The Luckiest Day Of December 2024 For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of December 2024 is influenced by this month's I Ching hexagram of luck Thunder over Mountain (#62) changing to Heaven over Earth (#12). It reminds us that luck does not always look like overnight success. Sometimes, luck threads itself through our lives in the smallest ways.

The small victories may not seem like much but they add incredible value and beauty to our life. So embrace these small lucks and send your gratitude into the ether.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this subject to become more aware of where luck touches your life in December. You can also maintain a gratitude journal to help you see it more clearly.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for December 2024

Rat

Luckiest day for Rat this month: December 22

Rat, look forward to new opportunities coming your way as we slowly inch toward 2025. You will benefit from focusing on your strengths and bolstering your weaknesses to give you a head start on the new year. You can invite more luck into your life this month by being more generous with others, especially with food.

Ox

Luckiest day for Ox this month: December 29

Ox, your luck in December has a calm and still quality. As long as you tune into your heart, you will know where to go to find your luck. So steer clear of drama and toxicity because that may create blocks in your life. If you feel called to, read more books this month, especially non-fiction books that address an area of life you are currently trying to master.

Tiger

Luckiest day for Tiger this month: December 18

Tiger, allow yourself to lean into your intuitive energy and focus on self-care this month. This will directly impact your luck even if you don't see it outright, though your small wins will become obvious as the weeks go by and we get closer and closer to the new year. If you feel called to, work with aquamarine this month to boost your luck. You can also stand in front of a mirror and speak to your reflection to help you manifest your wishes.

Rabbit

Luckiest day for Rabbit this month: December 1

Rabbit, your luck in December is related to food, drinks, and your overall health. Payig attention to these areas of life because will positively impact your luck and bring opportunities to you. You will also benefit from eating more green foods this month, which will help you center yourself and feel light and healthy within and positively impacting your inner drive and outer joy.

Dragon

Luckiest day for Dragon this month: December 12

Dragon, your luck is strong in December! Take advantage of the opportunities to reach new levels of success. Your friends will come through for you and you will find support in unexpected places.

If you feel called to, do something with your money this month that will bring returns to you from a long-term perspective, whether it's an outright investment in the financial space, purchasing goods and supplies that may help you create something valuable in the future, or even learning a new skill.

Snake

Luckiest day for Snake this month: December 15

Snake, don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone! You may face challenges that require your inner strength or make you want to hide away in your shell, but don't do that! Your luck is here to help you gain greater heights without faltering. If you feel called to, work with blue calcite or diamond to help you gain more confidence.

Horse

Luckiest day for Horse this month: December 19

Horse, your luck in December is really strong! Lean into the opportunities that come your way so you can get a headstart before we even move into the new year. Your luck will find you on this path. If you feel called to, work with blue calcite or aquamarine to gain clarity in life and be true to your heart and mind.

Goat

Luckiest day for Goat this month: December 2

Goat, your luck in December is all about bringing disparate energies together into something creative and whole. This is almost like cooking where each ingredient may feel weird when separate but when you put them together, something delightful comes through. Your luck will find you on a similar path. So step out of your comfort zone and don't turn away from disparate energies.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to work with diamond to ground your confidence and recognize the diamond within you.

Monkey

Luckiest day for Monkey this month: December 3

Monkey, your luck in December is deeply entwined with your relationship with your friends. Choose the path that brings you joy but don't walk into it blindly. That's the middle ground between peer pressure and positive influence. This luck will come to you effortlessly in the form of wingmen and women who support you when you need it.

Rooster

Luckiest day for Rooster this month: December 5

Rooster, your luck in December is related to everything in your heart and how you wish to manifest it. Some of you will benefit from doing a ritual that allows you to ground your wishes into something concrete, whether that's with candle magic, charms, or even the scripting technique. You are encouraged to use this time to close the year on a good note and carry everything you've learned into the new one.

Dog

Luckiest day for Dog this month: December 15

Dog, your luck in December stems from your relationship with your family and friends, so make sure you are aware of any toxic elements in these spaces. Lean into the relationships that bring you joy and uplift your soul as they bring blessings to your doorstep. If you feel called to, work with clear quartz to bring clarity into your everyday life and help you ground into what you want in the new year.

Pig

Luckiest day for Pig this month: December 19

Pig, your luck in December has a stillness calling you to ground yourself as the year comes to an end. Beautiful things bloom when you give yourself the space to do so. You are encouraged to spend time with your family and bring love into these spaces as that will help you engage with your luck and bring new opportunities. If you feel called to, work with sandstone or chrysocolla to lean into your luck.

