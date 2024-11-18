The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn From Now To November 24, When Pluto Opposes Mars

Pluto’s return in the sign of Aquarius makes this a very potent period introducing life lessons for all zodiac signs. Pluto will oppose Mars in Leo, sparking energy for fixed, fire, and air placements. We are learning to take charge and see the optimism during the cloudy path ahead.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21, adding more fun and easing tension after the Full Moon in Taurus. This uplifting transformative energy shows us the beauty and hope of these transits as we experience a week of wonder and new beginnings, helping us craft a blueprint for the road ahead.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn the week of November 18 - 24, 2024

Aries

Pluto in a new sign brings a metamorphosis to your friendship house that you'll feel for the next several decades. You may experience more challenges if you isolate yourself or evolve your connections. During this period, you will be prompted to look within and this analysis will allow you to understand your relationship dynamics better.

Taurus

While Pluto in Capricorn made a friendly aspect to your sign, Pluto in Aquarius can feel like an overwhelming moment where you are tasked with applying lessons learned during the planet's stay in Capricorn. With Pluto now at the highest point in your chart, prepare to take on more responsibilities and face obstacles.

Time management will be crucial as well as becoming more of a diplomat. You are learning how to fight for your victories because you have learned the game and will come out the winner.

Gemini

The collective may feel frightened by this transit but air signs are empowered as Pluto in Aquarius makes a trine to your sign, teaching you the importance of finding structure in your learning process. If you were undecided about a learning journey, now is your time to revisit the options.

Another part of this transit involves becoming a mentor and leader. Pluto wants you to research and be unabashed about your thought process as you impart knowledge to others.

Cancer

Relationship issues take a back seat now that Pluto has moved into new terrain. But in this new house, Pluto can feel limiting and restrictive as it has you looking to the past to learn more about who you are now, teaching you to adapt to being more independent.

Nevertheless, during this period you are here to unlock and discover your armor and strength, seeing how resilient and powerful you are for the next several decades.

Leo

Pluto returning to Aquarius is enlightening as it teaches you about your relationships. The opposition to Mars in your sign makes this a time when you will see how you can claim more victories if you keep your eyes on the prize. Pluto in Aquarius teaches you how to take the initiative and be more of a leader. This transit may feel uncomfortable at times and will test your limits, but you know that you will come out a star after this transit.

Virgo

Prepare to see some profound changes in how you view your day-to-day experiences and your relationship with your hobbies and work. As Pluto returns to the sign of Aquarius, you can find some valuable tools to keep you engaged with the work you create. This transit boosts your productivity because you thrive off utilizing planners and trackers. You are also learning to be a team player — expect your communication skills to evolve.

Libra

With the transit making a trine to your sign, Pluto's ingress in Aquarius is monumental as the planet of transformation moves away from your fourth house. Responsibilities at home feel manageable now as you feel more liberated to explore what you want to do.

This period is an awakening that will help you find your voice, though it may test the foundation you built over the last 16 years. Show yourself kindness and grace while trusting the process.

Scorpio

As a fixed sign, the energy now is both tense and exciting as Pluto in Aquarius makes a square to your sign. Mars in Leo reminds you of your place in the Sun. Prepare for a period of evolution and discover more about your roots.

It might be an emotional and challenging period, but the planet of transformation can provide you with knowledge and allow you to find your inner warrior. Pluto wants you to reconcile, discover your story, and weave a new one for the next several decades.

Sagittarius

Instead of hiding away from the challenges Pluto in Aquarius brings, learn to adapt to the changes and be more comfortable with the attention your work may receive moving forward. Don't second guess your talents and abilities — utilize this Pluto and Mars opposition to get back to your creative process. Work with your imaginative side, let the ideas flow, and get ready to build more structure for the long-term ideas.

Capricorn

Pluto moving away from your sign on the 19th feels like a new beginning where you are more hopeful embracing the changes that are to come. The impact of this transit has changed how you view relationships, especially after Mars in Cancer transited your relationship house. With Venus now in your sign, it can feel healing, nurturing, and empowering. You are preparing yourself for a new story, one that focuses on healing and personal growth.

Aquarius

Pluto will make a special appearance once again on your Ascendant. While Pluto in Capricorn allowed you to get your responsibilities in order, in Aquarius, the planet kickstarts your metamorphosis which happens over the next several decades. The potent energy of Pluto will bring you more awareness of relationships and your career goals. As a fixed sign, prepare to be in the spotlight a lot more.

Pisces

With the Sun now in Sagittarius, you may have your skills put to the test during the next several weeks. But there is also Pluto’s ingress in Aquarius making this a moment where you will have to push yourself out of your comfort zone to take the lead in several situations.

Pluto can feel formidable, but it will challenge you to discover your potential. The Sun in a Jupiter-ruled sign and Mars in Leo aspecting one another can help remind you that you are a fighter.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.