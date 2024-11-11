The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn From Now To November 17, According To An Astrologer

The week of November 11 - 17, 2024 is one of new beginnings, marked by several transits that ask us to look back on life lessons we've learned thus far and how we can apply them to the future.

Venus enters Capricorn on November 11, initiating a productive period for earth placements. On Novemer 15, Saturn in Pisces stations direct, a wakeup call for the collective, especially mutable signs. These transits enable us to go back and redo the new puzzles Saturn retrograde may have created, but we will be able to find the missing pieces because we are wiser and more prepared.

The week will bring about some challenges, but with the Moon in Aries early in the week helping us wear our armor with pride, the Full Moon in Taurus on November 15 awakening our desire for love and the Moon in Gemini closing the week with the influence of Jupiter, we know we can overcome any challenge.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn the week of November 11 - 17, 2024

Aries

Whether you are trying to move ahead or not, Saturn direct evaluates your work and what new skills you have learned. During this period, you will need to shift your mindset, including how to look at failure as part of the recipe for potential success.

Pluto will be in Capricorn until next week, closing out chapters pertaining to how you lead and use your power. However, with Venus entering Capricorn on the 11th, you may feel some of the tension from Pluto easing up a bit as you begin a new epoch on the career front where others may see you in a new light.

Taurus

There is a lot of tension with Mars now in Leo, making this your moment to learn how to incorporate patience while you build and create a stable future for yourself. Pluto is also preparing to re-enter Aquarius next week, where it will make not only a square to your sign but an opposition to Mars.

Take things slow with the Full Moon in your sign and enjoy the Venusian transformation from the Saturnian energy that will help you acquire the stabilizing force you seek. Saturn stationing direct allows you to preserve the people who care about you and root for your success.

Gemini

Many shifts are occurring this week and a major one is Saturn stationing direct in Pisces on the 15th. As you reflect on the lessons of this transit, you will be asked how much faith and pride you have in yourself and the work you do.

Pluto’s re-entry in Aquarius next week exposes you to a life-changing experience as the planet of transformation leads you to evaluate your philosophy and connections with others. For now, you will be learning how your ideology is connected with your confidence.

Cancer

Mars is finally out of your sign but this week, the energy centers around your relationships as Pluto gets ready to move into new territory next week. You're analyzing the impact of your relationships and how you have grown as a result of them.

With Saturn also stationing direct, this is a potent period to discover your voice and find the courage to lead with more pride. You are learning how to channel your inner warrior and not back down.

Leo

A metamorphosis begins with Mars in your sign and Pluto ready to make a strong opposition to your ascendant. Before the Pluto energy builds, you may focus on how you have tackled your responsibilities and shown up for yourself and others.

While Saturn may spark some doubt, you are developing a greater connection with who you are. Saturn direct encourages you to reflect on the results of your hard work and see how your efforts are paying off — a reminder not to give up when things seem like they're not going your way.

Virgo

Saturn stationing direct reflects your results after months of hard work and patience. Hopefully, after this Saturn transit, you will be more conscious of what you have to offer and bring to the table.

Your lesson plan shows how you can bring about changes within your relationships now that Venus is entering Capricorn this week, a potent transit that can help you heal old wounds and be more optimistic about what the future has in store for you.

Libra

While you continue understanding who you are and your purpose, the nodes in your sign continue bringing some harsh realities to light. Thankfully, the eclipse period is over for now as we prepare for the nodes to change signs.

Saturn stations direct this week, allowing you to release and look forward to what you can achieve in the future. But before you can move at full speed, you have to learn to take care of yourself and to be more mindful of what you need to create a better relationship with yourself.

Scorpio

As Mars in Leo preps to square Pluto next week, you're being called to balance your energy. As a sign that rarely backs down from any challenge, you are accustomed to giving it your all, and Mars is here to keep you victorious when feeling disillusioned by the things that may hold you back.

While you are learning to step out of your comfort zone, Venus in Capricorn gives you confidence and insight into navigating social environments, helping you trust what you can complete and create at this time.

Sagittarius

Giving it your all may seem tough now, but Saturn stationing direct will show you the value of being persistent even when things are not going as planned. The foundation that Saturn has you building proves strong once Saturn moves in Aries in 2025.

In the meantime, there is still a lot for you to learn and with Mars now in Leo, you may want to continue your intellectual evolution. You feel inspired to pursue learning something new that can help you hone your talent and expand on your abilities in the realm of work or school.

Capricorn

As Pluto continues to traverse the 29th degree in your sign, the week may feel heavy as you close cycles and prepare to enter a new phase. Saturn retrograde may have silenced you, but with the planet now direct, you feel more comfortable sharing your heart and soul.

Saturn helps you see the warrior within as you reflect on the challenges, setbacks, and victories you have faced in the last 16 years. However, Venus in your sign feels welcoming, loving, and encouraging, helping you to show yourself love and patience.

Aquarius

This week is a prelude to Pluto’s re-entry to your sign, and with Mars making an opposition to your sign right now, the tension builds. Diplomacy will be working in your favor as you learn to see both sides of an issue.

As Saturn stations direct, you will feel a lot more encouraged to lead and take on new challenges because the energy brings some optimism for the future.

Pisces

One of the notable transits this week is Saturn finally stationing direct, allowing you to propel forward through this new landscape. You will be ready to pick up the pieces and rebuild as you look ahead.

As Venus enters Capricorn on November 15, you may experience some new inspiration and insight, especially from friends and colleagues. While Saturn continues to impart some tough lessons, you will see how your support system strengthens and empowers you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.