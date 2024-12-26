4 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe In January 2025

The blank slate of a new year is encouraging, though for four zodiac signs, January 2025 signals the start of a test from the universe thanks to Mars retrograde setting the stage for a bumpy ride for cardinal placements.

The universe is testing these four signs to establish some stability. The Full Moon in Cancer on January 13 will allow us to reflect on what Mars in Cancer wants us to do and how to close out some relevant chapters.

Four zodiac signs being tested by the universe in January 2025

1. Aries

The Nodes of Destiny changing signs on January 11 initiate some challenges. This is a month to meditate, reflect, and recharge. Make sure to plan ahead and reign in your impulsiveness around the time Mars enters Cancer on January 6. Take things slowly. The Full Moon in Cancer on January 13 aids you in crafting new moves to power through the Mars transit.

Aquarius season begins on January 19, providing some assistance and boosting your energy as you take command of your social circles. Overall, January will be a period with new beginnings — but you will be forced to look back to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

2. Leo

The energy of the Mars and Pluto opposition starting early in the new year can feel exhausting and conflicting. Mars retrogrades out of your sign on January 6, which may feel uncomfortable as you feel blocked from expressing yourself. You may prefer to bottle everything in. Make sure to reach out to people you trust during this time to recharge and do something fun together. Finding positive outlets that help you cool down and release tensions will work in your favor.

You're learning to work well with others, so be open to reconciliation and forgiveness. Venus moving into Pisces on January 2 helps you feel more understanding and can help you find solutions in your relationships. Venus pushes you to be a diplomat and take control of situations you once feared.

3. Libra

The year begins with an exalted Venus in the sign of Pisces, helping you develop and strengthen your current daily routine. However, on January 6, 2025, Mars will retrograde back in the sign of Cancer, breaking boundaries and shaping how you view your career goals in the next several months. The transit will square your sign, making it potent and forcing you to remember the importance of attaining balance with home and work. The universe is testing you to find winning strategies, Libra.

The South Node will officially leave your sign on January 11, bringing some much-needed relief. The Full Moon on Januar 13 brings insight and movement to structure your current goals. You are ready to take action with a lot more knowledge. Plan accordingly and see how you can win.

You will need to incorporate boundaries when it comes to your relationships. While playing the diplomat can help, Pluto is transforming the concept of love and friendships with the Sun entering Aquarius on the 19th, allowing you to feel confident in your self-expression and embracing the new beginnings in this sector.

4. Aquarius

The chaotic Mars and Pluto opposition starts the year off getting you on track to work harder building your connections, especially within the career sector. Focus on balance and peace with those around you during Mars’ retrograde.

Pluto is allowing you to tap into your visionary side and while Venus in Pisces starting on January 2 reveals your power, the Nodes entering Pisces and Virgo on January 11 can make you second guess your moves. While the North Node in Pisces builds your confidence, the South Node in Virgo might make you reflect on the past. As long as you live in the present, you should navigate these waters calmly.

January may have its ups and downs, but do not be discouraged. The month can bring surprises but you will feel revitalized and renew your sense of optimism with the Sun entering your sign beginning on the 19th. You are becoming conscious of your potential and prepared to embark on this new journey.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.