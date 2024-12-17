What 2025 Will Be Like For You, Based On The Personal Year You’re In

Based on your birthday and the current year, you can determine your personal year number. According to numerology, this digit provides insight into what is in store for you in 2025.

How to calculate your Personal Year Number for 2025

Calculating your personal year number is relatively simple. All you have to do is take the digits of your birth month and day and add them with the digits from the upcoming year.

If you were born on July 12, for example, and wanted to calculate your personal year number for 2025, you would add the following:

7 + 1 + 2 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 19

Next, add the digits together until you have a single digit between 1 and 9:

1 + 9 = 10

1 + 0 = 1

Someone born on July 12 has the Personal Year Number 1 for the year 2025.

Master Numbers as Personal Year Numbers

The numbers 11, 22, and 33 are especially important in numerology. If your personal year number adds up to one of these, you do not need to add the digits together any further.

For example, if you were born on June 7 and you calculated your personal year number for 2025, you would get:

6 + 7 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 22

This means your personal year number for 2025 is 22 — a master number.

Personal Year Number Meanings

In anticipation of the new year, Astrologer Trenton Wayne explained the meaning of each personal year number for 2025.

Personal Year 1: New Beginnings

Having a personal year of 1 is like having a fresh start. As Wayne noted, “This could be the start of a brand new cycle.” The upcoming year will be full of new chances and opportunities, giving you the space to discover who you really are and fully step into that person.

Personal Year 2: Partnerships

For those with Personal Year Number 2, 2025 will be full of a collaborative spirit. This could pertain to any area of your life. “Now, this doesn’t necessarily have to be just for romantic partnerships," Wayne noted. "This could also be for business partnerships or platonic relationships as well.”

Personal Year 3: Growth

This personal year is exactly what it sounds like — a chance to learn more about yourself and discover new things. This can be a special year for creatives, Wayne noted, as their creativity will have the chance to “shine.” Also, if you struggle with self-doubt, this year is the perfect opportunity to work on that.

Personal Year 4: Stability

“This year is going to be all about getting your foundations in order and having some sort of structure,” Wayne said. A year of stability doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any change. In fact, it could mean the exact opposite. To reach a place where you feel stable, some things might have to be uprooted.

Personal Year 5: Change

Change can mean a lot of different things, as those with Personal Year Number 5 will soon discover. "By the end of the year, you may become a brand new version of yourself," Wayne explained. "For some of you, you may have to make a big decision that leads to a bigger change."

Personal Year 6: Harmony

Personal Year Number 6 means you will find peace in the new year. That certainly doesn’t mean you can take a break, though. It will be important to keep boundaries in mind and enforce them so you don’t allow others to walk all over you.

Personal Year 7: Spirituality

A year of spirituality is essentially what it sounds like. “Some of you this year may be undergoing a spiritual awakening," Wayne said, "which will lead to introspection and healing on a subconscious level.” Those with Personal Year Number 7 will find themselves on a soul-deep journey in 2025.

Personal Year 8: Karma

There's no need to fear — Karma is not always bad. In fact, if you’ve been doing the right things, you’ll find everything falling into place for you. On the other hand, if you haven’t been focused on what you should be, karma may force you to in 2025.

Personal Year 9: Endings

Just as 9 is the end of the traditional numerology cycle, Personal Year Number 9 is also a year of endings. This doesn’t mean that something bad will happen, but rather that loose ends will be tied up. The universe is getting you ready for your next big thing.

Personal Year 11: Beginnings and Partnerships

"Master numbers hold a higher significance than your ordinary numbers," Wayne explained, "because not only do they take on the energy of the number that's repeated, but if you were to reduce that number to a single digit, they also take on the energy of that number as well."

This means that Personal Year Number 11 has the energy of Personal Year Numbers 1 and 2. In this case, your new beginning will be directly connected to collaboration — think of a new relationship or business partnership.

Personal Year 22: Partnerships and Stability

Master number 22 calls for a combination of collaboration and structure, Wayne noted. This could come in a variety of ways. Maybe you’ll work with someone and feel secure in that partnership, or maybe you and your partner will settle down together. Regardless, Personal Year Number 22 is special.

Personal Year 33: Growth and Harmony

"Not only are themes of growth, self-expression, and creativity going to be highlighted, but also harmony and service," Wayne noted of Personal Year 33. For the creatives out there, this could mean offering artistic services in a new way. For others, it could simply mean recognizing growth through your service to others. Either way, these two qualities are a unique and treasured combination to have.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.