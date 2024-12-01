The Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For December 2 - 8, 2024

Weekly love horoscopes for December 2 - 8, 2024, are influenced by highly potent astrological energy. Mars will go retrograde in Leo on December 6 while Venus and Ceres will enter Aquarius on December 7 alongside Neptune retrograde coming to an end on that day.

All this together creates a potent mix of energies that can be a boon for your romantic life. Be more mindful and incorporate grounding techniques into your daily life.

Since Venus in Aquarius is an excellent placement for Venus, don't be surprised if you become more unconventional in your romantic needs this week or seek new adventures in romance that expand your horizons of what can be. Expanding your circle is also part of this.

Weekly love horoscopes for December 2 - 8, 2024

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: December 6

Aries, trust your intuition above all else. You may not understand the nudges right away and why you are being led towards a certain person or moved away from someone else, but in time you will realize what your subconscious picked up before your conscious mind could.

Now's a great time to set intentions for your love life so you can manifest what you want. Journal your thoughts to help you in this endeavor and be as specific as possible about your wishes in love.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: December 7

Taurus, pulling back from prioritizing love and relationships can sound counter-intuitive, especially to those actively looking for love. Trust the cosmic flow and take a step back to allow yourself to focus on self-care and healing. Soon you will understand why this decision was the best you could have made for your love life! You will benefit from going into introvert mode in general this week.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: December 3

Gemini, spend quality time with your romantic partner this week. And if you're going on a date with someone new, give them your full attention and try to understand their personality to make compatibilities and incompatibilities more obvious from the start. This also opens the doors for the other person to meet you halfway, build your bond, and deepen your attraction.

You are also encouraged to do something this week that helps you feel more attractive, whether by going to a salon, buying new clothes, or changing up your diet to eat more greens.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: December 4

Cancer, be observant, especially if you feel someone is trying to drive a wedge between you and your partner (or a budding new connection). Don't ignore red flags in a friend, sibling, or family member, whether on your side or theirs. Now's a good time to incorporate a daily meditative practice into your life to help you stay grounded and more aware as you engage with your partner and others.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: December 6

Leo, don't be afraid to speak your mind. Be your true self unapologetically and you will attract the right person. This will help you manifest true love in your life. This is especially needed to help you build self-confidence and let go of people-pleasing tendencies. This will also help you set strong boundaries. Maintain a gratitude journal where you write down things you do to build your confidence each day.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: December 7

Virgo, ask yourself what you truly want in love. Then ask your partner or love interest the same question. The answers will reveal compatibilities and incompatibilities. Be honest with yourself about this and also with your partner. This is a great week for you and your partner to grow together and transform your relationship through being more aware of your individual needs and how you can show up for each other better. Honest conversations are highlighted here.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: December 8

Libra, be more social this week! That's how you will invite love into your life. Whether you are single or with a long-term partner, this will bring the two of you closer through shared experiences and adventures.

Now's a good time to introduce your partner to your friends and family if you haven't yet. If you feel called to, do at least one thing for your partner this week that's an act of love, whether through a token or gesture. This can be giving them a bunch of flowers or a random snack that you know they love. It can even be a long hug at the end of the day.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: December 8

Scorpio, take a step back from love for at least one day and use that time to set your intentions in love. Journal about how you want your life to unfold alongside your partner and what you need to feel at peace and be ecstatically happy. This is called the scripting technique of manifestation, so don't be surprised if you trigger something to bloom into your love life.

Be extra careful of what you write down because if you focus too much on the negative, you may inadvertently manifest that.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: December 7

Sagittarius, you are encouraged to create a bubble of joy for you and your partner to revel in together. Spend time with each other and deepen your bond. Whether you do this by zipping off on a camping adventure or staying indoors and watching Hallmark movies is up to you! The essence of this message is more about being introverted this week while inviting your significant other to join you in your introverted adventures.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: December 8

Capricorn, know where you're ok with conforming with the crowd and where you would like to break away from it all and be a part of the new generation. Every generation contributes its flavor to human history and cultural traditions. What will be your contribution? Chat with your partner on this subject so you can be on the same page. You can also use it as a bonding exercise to deepen your love.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: December 5

Aquarius, you need tranquility, peace, and inner joy for love to bloom. If that makes you want to be more introverted than usual so you can spend quality time with your partner, then do it! If that calls on you to focus on self-care and pull back a little so you can show yourself love before returning to your partner with greater energy and joy, then do that too!

You are encouraged to think more holistically about your relationship and invite platonic connections into the mix. Like time with friends and family together with your partner!

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: December 4

Pisces, you are about to hit the love jackpot, especially if you are single and have been looking for your soulmate for a long time. Truly beneficial forces are blessing you now. Embrace this energy to spark joy in your life and make your relationship with your partner bloom and flourish even more! If you feel called to, now's also a great time to focus on manifesting your desires in love.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.