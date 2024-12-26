What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 2025, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The collective tarot card for January 2025 monthly horoscopes is Death, which is incredibly fitting for the new beginnings initiated by the new year and a reminder of the growth we've experienced over the last year.

The Empress reminds us of the abundance waiting for us if only we believe in our abilities and reach for what we want. After all, how can the universe conspire in your favor if it doesn't even know what you want? This month, a powerful glow-up is in store, so be prepared.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about January 2025, per the monthly tarot horoscope:

Aries: Eight of Pentacles

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Eight of Pentacles reveals that the first month of 2025 will be a period of great success, good work, strong career moves, and the desire to make the most of the new energy that's here for you. This sets the tone for the coming months, allowing you, Aries, to continue expanding, sharpening your craft, and carving out a substantial space for yourself in the world.

You may devote a significant amount of time to work in January, but it will pay off for you in the end.

Taurus: Seven of Cups

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Seven of Cups reveals the unlimited possibilities in front of you in the new year. But you must pick and choose which path is true to your personal, professional, and romantic future versus those that are shallow distractions.

Gemini: Knight of Swords

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the Knight of Swords is a powerful card that resonates with air sign energy and reveals that this month, you must set the tone for the year through your actions and decisions. The Knight may not always make the best decisions, and sometimes you may sacrifice wisdom because of impatience — but that is part of your growth curve and life path.

Public speaking works in your favor this month as you're able to use your words to reach people's hearts.

Cancer: Ten of Pentacles

Design: YourTango

Cancer, the Ten of Pentacles is a fabulous card to receive, especially if you are trying to leave a legacy for your loved ones through your career and life path. This card highlights great times with your family and gatherings in January that will make you feel pride in your roots.

In January, you'll experience great success and a successful conclusion to your professional and creative endeavors.

Leo: Seven of Wands

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Leo, the Seven of Wands is a warning to pay close attention to the people in your inner circle to avoid certain forces undermining you from within and weakening your foundation. Don't allow such a dynamic to succeed and remember the strength it took for you to reach the top. That very spirit will help you defeat your foes, whether they are hidden or not.

Virgo: King of Cups

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Virgo, the King of Cups is a sign that a fated connection will soon make itself known to you. Whether this is a romantic connection or a mentor figure, this person has the power to significantly affect the trajectory of your life. You will succeed through it all if you tap into your emotional intelligence and remain steady on your path.

Libra: Queen of Swords

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Libra, as the quintessential cardinal card of the suit of air, the Queen of Swords is a powerful omen of good things to come in the new year. Speak your mind and don't hold back. You will find the opportunities you seek and discover hidden friends and surprising support.

Your intuition is strong this month — trust your instincts when it comes to following through on certain ventures.

Scorpio: Six of Wands

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the Six of Wands is a card of victory, especially in personal endeavors requiring a tremendous effort to cinch the crown. Don't let yourself get distracted from your hard work! The Six of Wands is a powerful omen for victory indicating your efforts will pay off.

Sagittarius: Page of Wands

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the Page of Wands encourages you to try a new hobby to ground yourself with something intriguing for the months to come. Your newfound interest will encourage patience and creativity and provide entertainment should life become a bit more mundane as the year unfolds.

Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the Three of Pentacles suggests good energy and success in your professional life, especially when you prioritize teamwork. Whether you're seeking out new business partners or even just going through the day-to-day with your co-workers, working alongside others increases your output without requiring much input.

Aquarius: Death

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the major arcana card Death reveals the end of an era for you. But each end comes with a beginning, a reminder that powerful changes are coming to help you ground your vision into reality. This is a call to cleanse certain areas of your life, whether through redecorating your home or ending a relationship that no longer brings you joy.

Pisces: Nine of Wands

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Pisces, the Nine of Wands reminds you that your time will come — and powerfully so, very soon. Be patient, because something is brewing for you behind the scenes that will become obvious soon. While delays and setbacks may be discouraging, patience will lead to success as everything serendipitously falls into place.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.