5 Zodiac Signs That Effortlessly Attract High-Quality Relationships

Choosing the right romantic partner isn't easy — just one look at all the reality shows dedicated to finding 'The One' is a sign that most of us could use a little help in the romance department.

On the flip side, there are those lucky few who seem to get it right the first time around — those who marry their high school sweethearts and sail off into the sunset or come across their soulmate by happenstance. Their partner is kind, considerate, and treats them and everyone else well and with respect. They have a good sense of humor, are great in an emergency, and are radically accepting. They’re not perfect — they’re human — and that makes them even more likable.

Some may consider these individuals lucky in love, but it may simply be because these people just happen to have one of the zodiac signs known to effortlessly attract healthy relationships.

5 zodiac signs that attract high-quality relationships

1. Capricorn

While Capricorns are known for being cautious and careful, they seem to have a sixth sense about when they should mix things up a bit and take a chance on someone. Capricorns study people and can tell the difference between someone pretending to be nice and those who are genuinely kind.

Capricorns tend to have a wicked sense of humor and need the same in a partner. They want someone who will be supportive and by their side in times of crisis, but can also make them laugh and have a good time. When Capricorn chooses someone, they choose wisely.

2. Pisces

Romance and love are at the top of Pisces' list of what they want in life. Luckily, they have great instincts about who will provide love and romance for them. This zodiac sign is intuitive and has the ability to see past the surface. It would be too "woo woo" to say that Pisces can see someone's true self or heart, but they definitely have a great sense about people.

When Pisces actually pays attention to what their inner voice is telling them, they tend to end up with the best partners. It's when they ignore their instincts and listen to other people's advice that things don't end up right.

3. Virgo

Virgos have fantastic taste in partners and relationships, but not because they were lucky enough to be born with such a quality. No, Virgo has worked on their abilities to find the best person for them. They are sensitive, smart, and learn from their own mistakes.

Virgos follow their hearts and know not only the facts, but they can see the red flags others may miss. Someone dating a Virgo may not know their relationship is on a trial basis, but it is. They aren't going to commit until they know for sure their potential partner is everything they want.

4. Taurus

Taurus has great taste in partners — which is no surprise because they tend to have great taste in everything! They have a gut feeling about someone the minute the first impression has been established. After that, Taurus will consider all positives and negatives before they even go on that first date.

Taureans don't do things lightly, and when they commit to someone, they're very sure that person is the one. Taurus wants the whole package, but they're not looking for perfection, and their method for vetting someone seems to work because their partners tend to be wonderful.

5. Cancer

Love and family mean everything to Cancer, so they're not going to get involved with anyone who doesn't cut it. They depend on their intuition to steer them to the right person.

Cancer's partners need to be compassionate, creative, and loving. They aren't going to waste their time on anyone who isn't amazing, so even their exes are great and Cancer often stays in touch with them. When this zodiac sign is in a relationship, they give it their all.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.