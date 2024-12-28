Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

We have an incredible week ahead for each Chinese zodiac sign. According to Chinese astrology, each animal sign's horoscope is predicted to have positive energy from December 30, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Thunder over Thunder (#51), changing to Wind over Fire (#37). You may experience something significant as 2024 ends and 2025 starts.

As you focus on your New Year goals and where you wish to be by the end of 2025, don't forget the people around you who bless your life with love, friendship, and joy. Friendship is a treasure that cannot be categorized or quantified, yet they are as essential as air.

Advertisement

Embracing positive energy in the new year, you will find balance in your life. So, realize the joy of the journey. Are ready to start your own family? Just remember: it takes a village to raise a child because you always need lots of avenues of information and understanding when you are young. So, create those healthy bonds so the wisdom of the past can flow to the future.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025:

Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Rat, this week's horoscope is all about knowing what you want in 2025 and doubling down on those wants with intention-setting exercises and maybe even a manifestation ritual.

In love, you will be the royalty of your world with intriguing experiences coming to you. Life will bring you wonderful opportunities.

Open your heart and mind to what's possible through the power of love. Let it be a journey for you and someone you care about when you spend time together.

You will do well in your projects this week, especially if you are an artist or like to manipulate various mediums to create something unique. Hobbies are also important for bringing you true satisfaction and joy.

Advertisement

Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Ox, your horoscope this week is like an energetic precursor to what may come during the Lunar New Year of the Snake in another few weeks. So be mindful and let joy be the guiding force as you line up activities and prepare your house, home, family, and life for the new year.

Advertisement

In love, be what you want from your partner and then communicate your needs with honesty. True love will meet you halfway. Maybe an impromptu vacation may be on the cards.

You are about to have a great time in your career this week, especially if you are a business owner or work in a department in your workplace that deals with business logistics, marketing, and the nitty-gritty that most employees may not see. It's time to level up and do it well!

Tiger

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Tiger, your horoscope this week is entwined with the energy of flowers, especially tiger lilies as they carry your name. Let the language of flowers help you set your intentions and aid your manifestations for 2025.

In love, be more receptive and passive this week so you allow your partner a chance to wow you with their plans and maybe introduce you to their hobbies and interests. This will also reveal true compatibility.

If you are really good cooks and should be more mindful when preparing for the same. It's your gateway to manifestations too and also a chance to bring love to your loved ones in an energetic way.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rabbit, your horoscope this week is about slowly embracing the transitional energy as we enter 2025 and then make our way to the Year of the Snake with the Lunar New Year 2025. Good things await you, and everything leading up to that will be significant. So make notes so you don't forget.

Your love life may not be as significant this week, even if you are in a relationship. Let this be an area of peace and relaxation for you as you celebrate the new year.

Advertisement

Are you a prolific artist or talent? Don't let anyone diminish this aspect of you. Your star will shine when you believe you can ... because why not? The astrological forces are here to support your growth in this arena.

Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Dragon, you are encouraged to be more mindful of your actions and decisions this week. As we slowly make our way to the end of the Year of the Dragon, your choices now will impact the next year.

In love, be proactive and full of ideas, but also listen when your partner shares their ideas with you with great enthusiasm. The middle ground is where you will thrive. But sometimes, you must take turns to do things that delight either of you.

Do you need to start journaling about your day-to-day life to collate and collect pearls of wisdom you may not even realize you have received? Looking back and reading these entries will help in the future.

Advertisement

Snake

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Snake, your horoscope this week is about trusting life's flow and where it takes you. As we move into 2025 and get closer to the Lunar New Year later on January 29, the main theme is to think about who you are, what you have accomplished, and where you wish to go/do next.

In love, try to bring comfort and a hint of sweetness to your relationship through little activities, mindful moments, and engagements with friends. For some, now's also a good time to write a letter to each other to welcome the new year with something special and memorable for both.

Advertisement

Are you about to hit it out of the park with your creative spirit and home decor ideas? Go big or go home is the theme here, especially since it will be the Year of the Snake 2025.

Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about trusting where you wish to be and knowing that you have everything in your arsenal for that ... including the ability to grow into spaces and knowledge you need.

In love, choose what you want first so the magic of the new year can manifest those wishes for you. Honesty is called for here so you can find joy, whether through short-term romantic interactions or grounding your relationship with a long-term focus.

Do you need to be more particular about sports this week (and year), especially if you are a fan of a particular sports team? That's where you will have solid memories and moments.

Advertisement

Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Goat, your week's horoscope encourages you to know that your ideas can transform and grow into something beautiful and wondrous. So don't censor yourself. Let your mind map out the pathways, and then add bells and whistles that feel just right.

Whether this is a home project, a career move, or a decision to study something, you will thrive when you focus on yourself but allow the channels of creativity to remain open.

Advertisement

Your love life will be really big this week. Are you about to get married? Congratulations! Single or dating, have a ball. Go big with emotions and love.

Since creativity and love are such highlights for you now, try not to dilute the focus with many other things. This will preserve the beauty of your experiences and allow you to welcome 2025 in the best way possible.

Monkey

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Monkey, your horoscope this week is all about where you wish to take yourself in the coming months. So make solid plans now so you can get there step-by-step.

In love, try to be funny — whatever your personal style might be — to bring joy and lightheartedness into your relationship. It may spark ideas and the desire to do fun activities together.

You will thrive when you prioritize your health this week as well. A check-up will definitely help, but so will improving your diet maybe by consulting with a dietician or changing where you procure your produce from. The local farmer's market is a great place for good ingredients while being cost-effective and positive for communities.

Advertisement

Rooster

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rooster, this week's horoscope is all about the middle ground between the vintage and the new. Whether you bring this energy into your career, a personal hobby, your relationship with your loved ones, or even your creative adventures, let the old and the new create the perfect ground for welcoming 2025 with aplomb,

In love, be more receptive this week to let your partner shine and take the stage with their ideas and plans. Playing musical instruments together can be a good bonding exercise.

Advertisement

You have good energy in the area of food this week. Something creative and new here can be good, especially if you wish to add more probiotics to your diet, like Greek yogurt or kimchi.

Dog

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Dog, this week's horoscope calls on you to be steady and present for yourself in all situations. This is self-care and self-love week for you, especially as we welcome 2025. So make some plans and let the feel-good hormones flow.

In love, try to be more proactive this week, especially with fun date ideas. Are you ready to introduce your partner to your family and friends, or maybe adopt a dog together?

Your creative life will bring you much satisfaction, whether as a hobby or a private project tied to a special goal. Can you raise money for charity with certain endeavors? You will be well-supported by your community.

Advertisement

Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Pig, your horoscope this week is all about history and nostalgia. Let the old enlighten you as you walk into the New Year 2025. You will feel lighthearted and ready to take on the world,

Your love life is not as significant right now, but self-care is highlighted here as a gateway to bring positivity everywhere. Let the celebrations and decorations help you connect with your heart and uncensor your spirit.

Advertisement

Are you ready for a new adventure or even to travel the world more? Book your tickets now, even if they are for later in the year. It's time to set good intentions and follow through.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.