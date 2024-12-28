3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Relationship Challenges The Week Of December 30

This week, three zodiac signs will make important decisions that help them avert challenges affecting their relationships starting on December 30, 2024.

Beginning on Wednesday, January 1, and lasting through Friday, January 3, retrograde Mars will oppose Pluto in Aquarius, which can initiate intense relationship challenges, power struggles, and ego battles. Partners won't want to admit they were wrong. You may not want to sacrifice what feels important to you.

Although the powerful square between retrograde Mars and Pluto dominates much of the energy this week, another chaotic aspect, peaking on Tuesday, December 31, is between Lilith in Libra and Chiron in Aries. Lilith represents the divine feminine and the rebellious, free-spirited energy within that will no longer silence its truth or be made to feel small.

Lilith has no problem burning bridges, which it no longer sees as relevant. As Lilith opposes Chiron in Aries, the wounded healer, you may decide that this relationship represents your wounds rather than being meant to last forever.

The last time that Mars and Pluto opposed one another was when Mars first shifted into Leo on November 3, 2024, but because of Mars' retrograde, it will occur again on April 27, 2025. This is a journey to better understand yourself and your relationship; however, if you aren’t careful with your words, you may find that this power struggle brings about the demise of your relationship.

While this certainly brings about the likelihood of a break-up or separation, it also brings chaos, angry outbursts, and unpredictable behavior. Keep calm and not engage in power struggles — especially if you don’t want this relationship to end.

Although the current astrology creates a difficult time for love, it also brings you closer to the truth because in a truly healthy relationship, if you’re only concerned about being right there is no space for love.

Three zodiac signs overcome their relationship challenges starting December 30 - January 5, 2025:

1. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

If you want your relationship to last, you must start working together as partners, Leo. As a fire sign, you can tend to take the lead even if you don’t feel like you are. While this is an asset, your partner seems hurt because their needs have been ignored.

You may have made a decision that you felt was in the best interest of your relationship, yet your partner isn’t feeling like an equal because of this. In a relationship, you must consciously create space to listen to your partner, validate their feelings and needs, and ask what they want.

You can’t assume that because you think a choice is such a great idea, your partner will automatically be on board, and it will end up leading to the situation you're in now.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Mars in Leo will oppose Pluto in Aquarius, creating power struggles and the potential for your relationship to deteriorate. The issues that Mars and Pluto will address won’t be anything that necessarily just happened but will be the catalyst for your partner to release the frustrations they’ve been holding within finally. Instead of you becoming defensive or stonewalling your partner because they challenge your option — you must try to listen.

This may be a situation where you can work through a repair, but to do that, you must start working together as partners. Make sure you talk through any decision you make with your partner, even if it feels like it is yours, as it will help your partner feel valued. A relationship is a partnership, so you can’t continue acting as if you’re single and still expect it to last.

2. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You must be aware of your choices, Aquarius. You have your guard up because you are scared of history repeating itself, but you will only ruin your relationship in this process. Your wounds are real, and you’ve done amazing work in healing them, but that doesn’t mean that this process ever ends. Instead of letting what has occurred in the past affect how you are approaching this relationship, you must empower yourself and focus on what is real.

Fear can often have you seeing situations very differently than they genuinely are. Because of that fear, you are creating problems where there are none, and in that, you are manifesting the very fate that you are scared of will occur.

Try to regain control of your thoughts as Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Pluto in Aquarius forces you to deal with your shadow side while also reminding you to focus on your truth — not your fears. At the same time, Mars in Leo inspires you to focus on what you want from your relationship, but with the energy of Pluto, it’s as if you’re acting in a contradictory way.

You can’t want to be with your partner forever, but you should question their every move. But you can’t also dream of the future and block it from occurring. By relating this way with your partner, you will only continue to create problems that aren’t there and jeopardize this love, which is everything you’ve always wanted.

3. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Awareness allows you to show up better in your relationship, Aries. You have been and still are moving through an incredible phase of healing. But healing isn’t always fun, nor is it glamorous.

It’s as if you’ve been trudging through the muck of your soul, wondering when it would all pay off. This process will be of benefit for you in your romantic life, as well as overall, but you must continue it to reach your dreams.

There is always more to do, no matter how much you’ve done or how deeply you’ve gone into yourself. Instead of letting this frustrate you, see it as a divine gift to understand yourself better and help you develop the necessary areas to truly show up in all the ways you hope to for the person you love.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Lilith in Libra will oppose Chiron in Aries, creating a need to focus on your emotional healing as it relates to your romantic experiences and past. The relationships you’ve attracted into your life can best be used to understand what wounds you have been carrying around and directing your energy. You can transform yourself and your romantic relationship by giving yourself this space to focus on healing your emotional wounds and confronting your shadow side.

If you’re currently in a relationship, you may need to voice your need for space while you work through this so it doesn’t end up causing a bigger issue. But if you’re single and wondering when your great love will arrive, use this time to heal yourself so that you can love yourself deeply — which is the turning point in attracting the healthier relationship you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.