Luck & Good Fortune Favor 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 30 - January 5

Luck and good fortune bless five Chinese zodiac signs strongly between December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

The week's I Ching hexagram of luck, Mountain over Earth (#23) changing to Wind over Mountain (#53), reminds us that luck does not always behave in obvious ways. Luck sometimes comes in the form of subtly removing something poisonous from your life, though you may not notice these benefits until you get further down the line. The sudden release from such an affliction can be life-altering, thus paving the way for strong success in the future.

Be patient with yourself as the old year 2024 comes to a close and the new year 2025 begins this week. This transitional energy is good for letting go of what doesn't help and making plans for something more vital and strong, tapping into your luck and allowing yourself to grow with each day that goes by.

Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week, between December 30 and January 5.

Luck and good fortune favor five Chinese zodiac signs December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025:

1. Horse

Horse, if you take any risks this week, just know that the universe is on your side. Attaching this luck to a specific goal can bring you what you want in surprising ways. This is an auspicious time for you to begin transforming your career trajectory — watch as this luck conspires in your favor. Just make sure you set some savings aside.

2. Ox

Ox, your luck this week will come to you through your family, blessing all of you collectively and bringing happiness. Spend time with them and make memories together! With the Year of the Dragon coming to an end at the end of January, your luck becomes obvious, especially with the support of your loved ones on your side.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, keep your heart and mind open to the signs all around you guiding your next move. You may have prophetic dreams that urge you to do something specific. Pursue the clues and the mysteries, but trust your intuition on this quest!

4. Dragon

Dragon, your luck this week is tied to the Year of the Dragon that's coming to an end. Make the most of the positive energies before the Year of the Snake arrives on January 29, 2025, to soar higher than ever before. Anything you set your mind to this week has a high chance of being successful.

5. Dog

Dog, this week is the beginning of a turn of fortune for you. As we progress into a new calendar year, you find your luck improving almost immediately. The career recognition you've been waiting for is on the table — accept the encouragement and enjoy the status upgrade!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.