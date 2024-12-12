5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Weekly Horoscopes From December 16 - 22

A fabulous week is in store for five zodiac signs, between December 16 - 22, 2024. They are Virgo, Aries, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. But before we look at their weekly horoscopes, here are everyone's general messages for the week.

We have Mercury in Sagittarius helping you to choose how to communicate with others with a sense of adventure in your heart and a desire to learn more, you will discover intriguing insights and colorful experiences that you may not have discovered otherwise.

Some of you also find out that you don't have to stay silent about your experiences and that speaking up helps you find exactly what you are looking for.

We also have an important astrological transit on December 21. The Sun will transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn, thus beginning the Capricorn Season. This is also Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, so it's a time for celebration and embracing the holiday spirit!

Five zodiac signs with very good weekly horoscopes for December 16 - 22, 2024:

1. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Virgo: December 22

Virgo, your horoscope this week is all about friendship, generosity, and love. In the first half, try incorporating kindness into your everyday life, and you will discover your blessings unexpectedly. Some of you find support, too, when you need it.

The second half may be more contentious for you as the Sun transits to Capricorn and Capricorn Season sets in. Try to ground yourself during this time and be more introspective. That helps you in the days to come, including the next week.

2. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Other Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: December 22

This week, your horoscope is all about learning to trust your instincts and not allowing anyone to diminish what you have accomplished so far in life. It's not a competition or a rat race since that perspective harms you more than do you good.

Even in competitive situations, like athletics or exams, you are encouraged to think more about your progress and the challenges ahead to be receptive to the cosmic blessings here. Try to be more outgoing in the second half of the week, though, as that will bring you new friends and fresh inspiration!

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Pisces: December 22

Pisces, your horoscope this week is all about art, education, and how you can utilize the current energies and trends to express something deeply personal to you. Whatever your medium, focus on how you feel when you create that guides you to something extraordinary.

With Venus in Aquarius in your corner, as long as you do your bit, the universe will do its bit, too and bring you exactly what you need when you need it. This energy also helps you manifest, so anchoring it to specific goals may help, too.

4. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: December 19

Sagittarius, this week's horoscope encourages you to know what's in your heart and move forward with strength, confidence, and personal pride. In the first half of the week, you have a lot of epiphanies as you get closer to the end of Sagittarius Season. Journaling about your experiences and collecting all the wisdom helps you as you move forward.

The second half of the week primarily focuses on changing seasons from Sagittarius to Capricorn and Winter Solstice. So let this period be one of celebration and joy for you!

5. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: Sagittarius

Best day of the week for Capricorn: December 17

Capricorn, your horoscope this week is really good! More so in the second half of the week when Capricorn Season officially begins on December 21 (on the same day as Winter Solstice). You are also encouraged to be more mindful of your actions and decisions in the first half of the week, leading you to your blessings more methodically and clearly.

Try to relax and rejuvenate your soul in the second half, though. It's your moment to shine and celebrate! Let this be your chance to embrace all that the universe has to offer to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.