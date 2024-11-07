5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes From November 11 - 17, 2024

The past and the future shall collide this week, between November 11 - 17, 2024. Can you feel the change in the air? Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under this influence — namely, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, and Sagittarius. But the rest are encouraged to be true to themselves too!

We have a lot of astrology transits to contend with this week. The week begins with Venus entering Capricorn on November 11, immediately shifting the collective's focus to more practical matters even when we are engaged in romantic or loving pursuits with our friends and family. The need to start planning for Christmas gifts will also pop up now!

Advertisement

Then, on November 15, Saturn retrograde ends as the planet goes direct in Pisces and the Full Moon in Taurus shines bright. Energies become heightened at this time and you feel an inner call to pursue your hopes, dreams, and goals with everything you have. Only good things and adventures await people on this path!

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes for November 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo this week: Other Virgos

Best day of the week for Virgo: November 11

Virgo, your horoscope this week is sweet but there will be a lot of supernatural things happening to you behind the scenes. For some, these are your hidden talents and a gift of the Scorpio season. This will be more prominent in the second half of the week under the Full Moon in Taurus.

You are also encouraged to make time for peace and relaxation in the first half of the week. This will allow you to engage truly with this beautiful astrological period. If you feel called to, work with clear quartz for clarity this week.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Cancer: November 17

Cancer, your horoscope this week is full of life and inner beauty. Some of you may experience a glow-up in the first half, leading up to the second half where we have a Full Moon in Taurus. Lean hard into this energy because the moon is your domain and the waxing period is always good for you.

Advertisement

The second half of the week also encourages you to be more social. Set intentions while having fun around friends and family.

3. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Scorpio: November 16

Scorpio, your horoscope this week is potent. We are getting close to the end of Scorpio season so don't be surprised if things come to a head at this time and the energy starts to peak for you. The first half especially may be a period of restlessness. Channel that inner drive into something productive for the best experience.

The second half of the week will be a period of romance or simply having fun with your loved ones. In short, platonic and romantic love will be the highlight this week, bringing you a lot of peace, joy, and delight!

Advertisement

4. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Aries: November 15

Aries, your horoscope this week is full of light and love! Your spirituality is being highlighted, whatever form it may take. Lean into it throughout the week and you will find inner peace and know exactly where to go next according to your chosen life path.

Advertisement

Some of you will also come across important soulmates or soul family members during this period and over the coming weeks. Pay close attention to odd occurrences and the signs and synchronicities.

5. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: November 12

Sagittarius, your horoscope this week is as beautiful as the moon. It will be an important period for you in the second half, especially if you are creative. The first half, though, will be a period of joyful delights and easy energy. The cosmic forces are here to support you!

If you feel called to, do a guided meditation practice this week. It will allow you to connect more deeply within yourself and truly find the treasures hiding there.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.