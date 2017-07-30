What It Means When You See ‘Angel Number’ 11:11

Make a wish.

When I was in high school, the whole world seemed to stop when the clock said 11:11.

No matter where we were — blasting music in the car on a way to a party or in a deep discussion at a sleepover about the cute boy in third period — when the clocked ticked to that magical time, we put our lives on hold to make a wish on 11:11.

Sometimes I'd wish for nothing, too caught off guard to make a decision. Most times I'd wish for typical teenage things: no homework in science class and likes on my new MySpace profile pic.

I can't say for sure if making a wish at 11:11 ever did anything, but in some weird way it made us feel like we had a little bit of control over a time in our lives that was almost always chaotic. It's nice to think that you can just wish something into reality.

Wishing on 11:11 wasn't a lesson I learned in the cafeteria or something I ever had to Google the meaning of. Somehow I just turned 13 and knew it was a thing. But now I'm 25, and I kind of need to know the whole story.

What is the meaning of 11:11, and why is this "Angel Number" so important?

One definition posted on Urban Dictionary reads: "11:11 — the time of day when everyone spams your snapchat feed with a black screen and a clock just to let everyone know that they're crushing on someone when it's obviously not gonna last."

While Urban Dictionary has the most entertaining answers, I roamed the internet for deeper truths, and found these additional explanations.

Here are 4 takes on the deeper meaning of Angel Number 1111, plus how to make a wish when you do.

1. If you see 1111 often, you might be a lightworker or an earth angel.

Seeing 11:11 on a clock isn't as random as you might think. Some astrologers and numerologists believe that seeing this umber serves as a wakeup call or reminder that you're a lightworker.

The purpose of a lightworker is basically to contain as much light for the planet as possible by raising the frequency levels of love and togetherness on Earth.

So if you're feeling negative when you randomly look at the clock and see 11:11, it could be a nudge from the universe to cool your attitude and be more positive.

The number could serve as a message from angels telling you you're an "angel on earth," which means you have the same responsibilities as lightworkers.

In her book "Angel Numbers 101: The Meaning of 111, 123, 444, and Other Number Sequences," Doreen Virtue explains that every time you see 1111, you are being gifted with an opportunity.

“An energetic gateway has opened for you," Virtue says, "rapidly manifesting your thoughts into reality. Choose your thoughts wisely at this time, ensuring that they match your desires.”

2. You're connecting with the "oneness" of the world.

Some people believe that seeing randomly seeing 11:11 and similar repeating numbers (such as 1:11, 2:22, or 3:33) is a sign of synchronicity, I.e., coincidental events that seem related but are not always explained.

Like that time I wanted ice cream and an ice cream truck just happened to drive by. Boom: magic.

Seeing 11:11 in this sense means you're in synchronicity with the rest of the world. You can use it as a moment to be present and to recognize that we're all connected with one another throughout the world.

3. There might be a ghost present.

Some people believe that seeing 11:11 is a sign that there is a spirit with you. And some people — like George Mathieu Barnard, author of "The Search for 11:11: A Journey into the Spirit World" — claim to have seen spirits at 11:11.

Barnard calls these spirits "midway creatures.' And get this: there are only 1,111 of them.

Midway creatures are supposed to help serve the planet behind the scenes and through human beings. But unfortunately for everyone but Barnard, he's the only person who has ever actually seen and worked with them, as he says has done for more than four decades.

Despite Barnard's statement of exclusivity, others have indeed shared their own stories of seeing ghosts as the clock struck 11:11.

Here's an excerpt from just one example:

"I was waken by a loud scratching noise. I thought nothing of it and looked out the window to see the tree. It was still, no wind. It sounded like crumpling paper and deep breathing coming from right above me. Frozen in fear, I now had to think fast.

"I rushed to the door, despite my brother, and flicked on the lights. A black shadow in the shape of a torso and head, the rest blurred, was right over where I was sleeping. Scared, I cursed it and yelled for it to leave. I prayed as hard as I could to God to make it leave."

Thanks, but no thanks, 11:11. I'm good.

4. Repeating numbers offer an easy pattern for our brains to recognize.

When everyone went crazy over the palindrome of a date on November 11, 2011 (aka 11/11/11 or 11-11-11), Wake Forest University Physicist Eric Carlson explained that our brains are naturally inclined to look for patterns. And because we're in the digital age and numbers play such a huge part of our lives (think phone numbers, passwords, PIN codes, etc.), we've grown more prone to look for them.

"These patterns stick in our minds," Carlson said. "But I don't think there is any mystical significance to it."

Regardless of the real reason you're seeing this special number, it certainly can't hurt to put the opportunity to work for the greater good.

That said, for those who believe in the power of the 11:11 wish, there's apparently more to it than I thought.

Here's how to make a wish when you see 11:11 on the clock:

"If you look at a clock at exactly 11:11, and have not checked the time since before 11:00, then you can make a wish. Once your wish is made, look away from the clock immediately. Your wish will not come true if you see the time change to 11:12. The next time you look at a clock it should read 11:13. If you miss 11:13, your wish will not come true."

I have to admit, that sounds difficult. But that's just one option suggested on Urban Dictionary, so you do you.

Anyway, wish me good luck!

