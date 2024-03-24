The 4 Most Resilient Zodiac Signs That Can Handle Anything Life Throws At Them

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from hardships, often coming out better on the other side. Resilience takes self-control and the ability to know what battles to fight and which ones to brush off, two things the most resilient zodiac signs have mastered.

4 most resilient zodiac signs

According to astrologer Candace Childress, four zodiac signs have a natural resilience that allows them to "survive just about anything."

1. Aries

Aries are resilient people who can land on their feet even when things look bleak — what else would you expect from a zodiac sign ruled by Mars, the God of War?

"Aries has the stamina, the drive, the passion and the courage to persevere," Childress said. "Aries is not afraid to face their fears, achieve their goals and they have an unstoppable determination to win."

One of the ways they remain so resilient is that they're always able to see the humor or silver lining in a situation. Laughter is great for releasing tension and is helpful when arguments get out of control. An injection of humor can deflate a tense situation and help those involved de-stress.

2. Taurus

With the raging bull as their zodiac symbol, it's no surprise that Taurus is one of the most resilient zodiac signs.

"Taurus has the patience, the perseverance and mental toughness" to succeed even when things get hard, Childress explained. "Taurus is a fixed sign so once they set their mind on something they are locked in."

3. Scorpio

Because they are ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Childress explained that "Scorpio is the phoenix rising from the ashes" with an ability to survive "even the more dire of situations."

Intense, focused and brave Scorpio will never let anyone or anything get the best of them, which is why this water sign is often mistaken for a fire sign. In fact, "Scorpios are often motivated by the struggles in life," Childress said, and they will "never run from problems. They run toward them."

4. Capricorn

Capricorns are level-headed, steady and won't play the blame game. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of wisdom and discipline, Capricorn's resilience is unmatched. Childress explained that Capricorn is able to pivot on demand when faced with setbacks, no matter how minor or major.

"They can literally carry the weight of the world on their shoulder," Childress said, comparing Capricorn to the goat they're symbolized by that defies gravity while carrying heavy loads.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.

