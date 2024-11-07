3 Zodiac Signs Ending Significant Chapters Of Their Lives In November 2024

Astrologically, November is a transformative month as Pluto, the planet of metamorphosis and rebirth, spends its final few days in Capricorn, where it has spent the last 16 years.

While every zodiac sign will be affected on some level when Pluto makes this shift into Aquarius (where it will remain until 2043), the transit brings significant life changes to three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs ending significant chapters of their lives in November 2024

In a TikTok video, astrologer Chana Peppers named three zodiac signs letting go of the past to embark on their futures beginning in November.

“November is going to be a month for closing chapters," Peppers said. "You’re gonna be letting go of jobs, friendships, and bad habits.”

No longer being held back, expect these three signs to finally make headway in creating the life they deserve.

1. Scorpio

Allexxander | Shutterstock

During November, water sign Scorpio — who is no stranger to rebirth, being associated with the phoenix that rises from the ashes — will be forced to undergo another transformation, specifically within their relationships.

“You’re gonna spend November letting go of any relationship that is no longer serving you,” Peppers explained.

Whether that be business partnerships, friendships, or a romantic relationship, this month, Scorpio feels empowered to stand up for themselves and disregard any connections that have been holding them back.

While ending relationships (especially those that are long-standing) can feel daunting, doing so doesn’t mean that you failed in life, Scorpio. It just means “it’s time for a new beginning,” explained Peppers.

2. Capricorn

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Perhaps unsurprisingly, earth sign Capricorn has been entirely too focused on their long-term goals. But when you spend so much time on your studies or career, it's easy to forget to ask yourself if you're truly happy.

Luckily, "November is gonna be a time where you’re closing chapters to make room for new opportunities," Peppers explained. "As you see things changing around you, you’re gonna want to think about changing your career or any personal projects you have going on.”

This might be difficult as going through a dramatic change is never easy. However, making room for the things that make you happy will benefit Capricorn as they tear things down and rebuild again.

3. Pisces

Allexxander | Shutterstock

As a Pisces, “You tend to feel things on a really, really deep level, which can make it really hard for you to let things go,” began Peppers.

Pisces often holds onto toxic relationships and finds it difficult to disregard long-term friendships. However, this November, Pisces takes a step back to analyze any situations or people that no longer make them happy, a catalyst for real change and transformation.

“When you finally end those chapters, you can move towards healing and growth,” Peppers said.

That said, Pisces should spend time really thinking about anything weighing them down. Though tedious, it’ll allow for letting go of any strong emotional connections holding you back in life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.