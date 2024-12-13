Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For December 16 - 22, 2024

What does the week between December 16 - 22, 2024, have in store for each Chinese zodiac sign? The I Ching hexagram of the week is Water over Fire (#63), changing to Water over Water (#29). When you realize you have achieved everything, there is always a new, unknown frontier for you to explore.

Fearlessness always breeds creativity and passion. Focus on the goal ahead and its completion, and don't let worry distract you. Being mindful of what you want to accomplish this week can help you to remove and face your fear of the unknown. By Sunday, once all your goals have been achieved, start planning things out for the holiday.

Advertisement

Do things that make you feel happy when worry kicks in. Inner peace will push you forward farther than you can imagine now.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for December 16 - 22, 2024:

Rat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, your horoscope this week is all about making time for your friends and family and prioritizing love. Love will become a greater theme for you as we get closer to 2025.

Your romantic life will be beautiful — whether you are single or already in a relationship – so do something creative and fun. Give energy for the same energy in return; love thrives on reciprocation. Make time for sports and play to express yourself and your personality. Engage with people in a fun and light-hearted way to gain social and health benefits

Ox

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, trust your heart and step out of your comfort zone. Every little bit of courage will help you conquer your fears and go where you need to go. Show up in a fun and light-hearted way in all your relationships.

People will remember how you made them feel, so make a positive, lasting impression this week. Your diet is important this week, so be more mindful of the food you eat. Choose wholesome options and try to be more health-conscious by incorporating fresh greens and organic foods.

Tiger

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, you can find which path is right for you so trust your inner knowledge above all else. You will not falter so if you feel like you don't have the answers, listen to your intuition.

Spend more meaningful time with your romantic partner, including light-hearted activities. Bring the family together to volunteer for a community event. Take lots of photos to remember your time together in the future.

If you prefer to stay home and avoid shopping crowds, do your inner healing and spirituality work. You may receive the intuitive insights that help you see your future better.

Rabbit

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, your horoscope this week is all about friendship, love, fun, and being who you are unapologetically. If that means standing for your favorite K-pop band, so be it! Show up as your true self, and the one who loves you for it will be your true love.

Be family-oriented this week. If you live apart from your family, make plans to visit them and do something together, whether that's organizing a big dinner, playing board games, or chatting with your family's elders.

Dragon

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, your horoscope this week is bright and shiny like a diamond! Lean hard into this energy, and you will thrive like never before. For most of you, this energy will also bring you a friend or an acquaintance who will help you in the next phase of your life.

Your love life will bring you peace this week, especially if you are already in a relationship. But if you are single, you will benefit more from focusing on self-care, and the important projects in your life before 2025 are upon us. (and the Year of the Dragon ends later in January).

Cooking food mindfully will bring you a lot of blessings this week. Try meditating for just five minutes before you start food prep or eating, and you will notice a big difference!

Advertisement

Snake

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Snake, your horoscope this week is all about whether you should engage with the people in your community or whether you need to make a change now so you can walk into 2025 without toxic people holding you back.

This message is relevant for your love life too, but it also encourages you to send gratitude into the ether if you have found the one for you! Treasure such a relationship and make sure to commit to it.

Advertisement

You will also thrive when you study the law in ways that are relevant to your life right now. For example, if you are hoping to purchase a house, study the real estate laws that will impact you, both as an owner and maybe later if you lease it.

Horse

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, your horoscope this week is sparkly and fun! Lean into this energy and you will discover adventures in the oddest spaces. You may also benefit from doing something occult this week, just for fun. For example, visiting a local tarot reader!

Your love life may require better communication at this period. But know that communication is a two-way street, so don't shoulder all the blame if the other person refuses to meet you halfway. A lot of you are about to enter a significant period in your love life astrologically so it's important that you communicate as effectively as possible for a positive outcome.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to learn about plant magic and maybe pick up a small potted plant for your own home!

Advertisement

Goat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Goat, your horoscope this week is light-hearted and fun! So make sure not to allow peer pressure or other responsibilities to take away this opportunity from you to rejuvenate your soul.

In love, you are encouraged to not be a people-pleaser either. Try to set strong boundaries so you can enjoy the end of the year and the holiday season too.

Advertisement

For most of you, playing sports is also highlighted here as a way to unwind and allow excess energy to work for you positively. This will help you be open to blessings in the future too.

Monkey

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, your horoscope this week has a studious quality to it, so try to focus more on education and knowledge-gathering at this time. Whether you read books for this, watch videos, attend a conference, or something else, it all depends on you!

Your love life will benefit more from self-care this week. After all, how can you show up in love when your batteries are empty?

You will also benefit this week from focusing on the ways you show up in the world as a positive force, and then do more of that! Whether this is by being there for others when they need a hug, cheering people on, or helping someone in need, choose your actions as per what means the most to you so it will reach people in an authentic way.

Advertisement

Rooster

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Rooster, your horoscope this week has a studious quality to it. You will benefit from focusing more on improving your mind, tapping into more knowledge in your areas of expertise, or simply learning for the sake of learning.

In your love life, you can bring this energy too by encouraging your partner or date to go to a book store with you or have intelligent conversations that open your minds to what else is out in the world.

Advertisement

Most of you will also benefit from gathering bits and bobs this week that will help you remember 2024 before the year comes to a close.

Dog

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, your horoscope this week is all about fun, games, and the ways you can show up in your relationship with your friends. Now's the time to double down on the relationships that truly uplift your heart and soul and ask yourself if you wish to continue in the relationships that don't make you feel this way.

Your love life is also entwined with friendships. Some of your friends may introduce you to someone special this week, or it may be a good time to introduce your partner to your friends!

You will also benefit this week from gathering information wherever you go, through conversations with people in your surroundings and the communities you engage with. That will help you brainstorm ways you can solve problems that may exist.

Advertisement

Pig

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Pig, your horoscope this week is all about choosing which path you should take in life and following through on that. Don't get swayed by peer pressure right now because the way you set things up now will have a positive impact on you in 2025 as well.

In love, you are encouraged to take a step back and be more receptive. Allow the other person to show you their interest and care and embrace it to show them your affection and appreciation. This is from an astrological perspective, of course, so this window of receptivity is one to lean into for the best results.

Advertisement

You will also benefit from leaning hard into those childhood activities that you used to enjoy and showing yourself that you can still enjoy them as an adult. The perspective may be different but it will bring out your inner child and creativity.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.