next chapter. Venus enters Pisces on the 2nd, putting a new chapter in your love life into motion.

Mars retrograde moves into Cancer beginning on January 6, reminding you that if you want to achieve success you need to accept constructive criticism from others. The Full Moon in Cancer on the 13th sets the stage for something bigger in your career path.

Aquarius season begins on the 19th, getting you more focused on your objectives. Meanwhile, your confidence and social life shine. Impulsiveness stuns your progress, so plan ahead.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The beginning of the month puts the spotlight on your friendships, allowing your close bonds to evolve and attracting new connections. You are welcoming romance and surprises in your life.

By mid-month, you feel more confident in your skills and talents. Aquarius season begins on the 19th, illuminating the highest point in your chart. This is a period filled with more responsibilities, but the outcome will be worth it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

January sets the tone for the upcoming year which promises to be a great one for you. The beginning of the month initiates a new chapter where you can develop a romantic story that may unfold throughout the year.

By mid-month, your focus will shift to your career. If you have been giving it your all, expect your talents to blossom as you continue putting in the work. On the 19th, the Sun enters Aquarius, initiating a zodiac month filled with courage and understanding.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Mars entering your sign on January 6 instills patience and helps you to concentrate better on your tasks for the next month. Congratulate yourself for the accomplishments you've made over the last six months, and use this moment to focus on perfecting your craft. You are pushing ahead and making this your year.

Venus will be in Pisces early in the year, a positive transit for water signs like you. With optimism and romance leading the way, you will be able to uncover how love can continue to transform your life now that Pluto is in a new sign.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

As Mars moves back to Cancer on January 6, you can breathe easily as this new chapter allows you to focus on self-care and healing. The Full Moon in Cancer on the 13th continues to weave this story, helping you approach things with more patience and learn from previous mistakes. You understand how these lessons have shaped and taught you so much in the last six months.

The Sun in Aquarius on the 19th and New Moon on the 29th will enter your relationship house, sparking an essential moment for you to evolve your relationships with Pluto also in this sign. With Mercury also entering this sign on the 27th, your compassion and communication change during this time as well.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The beginning of the month asks you to reflect on past relationship experiences. With Mars retrograde entering Cancer on the 6th, your social connections begin feeling more vibrant. You will feel very appreciative of the wonderful and supportive people in your life, especially as you embark on your own metamorphosis this year.

The heavy Aquarius energy towards the end of the month initiates a moment when you feel more compelled to enhance your routines with the demanding energy in the sky.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your ruler, Venus, enters the sign of Pisces on the 2nd, increasing your compassion and empathy. On the 6th, Mars retrograde will move into cardinal territory, making this a moment to adapt to being more patient, especially on the career front since Mars will shift how you work and interact with others for the next several weeks.

On the 19th, the Sun will enter Aquarius. Expect to meet new people during this period. You may surprise yourself by falling in love with new topics and experiences! This month, explore your independence while also learning the value of self-love.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Magic is in the air once Venus enters Pisces on the 2nd, helping you connect with a partner or be more connected with your emotions.

This month, you're tasked with working smarter and more efficiently. Begin writing your new story while closing chapters pertaining to your educational goals or even restart them altogether.

As the month progresses, your home life becomes important and you find support in the people you love. The month shows you how you can elevate as long as you plan ahead and receive help and support from others when you need it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The planet of love entering a fellow mutable sign on the 2nd can feel like an awakening with Venus in Pisces fueling your creative passion and inspiring you to make a change at home. Incorporate decorating and changing your environment to add more calm and stabilizing energy.

This month, you will need to be patient and develop a more positive outlook when things feel stressful. Mars wants you to find your strength and courage.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

After emerging from the effects of Pluto in Capricorn, you begin the year on a positive note. While you're still working hard (as the Capricorn you are), you feel triumphant and recognize the positive changes Pluto in your sign had on you and your relationships. Congratulate yourself for your success and welcome the new Pluto era.

The Sun moves away from your sign on January 19 to enter Aquarius. Your focus now can be on creating abundance or learning a new craft. You may be more willing to research and expand on those talents.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You begin the year focused on creating more financial stability. You are a lot more patient at this time and not afraid to work hard.

Throughout the month, you are able to reach compromises with friends and partners, no easy feat for a fixed sign like yourself. You find yourself being a better team player and listener.

The Sun enters your sign on the 19th, a thrilling transit that allows you to push with more self-assurance and patience in yourself. Mercury will be in your sign on the 27th, further helping you be more creative and take pride in your projects. The New Moon in Aquarius on the 29th is another opportunity to help you achieve your objectives and dreams for the next six months.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The year begins with a lot of harmony in your communication with friends. If you have a project in mind, the energy is right to move ahead with your goals.

The Full Moon in Cancer on the 13th allows you to focus on romance, but it is linked with your self-expression. Taking the initiative with new projects can be exciting, so focus on the things that inspire you.

With the Sun in Aquarius beginning on the 19th, you will learn that to acquire discipline, you need to take your time and be patient.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.