The I Ching hexagram for the week, Mountain over Thunder (#27), influences each Chinese zodiac sign the week of December 23 - 29, 2024. It speaks of nourishment and the evils of disregard.

The soul cannot thrive just when its physical needs are fulfilled with food, water, shelter, and clothes. It also needs love and care. And it needs purpose to feel like it's contributing something positive to the world and enriching its life.

How will you apply this to your life this week? Where can you show up more for the people who matter to you? How can you show regard and respect (for time, effort, affection, and more) so the bonds between you and others continue to grow and thrive?

Journal your answers, and you will also realize where you may not be receiving the same nourishment and care. However, just as receiving nourishment from the outside is important, one must also nourish one's soul from within.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 23 - 29, 2024:

Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rat, your horoscope this week is all about knowing the truth. This can be about your family, something hidden from you in your friend's group, or even a truth you must discover in the news or a magazine. The beginning of 2025 will feature this energy very strongly.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 25. In love, bring your A-game and dress in style before dates. It's not for impressing anyone else. It's the standard you set for yourself that will count.Try to manage your anger and emotions this week, as there's a possibility of volatility on certain fronts. Working on emotional intelligence will be your boon.

Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Ox, this week's horoscope is all about the sparkling things in the world, parties that keep you up all night, and enjoying the best the world has to offer! Don't feel guilty if you have worked hard for the rest of the year, as this relaxation period will bring you deep healing and new inspiration.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 29. In love, some of you will benefit from seeking the counsel of elders you respect. They can open your eyes to possibilities and knowledge that will strengthen your love.

Some of you will benefit from cooking your food this week and helping the chakras of your body align through the ingredients you consume and the energy you put into this activity. Others need to be more mindful of their diet and spiritual influence.

Tiger

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Tiger, your horoscope this week is like a closed book that refuses to allow even a peek at what's coming next. Try to be mindful as you go about this period and trust your instincts when observing red flags.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 23. Let your intensity be the hallmark of love, and don't hold back from expressing yourself. It can make you feel vulnerable in the moment, but it will show you the power of love and reciprocation in the long run. Gadgets and gizmos are highlighted as areas that will bring you positive outcomes. If you're considering purchasing an expensive appliance to make your life easier, go for it!

Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rabbit, your horoscope this week encourages you to find the middle ground in conversations but not allow peer pressure to change your mind about the things that are very important to you. You can agree to try something that scares you or fight an ick, but the same cannot be said about essential life matters.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 25. Your love life will benefit from frugality this week, even though it's Christmas week and we are nearing the end of 2024. Try to strike a balance here, too, by enjoying yourself creatively and spending less than you may have otherwise. The additional resources will benefit you in 2025.

Now's also a good time to lean into your hobbies and let them light up your life and soul. Trying a new hobby, alone or with friends, is also encouraged. Who knows where it may take you?

Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Dragon, your horoscope this week is all about how you speak and what you say. Communication skills can come naturally to some and not to others, but try to invest time and energy in improving this area, regardless of whether you are natural.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 29. In love, you must be more willing to listen than speak this week. That will bring you deeper fulfillment than you can realize now, creating a safe space for your partner to open up to you.

Your career is highlighted as an area of greatness and shine this week. Do the most, and it won't be the most. It will only take you higher and higher and win the admiration of those who see the final results. You've got this!

Snake

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Snake, your week's horoscope is deeply entwined with your relationship with your family. Who makes you the happiest? Who loves you the most? Where do you feel discomfort and why? These are questions to ask and answer this week. Journaling can help with this, too.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 25. Your love life won't be as prominent this week as you want. Try to focus on self-care or even book yourself a spa day! When you pour love into yourself, too, great things will happen. Plus, now's the time to feast with the family and make that the foremost consideration!

If you chronically struggle with sleep or sleeping enough when you do, you will benefit from assigning yourself a day where you only sleep and laze around and allow your body to recharge. This will have far-reaching positive benefits in the coming days of your life.

Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Horse, your horoscope this week is about the gift you bring to the table and whether it's appreciated by those you share your gift with. Some of you may be experiencing depression or deep sadness right now over certain truths and realities. Now's the time to take back control of your life and turn things around. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 23. In love, prioritize self-care before all else. When you feel okay inside, you can also show up for your partner. Allow them the space to do the same so you can strengthen your bond.

Planting trees will bring you good luck and tremendous blessings in the future. This doesn't have to be a business venture, though. It can be for community service, too or to add more green to your backyard while making you more earth-conscious.

Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Goat, be lighthearted in your engagements and satisfy your curiosity wherever you go. The world is your oyster at this time. Will you choose to explore? Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 29. In love, maintain your independence even as you nurture your bond with your partner and invest quality time together. That middle ground is where you will strike gold. For some, this will help them be more patient.

Rest is an area of significance for you this week to help you incubate ideas, bring out your creative genius, and realize that ebb and flow is normal in life and supports growth instead of stifling it.

Monkey

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Monkey, your horoscope this week is raucous and fun! Do your best to pursue joy and adventure, whether solo or with friends, siblings, loved ones, or your partner. Good things are ahead of you!

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 24. In love, be proactive about your partner's needs and try to surprise them with small gifts or dates that show them you care. Just try to balance this energy with being receptive, too, as reciprocation is the bedrock of any positive relationship.

Old technology will be a highlight for you this week as a gateway to learning about cultural history and societal growth and about knowing if you can try something different with such retro objects. Creative inspiration may strike you on such a project, too.

Rooster

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rooster, try your best in any new venture or hobby and allow emotional intelligence to guide you. Your friends or loved ones can benefit from this, too, just by being in the presence of non-judgmental energy.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 25. This week, your love life will be an important consideration, especially if you want to take it to the next level or deepen your connection through shared activities. Deep conversations will be a part of that, too.

For some of you, spirituality is a big focus this week, especially if you are going on a retreat or thinking of doing so. Let peace be the hallmark of the week as we get closer to the end of the year and the beginning of 2025.

Dog

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Dog, your horoscope this week highlights some danger ahead of you. Keep your secrets and travel details close to your chest, too. Some of you and your friends will support you when needed.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 27. Your love life will fruit and flower beautifully this week. Fertility is highlighted here, too! Lean into this energy, and your relationship will thrive. Don't allow distractions to make you lose out on this positive window.

Some of you are bursting with ideas at this time. Keep a journal or notepad with you at all times. The one on the phone may not be as helpful as whipping out a pen and allowing yourself to doodle and write freely (without the distraction of a screen full of notifications).

Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Pig, your horoscope this week is about planting new seeds for the new year right from now. Where you go next will depend on which seeds you plant, so be mindful of your actions, decisions, and conversations.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day for love is December 28. In love, you will thrive when you keep your individuality while embracing the power of love. The middle ground is where you will thrive the most.

Some of you may face a period of separation from your partner, too, because of work commitments or an opportunity that takes you away for a good chunk of the coming year. Long-distance relationships can work if everyone is deeply invested in the relationship and the love.

Warm wishes and greetings are highlighted for you this week as an area that will bring untold riches to you. Whether this occurs on Christmas day or during some other cultural celebration or at a family gathering or party to celebrate the season and the end of the year, only great things await!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.