Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From Now To November 17

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week of November 11 is influenced by energy from both Venus and a full supermoon in grounded earth signs reminding us that perseverance is an important and necessary step in manifesting.

The week begins with Venus moving into Capricorn, helping you focus your energy on creating an abundant foundation of luck knowing that commitment is the key to manifestation. Venus in Capricorn helps your financial and romantic life by encouraging dedication, practicality, and the decision to never give up no matter what you may encounter along your path to success.

This sets the stage for you to believe in yourself and find a balance between the magic of the universe and the details of your everyday life so that you can manifest your deepest intentions. As Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, alongside the Full Moon in Taurus, you will feel the release of past obstacles, allowing you to move forward with your plans and dreams while enjoying the lucky rewards for all your past efforts.

Breathe deep as Saturn stations direct and let go of past struggles and disappointments so you can embrace the universe's abundant rewards. You’ve passed the divine test of patience and perseverance — stay the course and be open to receiving all you have been working for.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from November 11 - 17, 2024

Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, November 11

Any recent career challenges come to an end as Venus shifts into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, Aries. This day invites the energy of the angel number 11/11 into your life signifying new beginnings and divine guidance, so it is essential to trust in the direction you're headed and take advantage of the new and abundant opportunities coming into your life.

Venus in Capricorn helps bring recognition and financial success, so if you have been working hard with little results or applying for new positions, this energy will help you secure the career and abundance you've been manifesting. Use this energy to your advantage and be proactive in your career this week so that you can finally receive all that is meant for you.

Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, November 11

There's always time to revisit abandoned dreams, Taurus. Take some time to reflect on what you genuinely want for yourself and your life as Venus moves into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, lighting up your house of luck. This transit brings possibilities for wealth, love, and exciting new beginnings — but you also have to plan for what you want to receive.

Most dreams seem impossible when you’re first beginning, but when you focus on each small step and refuse to give up, those manifestations can come true. With your ruling planet in resilient Capricorn, the energy is perfect not only for making plans but also taking risks and embracing new experiences like travel and spirituality. Perseverance gets you everywhere!

Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, November 15

Although you’ve been in a phase of immense work in your professional life, Gemini, all of that is about to finally turn in your favor. The shift in your career over the past year has led you to investigate what would fulfill your soul and bring about the abundance you desire — but also serve a higher purpose for others. In this space, you’ve been more committed not just to your work, but also your dreams.

As Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, you will finally start receiving rewards for all your dedication. This will allow you to feel like you are finally making progress and receiving new opportunities for success. While this will be a dramatic shift in your journey to success and abundance, take your time making decisions and don’t feel rushed. What’s meant for you will ever be missed.

Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, November 15

Freedom isn’t a theme that you always are aware of, dear Cancer, but you are now being encouraged to make the most of this lucky phase in your life. On Friday, November 15, Saturn will station direct in Pisces, creating a sense of freedom and ease when it comes to manifesting new beginnings and greater abundance.

Since June, you’ve been encouraged to reflect on opportunities you’ve taken as well as those that perhaps you were too afraid to. Continue focusing on creating the framework for your dream life and embrace the freedom that allows you to seize it. Feel free to finally book that trip, apply to a new job, or anything else related to a new beginning as you are now able to move forward into the life you’ve been dreaming of.

Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, November 15

Don’t question success once you finally achieve it, dear Leo. The New Moon in Taurus rose in your house of career in May of this year, creating an opportunity for a new and abundant beginning. Now, as the Full Moon in Taurus peaks on Friday, November 15, you'll witness all of your intentions coming to fruition.

Taurus is an earth sign, so this lunar cycle has guided you to focus on doing the work to set yourself up for success — not just in the practical details, but in what genuinely feels good for your soul. The Full Moon in Taurus brings an incredible moment of success in your professional life, which could bring about a raise or exciting new position. Don’t waste your time questioning it — after all, this is what you’ve been working so hard to achieve!

Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, November 15

Allow yourself to ease into the luck surrounding you, sweet Virgo, especially as the Full Moon in Taurus rises on Friday, November 15. Taurus energy governs over your house of abundance and luck, so an idea or plan you’ve been working on since the New Moon on May 7 earlier this year is finally becoming reality. This may have to do more with your sense of financial security or planning for a significant trip, but also helps you in this new chapter of your life.

While Full Moons bring matters to fruition, it is also a chance to reflect on what is or isn’t working so you can rededicate yourself to working with the universe on your dreams. If something isn’t quite how you had pictured it, don’t let yourself become disheartened. Instead, remain open to receiving what comes your way. Use this time to reflect on how you can tweak certain matters to achieve greater success because there is no end to what you can manifest when you never give up hope.

Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Friday, November 15

You are being given a divine opportunity for change, Libra, you just have to make sure that you aren’t blocking the blessings the universe has in store for you. Be aware of any sudden changes in what you think you want or have been settling for.

The Full Moon in Taurus on Friday, November 15 is a grand opportunity to embrace the themes of transformation that have been rippling through your life, but the universe may test you to see if you are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve your dreams. This new path is solely yours, and while you may still be getting comfortable with making empowered decisions, trust that what arrives in your life is meant for you and don't let anyone get in the way of your dreams.

Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, November 11

Communication is everything, Scorpio. Ensuring that you view matters from a healthy perspective is essential to manifesting your dreams.

Venus will move into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, joining Pluto in Capricorn as it spends its remaining weeks in this earth sign. Capricorn governs your house of communication, understanding, and what you agree to. When Pluto returned to Capricorn after a brief stay in Aquarius, you were challenged to embody your growth. Now, as Venus shifts into this earth sign, you should feel greater confidence and skill at navigating conversations.

Venus governs over money, love, and real estate matters, so these topics may be key for you beginning this week. Approach matters as the more grown and healthier individual you are, recognizing that you can only control your own choices. This is your time to rise and show the universe not only how much you’ve grown but that you are also ready for all that is to come.

Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Monday, November 11

Sagittarius, so many of your manifestations are about to become reality because you never gave up. You've dedicated yourself to your values, including your self-worth and money-making endeavors. Pluto shifting back into Capricorn, ruler of your financial sector, tested your endurance. But as Venus joins Pluto in this earth sign on Monday, November 11, you will experience a dynamic comeback that reinforces your strength and determination to make positive changes.

Venus in Capricorn will help you trust in what you deserve to receive and bless any financial opportunity with a greater return and abundance. Use this to make positive new career shifts, start that side business, or get into real estate.

While you may have gotten used to life feling difficult, this is your chance to see just how easy it can feel when you work in alignment with the universe.

Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, November 15

Trust your decisions, Capricorn, and allow yourself to commit to your dreams. Saturn will station direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, creating a wave of opportunities and necessitating fully committing to what you want to create in this next phase of your life. Signing agreements and contracts is favored during this time.

Don't overthink anything too deeply or question your success. Although you have become accustomed to taking your time in making decisions, you are now being guided to take action in your external life.

Use this time to make new business or personal agreements and deals. Have faith in yourself to make the decisions meant for you and your destiny. Go all-in on what you want for your life and don’t be afraid to sign on the dotted line as it will unlock a new level of personal success.

Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, November 15

You've waited longer than you would've liked to see an opportunity for greater career success and wealth come to fruition. But just because a particular matter takes time to manifest doesn’t mean it’s not meant for you, dear Aquarius.

Lucky for you, as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, you will finally receive word of, see, and feel an increase in abundance in your life. Not only is a financial boost in the works, but you also feel valued in your professional life.

Hold space for realizing why financial compensation is so important to you. While you are always encouraged to advocate for yourself and what you deserve, in this situation, receiving it is more meaningful if you can hold just a bit more space for it. Trust that you will receive what you deserve and continue practicing patience because this increase in value to yourself and your life is truly part of your destiny.

Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, November 15

The Full Moon in Taurus peaks on Friday, November 15, creating an opportunity for success in your life, Pisces. This Taurus Moon governs over themes related to speaking, writing, and social media or publicity endeavors that you embarked on in May earlier this year, and your dedication has led to receiving the success you rightfully earned.

You'll experience a dash of luck in your professional life, but don't be fooled — much of this is due to your hard work. Even with your ongoing commitment to your dreams, this may still feel unexpected. One of the most important choices you can make is simply to remain steady, continue working hard, and don’t give up because abundance and incredible success will soon be yours.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.