What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Their Relationships The Week Of November 11 - 17, According To An Astrologer

Venus entering Capricorn on November 11 adds methodical and practical energy to each zodiac sign's love horoscope for the week. One-time flings and just going with the feelings may not work any longer under this influence. The collective will be more interested in something long-term and with potential.

The Full Moon in Taurus on November 15 is the perfect time to let go of any burdens holding you back from true love. Cutting ties with an ex or healing yourself under the light of the Moon will positively affect your love life.

Weekly love horoscopes reveal what each zodiac sign needs to know about their relationships from November 11 - 17, 2024

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: November 12

Aries, your love horoscope this week urges you to step out of your comfort zone and explore the world. This can be directly through a vacation to somewhere new, taking a route on your daily walk, or exploring new interests and hobbies that you have never tried before. All of this will eventually lead you to love, and if you are already in a relationship, will feed your soul so you can feed and nurture your relationship too.

You are encouraged to think holistically about your relationship and take into account your partner's wishes and desires. Ask them to join in your journey of exploration in whatever way they are comfortable. The aim is not a hundred percent match but compatibility and love.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: November 11

Taurus, the rules and traditions you live by and embrace ground you and bring you joy and peace this week. Think about this area of life when engaging with potential partners or deciding whether or not you want to take your current relationship to the next level. Compatibility means different things to different people, but one of the highlights of true compatibility is when your core values match.

If you feel called to, work with rose quartz this week, which will help you align what is important to you in your soul with what you desire in love. That will manifest true love for you in your unique way!

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: November 13

Gemini, whether you are single or in a relationship, being inquisitive and confident will enable you to extract the best from love and develop the bond between you and the person you are engaging with, resulting in amazing conversations and deep insights into each other's lives (and quirks).

If you feel called to, socialize with your friends alongside your partner (or date). That will help you discover whether you are truly compatible and bring out another beautiful side of your relationship.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: November 17

Cancer, stay true to yourself. Don't compromise on what makes you who you are. Shine bright unapologetically. The right person will appreciate and embrace all of who you are and show you who they are by shining just as bright and coming out of their shell in your presence.

This week's energy is great for trying some manifestation techniques to attract more love into your life. Just make sure to set the right intentions so you don't inadvertently bring to life something you don't really want. Trust your heart as you go!

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: November 17

Leo, love does not always provide the highest of the highs. Sometimes it's a grounding force that enables you and your partner to get through the tough parts of life together. If the latter is not present, something needs to change.

You are urged to be realistic about your expectations and patient as your love grows and unfolds organically. Have deep conversations with your partner to better understand who they are and who you are with them. You can always create a counterbalance to so much serious energy by doing something fun later that helps you ground your bonding session with a beautiful memory!

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: November 16

Virgo, you are encouraged to be open-minded this week as this week is full of supernatural experiences. Deja vu, signs and synchronicities, and words from a stranger can all lead you to a specific person or help you answer something vital about your needs in love.

Journal your experiences so you don't forget, helping you put the puzzle pieces together and understand why you're crossing paths with this person and why it's of cosmic significance for you in love.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: November 14

Libra, your love horoscope this week urges you to be true to yourself and curb any people-pleasing tendencies you may exhibit. Set healthy boundaries and keep practicing enforcing them to create something meaningful with your partner while strengthening yourself from within. Both are necessary for true love to thrive.

If you feel called to, work with black tourmaline this week to protect your energy and space as you look for love and allow something beautiful in your life.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: November 13

Scorpio, your love horoscope this week is highly potent! You are encouraged to think deeply about yourself and your needs in love, which will inform you on what to do as you move forward. It will also protect you from people who don't have the best intentions.

If you feel called to, work with rose quartz this week to help you manifest love, and black tourmaline to ward off energy vampires who may be attracted to your inner glow.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: November 12

Sagittarius, if you're single, the stars are aligning for you to meet 'The One' — or at least someone who seems to check all your boxes! But you have to step out of your comfort zone for this and be willing to engage with people and new adventures... something that should come easy to you as the most adventurous zodiac sign of them all!

For those already in a relationship, this energy will bring you and your partner closer together by showing how synchronous your life paths were even before you met. If you feel called to, scrapbook your experiences in love so you can remember it far into the future. This will also allow you to collect small mementos along the way that sometimes get thrown away or lost in the sands of time.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: November 11

Capricorn, your beautiful love horoscope this week urges you to stay true to your values and principles when it comes to love. What you believe in will not resonate with everyone, but that's okay. You are not looking for everyone to be your partner, you are looking for your person — and that individual will resonate with you in all the ways that truly matter.

If you feel called to, work with blue jasper or chrysocolla to help you link your intellect and your heart.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: November 11

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week urges you to be more vigilant when engaging with others. The outer-planetary energies are not very desirable at this time. People may try to take advantage of you, or an ex who pretends they have changed when they have not may try creeping back into your life.

Be observant and you will be able to protect yourself. Working with black tourmaline or wearing a tiger's eye pendant can also help you in this regard.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: November 11

Pisces, with Venus moving into your 11th house of friendships on November 11, your charm and charisma are off the charts! After a few weeks with with a heavy focus on your career, you're ready to socialize and others are drawn to you. If you're invited on a date, say 'yes!' — you never know where it may lead.

The Full Moon in Taurus on November 15 is a prime time to journal your thoughts and release any negativity hiding within you. This is a fresh start for something positive!

