The Weekly Horoscope Is Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign During December 2 - 8

Mighty winds and big change. That's this week's theme, between December 2 - 8, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Wind (#50), changing to Wind over Thunder (#42). It reminds us that abundance has an alchemical property. The more you find it, the easier it becomes to find more. It's the initial stages that are the hardest, where you must first get the ball rolling, whether it's a new business, a personal endeavor, or just life in general.



So look for one avenue in your life where you are already abundant. It can be abundant love, wealth, creativity, communication skills, and so on. Then tune it up in this area so you can draw even more abundance to you. You will only know what awaits you when you try.

Advertisement

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for December 2 - 8, 2024:

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

Rat, your horoscope this week is big and beautiful! You are encouraged to lean into nostalgia as this will open new paths for you and bring you ideas, too.

Advertisement

In love, be proactive and take the first step when necessary. Speaking from your heart will invite the other person to do the same, too. This will nurture your relationship and help you deepen your bond.

Your social life is really beautiful at this time, and you are encouraged to make new friends wherever you go. New opportunities will float to you from the grapevine as well.

As for your career, now's a good time to be creative and show them what you got. If you struggle with anxiety, you are also encouraged to find ways to ground yourself and bring peace. This will help you continue to shine.

Advertisement

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

Ox, your horoscope this week is deeply tied to the moon. You are encouraged to lean into lunar magic and allow it to help you manifest your desires.

In love, some of you will benefit from taking a step back and focusing more on self-love to heal your heart, while others will benefit from being more proactive and speaking from their heart. Trust yourself, and you will know which group you belong to.

Advertisement

As for your career, the energy is good here. Continue to progress at a steady pace while being creative. You will be golden when you do.

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Tiger, your horoscope this week is really powerful! It urges you to double down on what you have decided for your life and the life path you have chosen for yourself. No one can be an obstacle on your path. The cosmic forces are fully supportive of you.

Your love life is not highlighted at this time. So, you may benefit from focusing more on what you wish to do in the coming weeks, especially as we get closer to 2025.

The same energy governs your social life. So it's up to you whether you wish to sacrifice this and focus on your future plans or engage with your friends and bring some light-hearted energy into your life. The latter will do your soul a lot of good!

In your career, don't hold yourself back when you see opportunities present before you. Now's the time to level up.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Rabbit, your week's horoscope urges you to remember where you come from and your roots. That will ground you and help you understand where to go in the future. You will also know what your true life path is.

Advertisement

In love, think about all the interconnected areas that influence your love life, whether it's food and diet, children, family, education, etc. A holistic perspective will help you embrace everything in the best way possible.

Your social life is not highlighted at this time. So, choose to focus on self-care and building your self-esteem.

As for your career, things are good in this area, so continue to maintain a steady pace, and you will reach your goals without a hitch!

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Dragon, this week's horoscope urges you to think deeply about your place in the world and how you wish to contribute something significant. Studying mythology can bring you fresh ideas, too.

Your love life is not highlighted significantly at this time, but you should still make time for your romantic partner and build your bond through activities that draw you closer. Your lucky day for love is December 4.

As for your social life, you are encouraged to expand your circle and make new connections. This will bring fresh ideas and inspiration to you and also clear away the webs of confusion about the path forward.

In your career, you are encouraged to seek a mentor. If you can, this will uplift your life in more ways than one and help you unlock your potential to continue to level up.

Advertisement

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

Snake, this week's horoscope is all about leaning into spaces that bring you joy and steering away from the opposite. Gardening will have a positive impact on you, too.

Advertisement

In love, you are encouraged to think about your relationship from the metaphorical perspective of seasons of life. Sometimes, you cannot be apart, as if it's summer, while other times, you need rest and reflection away from your partner, like winter, so you can grow within yourself and reconnect again in spring. As long as you communicate clearly with each other, you will be fine.

As for your career, you are encouraged to be more creative in this area and think from the perspective of a team player. This will bring you good results and also to everybody else connected to you.

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Horse, your week's horoscope encourages you to be true to yourself in all areas of life. Try to build your confidence and self-esteem through daily practice.

In love, be more creative this week and bring light-heartedness into romance. Having fun with your partner, watching movies together, and walking are all indicated under this umbrella.

Your social life is highlighted here as significant, too. Try to be more proactive and engage with your friends and acquaintances. This will bring you new opportunities and ideas, too. A lucky day for friendship will be December 8.

As for your career, things are really good in this area. You will be golden if you continue at the same pace!

Advertisement

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Goat, your horoscope this week is tinged with nostalgia. Lean into the memories that bring you hope and joy, and you will find inspiration there too!

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self and speak honestly about your needs and desires. This will invite your partner to do the same and open healthy lines of communication between you.

Advertisement

In your career, you are encouraged to be creative and constantly look for new avenues for learning and growth. This will help you add new feathers to your cap, too.

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Monkey, this week's horoscope is beautiful and calls on you to speak from your heart and live in a space of honesty and authenticity. You will attract your soul tribe when you do.

In love, don't be afraid of sharing your true self. True compatibility is not about a hundred percent match. It's about making space for each other's differences and growth even as you share amazing times together and make new memories.

Your social life is a blank slate at this time. You can choose to do as you please here or focus on self-care. Just remember to set strong boundaries along the way!

Your career is also strong at this time. But nothing new will unfold for a little while. That's OK, though. 2025 is just around the corner, and things will pick up quickly.

Advertisement

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

Rooster, your week's horoscope urges you to be open with your friends and look for support wherever and whenever you need it. Some of you will benefit from working on old wounds so you can unburden yourself and heal before you walk into 2025.

Advertisement

In love, you are encouraged to be proactive and create experiences with which you and your partner can engage. Or socialize more to meet new people in love if you are single.

Your social life is also very good at this time. Let it bring you ideas, inspiration, extraordinary conversations, and adventures.

Your career is also on an upward trajectory. So, continue to be steady as you move forward. You will hit a new stratosphere soon.

Advertisement

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

Dog, your horoscope this week encourages you to be loyal to those who are loyal to you and not waste your good energy on those who are fake friends.

In love, the same message will apply. Some of you have allowed the wrong person to take up space in your life. How can the right one enter in such a case? Doing a love manifestation ritual may be a good idea for you now.

Advertisement

Your social life will be a hit or miss, depending on whether you can trust the red flags you observe or ignore. Most of you are about to reach calmer waters.

The energy around your career is good, too. Take more initiative, and you will be golden!

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Pig, your week's horoscope encourages you to find new connections and make new memories wherever you go. Something big will unfold in your life in the coming days, and this is a precursor to it.

In love, you are encouraged to live from your heart and engage with your romantic partner in ways that are sweet and cuddly. You will find will find true joy when you do this.

Your social life may be a hit or miss at this time, but you are encouraged to be more observant and open-hearted wherever you are. Don't ignore red flags, though!

You are also encouraged to be creative and think out of the box in your career. Some of you are ready to be entrepreneurs and will find the right partner or team to do this with.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.