5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From December 30 - January 5, 2025

A powerful 'Black Moon' arrives the week of December 30, foretelling fated things to come and great weekly horoscopes for five zodiac signs. The New Moon in Capricorn is the second new moon in December, an omen that provides guidance and insight to Capricorn, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, and Sagittarius until January 5, 2024.

In the first week of January, the universe graces us with a double transit where two planetary energies enter new zodiac signs: Vesta enters Scorpio and Venus enters Pisces. Scorpio and Pisces energy helps us to tap into strong emotions that are highly intuitive. New levels of psychic ability are unlocked with great energy through Sunday.

Advertisement

Keep a journal handy and write down any inspirational experiences or ideas this week. You may strike gold. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes from now to January 5.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Leo

Best day of the week for Capricorn: January 5

Capricorn, this is the best bit of Capricorn Season for you. Look forward to fun times, social games, and an opportunity. As you adjust to the New Moon energy in your zodiac sign, life could feel slightly more hectic. But remain proactive, as your decisions will pay off for you later.

When Vesta and Venus change zodiac signs, life gets sweeter. Single? You have much to look forward to. Treat yourself to local goods, like your favorite beverage or a dessert. Patronize local businesses to create a positive energy flow within your community.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Leo

Best day of the week for Pisces: December 31

Pisces, make a big wish. The double-powered Black New Moon unleashes powerfully charged energy to create great opportunities for you. Watch the cosmos make your dreams come true. With Venus and Vesta in water signs, be careful not to overly romanticize your hopes. Trust your intuition to guide you.

Advertisement

Keeping a journal will be extremely useful for you this week. Write down any supernatural messages or intuitive nudges you receive should you see fallen feathers or an animal unusually appearing to you.

3. Aries

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: December 30

This week's horoscope promises to be significant and deeply transformative for you. The effect of Chiron direct in Aries will be the most prominent in your life, but you will also find the New Moon in Capricorn on December 30, opening a doorway for you.

Walk into the New Year 2025 with courage, strength, and self-trust. That will see you through all challenges, help you expand and grow, and allow you to embrace new opportunities.

Your decisions this week set the stage for success and personal growth. Take it easy and relax when you have the opportunity. Create balance in your life and plan out your schedule so that you have time for work and doing things you enjoy.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Taurus: January 5

Taurus, your weekly horoscope is closely guided by the New Moon in Capricorn and Mercury in Sagittarius. You discover that disparate energies can complement each other in supportive ways.

Advertisement

The New Moon and Mercury will help improve your love life so you can embrace the power of love. Meditate on what you want in your love life and visualize the outcome. You may even enter a trance state.

Any day after December 30 is good to try and tap into this week's lunar energy but aim for January 1 to get the best results. If love is not your priority, channel your intention toward something meaningful: work, projects or your health are a few examples.

Advertisement

5. Sagittarius

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: January 3

Sagittarius, this week's horoscope is guided by the moon, starting from the New Moon in Capricorn at the beginning of the week and going to the Moon in Pisces on Sunday, January 5. You will discover your unique capabilities and realize your dreams.

Advertisement

Let this force bring the New Year 2025 to you alongside collective insights and new adventures. You bring positive energy into the lives of others when you are with them.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.