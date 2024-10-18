Venus Signs That Are Incompatible On Paper But Can Actually Make Great Couples

In astrology, Venus is the planet that rules love, money, beauty, and values. When looking at relationship compatibility, astrologers always take Venus signs into account — but sometimes, even Venus signs that are incompatible on paper can actually work better than you'd think.

Venus can define many things depending on where it is placed in your chart and what aspects it makes, if any. Your Venus sign defines how and where you find pleasure and rules over many areas of life including courtship, adoration, and affection. Typically, Venus is associated with love and the ‘type’ of person you are attracted to as well as how you respond to others in terms of love and how you perceive and give love.

Not all Venus signs are compatible, but sometimes, the combination of traits defies the odds and works anyway.

Incompatible Venus signs that can actually make great couples

Venus in Taurus and Venus in Aquarius

Venus in Taurus values comfort, stability, values, beautiful settings, and possessions, and they typically like to have a pattern or routine. They value stability in a relationship most of all, both emotionally and financially. Aquarius Venus, on the other hand, is into freedom and has a very hard time being tied down or most of all, bored.

Since Aquarius is an air sign, they may sometimes come across as too detached and may consider Taurus Venus too possessive. Taurus may consider Aquarius too aloof and uninvested in the relationship and question their motives and love.

Sometimes, however, this combination can work because the Taurus Venus can bring Aquarius a sense of stability, comfort, and a sense of security while Taurus can help Aquarius be more grounded and stable without losing their sense of self, which is very important to Aquarius. Meanwhile, the Aquarius Venus can help bring Taurus out of their fixed and ingrained ways, help them be more open to new experiences and ideas, and give them new perspectives on life.

These two Venus signs can balance each other out with a mix of stability, new ideas, and freedom.

Venus in Cancer and Venus in Sagittarius

Venus in Cancer seeks emotional security above all else and they are very loving and nurturing with their partner. They love the home life and like doing things there, such as cooking great meals for their partner. The Sagittarius Venus, on the other hand, seeks freedom, excitement, and adventure, which is the opposite of Cancer.

Cancer Venus can become emotionally demanding and possessive if they feel their relationship is at risk, and Sagittarius loves travel and finding new adventures so they can often misunderstand each other.

This combination does, however, have potential because of their differences. Cancer can provide Sagittarius with a nurturing home environment to come back to time and time again as well as emotional stability, commitment, caring, compassion, and empathy.

Sagittarius Venus can help bring Cancer out of their shell to experience new things and adventures as opposed to limiting themselves. They can introduce Cancer to new and different approaches to life, teaching them to become comfortable with not always knowing what is next.

If these two can click otherwise, they have the ability to balance each other out, each providing the other with what they are lacking including emotional depth and security yet free to grow and change.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.