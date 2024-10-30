The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign In November 2024

Every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of November 2024 is influenced by the I Ching hexagram of luck for the month, which is Heaven over Thunder (#25) changing to Thunder over Mountain (#62). It reminds us that luck can sometimes breeze right past us if we don't know what it looks like — that's where experience comes into play.

Never be afraid of learning more and growing. Each new day is a new opportunity, and each opportunity makes you wiser in the long run. Over time, this will enable you to know when luck knocks on your door.

Advertisement

The luckiest day of November 2024 for each Chinese zodiac sign

Rat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest day of the month for Rat: November 27

Rat, your luck in November will stem from a place within you, but there's a possibility you will either ignore this luck or intentionally walk away from it because of conditioned beliefs that you are not good enough to experience such luck or that someone else deserves it more than you. You are cautioned against allowing such toxic beliefs to have a hold on you. Grounding yourself through meditative practices can help with this because once you clear this block, you will sprout and bloom in truly extraordinary ways! The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Advertisement

Ox

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Ox: November 29

Ox, your luck in November has everything to do with your intellect and the way you choose to wield it. The sharper the sword, the cleaner the cut. In every instance where it counts, trust your intellect and instincts. When you do, luck will flow to you in the most unexpected ways. The colors red, purple, and white will be lucky for you this month.

Tiger

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest day of the month for Tiger: November 11

Tiger, your luck in November is deeply centered on your love life and what you wish for it. If you have lost faith in love, try to find it within yourself to separate the toxic experiences of your past from the essence of real love. Don't let unsavory situations convince you that something as sweet as love does not exist, because it does. If you are able to separate these, your luck will bloom.

You are also encouraged to make sure that the people in your friends' group are actually your friends. The color of steel will be lucky for you this month.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest day of the month for Rabbit: November 12

Rabbit, your luck in November is deeply tied to your family and traditions, especially the old traditions passed down from the elders in your family to the latter generations. While this luck may present itself in mysterious ways. There is tremendous long-term potential in the successes you can receive from this luck. The color blue will be lucky for you this month.

Advertisement

Dragon

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Luckiest day of the month for Dragon: November 14

Dragon, has hesitation blocked luck from flowing into your life? When you choose to stay in your comfort zone over trying something new or walking down a path essential for your personal growth, you prevent yourself from discovering luck. This is precisely why they say the journey can sometimes be even more important than the destination.

Advertisement

Try to ground yourself in November so that you can find it within yourself to shake off this lethargy and procrastination. Engaging with a therapist, filling out a therapy workbook at home, speaking to your best friend about things that are bothering you, or even doing arts and crafts will help you. The colors blue and steel will be lucky for you in November.

Snake

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest day of the month for Snake: November 9

Snake, you will create your own luck in November. Your manifestation powers are so strong right now that if you speak something aloud with extreme emotion, you can manifest it. This is great for positive stuff, but be wary of wishing something out of anger that you don't really want anyone to experience.

Grounding yourself with focused breathing or other meditative practices can help. The colors red and pink will be lucky for you this month, especially red shoes.

Horse

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest day of the month for Horse: November 8

Horse, you are the divine favorite child this month! You can do no wrong — any mistakes will eventually turn out insignificant or the starting point of a new trend within the collective. In short, it will not be a mistake at all! That's your luck.

Send your gratitude into the ether for the same to help keep the channels of positivity open much beyond November. The colors green, yellow, violet, and pink will be lucky for you this month.

Goat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest day of the month for Goat: November 8

Goat, your luck will be slow to unfold in November. Try to find out what is at the heart of the luck that you are looking for. For some of you, this luck will reveal itself in the realization that you already have what you are looking for — you just didn't know where to look! The color purple will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest day of the month for Monkey: November 2

Monkey, in November, you will discover that any blocks to your success and luck exist within your family or friends circle. Some people are so used to you bending over backward for them or never having any boundaries that they actively block you from learning and growing.

If that's the case, don't bother yourself with what others think. Instead, focus on your own heart and what you want. Once you have distilled that idea, your luck will show itself like never before. The color red will be lucky for you this month.

Advertisement

Rooster

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Luckiest day of the month for Rooster: November 1

Rooster, your luck in November is strong and steady. Whatever you set your sights on will be yours for the taking, so don't shy away! This luck will pave the path for an easy experience in love, so lean into this and you will transform your life in meaningful ways. The colors pink and purple will be lucky for you this month.

Advertisement

Dog

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Luckiest day of the month for Dog: November 1

Dog, your luck in November depends on you forcing past opposition on the way to achieving whatever you have chosen as your main career or life path. Whether well-meaning or not, a block is a block. So tune inward and you will know how to follow the path of least resistance to where you need (and want) to go. If possible, journal your insights to bolster yourself in the future too. The colors blue and violet will be lucky for you this month.

Advertisement

RELATED: The 5 Chinese Zodiac Elements And Their Meanings

Pig

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest day of the month for Pig: November 10

Pig, your luck in November is all about recognizing where you need to act and where you need to hold. Patience will help you tap into your luck and make the most of the month. Your luck will sparkle in and out randomly, sometimes bringing you good friends, other times a good conversation or meal, or knowledge of an opportunity.

Advertisement

Make the most of what comes your way. The colors rose gold, purple, and pink will be lucky for you this month.

RELATED: The Best (And Worst) Chinese Zodiac Compatibility For All Signs

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.