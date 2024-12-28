Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 30 - January 5, 2025

As you begin a new year the week of December 30, it’s important to take a moment and reflect on your emotional body. Four zodiac signs experience their struggles coming to an end by honoring their feelings rather than external measures of success, and this is what 2025 is all about.

Your feelings always matter; however, as the new year begins with the Sun in Capricorn, you will realize your heart doesn’t just hold the truth regarding your romantic relationship — but your entire life. As you follow it, you can manifest greater luck in your life.

The New Moon in Capricorn rises on Monday, December 30, bringing the second new moon of the month and symbolizing a Black Moon. When a Black Moon occurs, it represents a divine time for new beginnings and manifestations as you focus on what you want to bring into your life rather than anything behind you.

This week can help you lay the groundwork for your future dreams — however, as 2025 is rung in, it’s clear that you can’t work off of a checklist, but instead, your inner feelings and truth.

On Thursday, January 6, asteroid Vesta moves into Scorpio and Venus into Pisces, intensifying your emotional truth and the need to make plans and set intentions based on your feelings. This comes down to reflecting on how you currently feel and how you want to feel in your future life so that whatever choices or moves you make will support greater emotional fulfillment.

It’s easy to want to manifest greater luck so that you can receive career success, financial wealth, or a relationship — but when you work with how you want to feel, you often end up receiving more than you’ve ever dreamed of.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs from December 30 - January 5, 2025:

1. Pisces

You have always known what is meant for you, dear Pisces. This intuitive feeling is one of your gifts and has helped lead you toward your purpose and fate. Outside factors have recently affected your relationship with the divine, leaving you disheartened to question your intuition and wonder if you’re on the right path.

But these difficulties will fade this week as asteroid Vesta moves into Scorpio on Thursday, January 2, highlighting your house of spirituality and abundance. Vesta in Scorpio represents healing; in this part of your life, it will help you reconnect with your intuition and spirit.

By honoring this part of you, you will be able to receive intuitive downloads, ideas, and offers of expansion. You may find that your life seems to change overnight as you receive confirmation that you have been on your soul's path.

That divine voice within does go quiet occasionally, but it’s only to test your faith and help you see that effort must be a part of manifesting any dream. Give yourself time to sit quietly or walk about in nature. Travel to places that fill up your soul, and when sudden shifts start occurring in your life, remind yourself that it is confirmation that the spirit is always leading you.

2. Cancer

You must give yourself time, dear Cancer. You're ready to make plans and tackle this new chapter of your life. This period isn’t about action but listening to your inner self. You must cultivate a life around how you want to feel or experience. This may differ from what you’ve previously done and your choices for your life — but that is the point.

Give yourself time to celebrate and investigate what brings you joy or fulfills your soul. Let yourself explore life and the limitless possibilities that surround you.

Choose to experience all that life offers as Venus moves into Pisces on Thursday, January 2. Venus is the planet of love, wealth, and real estate. In Pisces, Venus highlights themes of luck and abundance, travel, spirituality, and the ability to enjoy life. You will feel positive about this transit, allowing you to look at life as something to explore rather than plan.

It is essential, though, to focus on how you feel in any situation, letting your emotions help guide you toward your destiny. It doesn’t matter what your life looks like, Cancer, as long as it’s one that you feel genuinely in love with.

3. Taurus

Let yourself start dreaming about what comes next, sweet Taurus. You felt restless in your life recently. It may not be that anything is wrong, but only that you’ve lost your connection to those around you or what you invest your energy into.

This is a period of awakening, where you are no longer afraid of change, and because of that, you can make major strides in accomplishing your dreams. But you must allow yourself to start dreaming to make them a reality. Trust that engaging with your spiritual side is safe. A dream is often the tool of the divine to help you know that it’s time to take a chance and finally change your life.

The Capricorn New Moon will rise on Monday, December 30, intensifying themes of new beginnings in your life and encouraging you to start dreaming. Capricorn rules over the sector of your life that represents newness, luck, and the divine.

With a New Moon here, you are being encouraged to reconnect with yourself so that you can start making changes in your life. You may be especially drawn to travel now, but something has been holding you back from making these plans.

Whether it was what it would mean to other facets of your life or how it could affect your personal life — you must let all of that go. If you receive a feeling or call to pursue an idea, then it’s one you must take. Let yourself dream, Taurus, so you can finally feel that your life aligns with how much you’ve grown.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.