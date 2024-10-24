What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of October 28 - November 3, According To A Tarot Card Reader

This week between October 28 - November 3, 2024, there's something each zodiac sign needs to know, according to the tarot. The one-card tarot reading for the week reveals that we'll be challenged to look beyond just the surface to the heart of things and their evolution, thus bringing deeper insights than before.

But before we look at the one-card tarot readings for every zodiac sign, here are the general tarot messages for everyone.

First of all, we have the Ace of Pentacles on the table before us. It reminds us that effort and results do not always have to go hand-in-hand. If one forgets to pay attention to the surroundings influencing the result, there will always be a mismatch. After all, you can plant a seed but if you forget to water it, it will not grow. Similarly, if you grow the seed into a sapling but forget to protect it from frost, it may die then too.



Three of Wands and Nine of Wands are also here to add a second layer to the message. One cannot always grow, grow, and grow. Periods of rest and growth always occur one after the other and create the best results in life.

So build your patience and don't burn out. You can experience everything you want in the world if only you give yourself time and remove the burden of FOMO (fear of missing out).

Weekly one-card tarot reading for October 28 - November 3, 2024:

Aries: King of Swords

Aries, you got the King of Swords as your tarot card for this week. It urges you to have faith in your intellectual abilities and the areas where you are well-versed. Don't let naysayers or self-doubt convince you otherwise.

If you can trust in yourself and your intelligence, you will win. Working with Rose Quartz is indicated for you this week to help with self-esteem development and also attract friends or romantic partners who can see this really in you.

Taurus: Three of Swords

Taurus, the tarot card you got this week is the Three of Swords, and there is no way of avoiding the obvious here. Some of you didn't trust your internal red-flag alarms and allowed the wrong person access to your life.

This, unfortunately, will be revealed this week. For some, this is a group of friends who don't like you at all but only keep you around to mock you or use you as a punching bag. For others, this is related to your love life.

At least two or more people will be involved in the toxic experience foretold by this card. To protect yourself, you are encouraged to wear a Black Obsidian pendant or even Tiger's Eye. "Don't back down" is your message for the week.

Gemini: Ten of Wands

Gemini, you got the Ten of Wands as your tarot card for the week. It points at unnecessary burdens that can be delegated or reduced if you only sit and contemplate how.

If you are being taken advantage of by someone, or a group of people, you are urged to stop being the mule because this is not an equal exchange of energy or benefits. If you feel called to, work with Tiger's Eye, Black Obsidian, or even Clear Quartz to help you gain clarity this week.

Cancer: Seven of Wands

Cancer, the tarot card you got this week is the Seven of Wands. It reminds you that your courage, inner conviction, and soft heart will not be appreciated by everyone in the world, even though there will be people who will appreciate that you are loving, kind, and considerate.

This tarot card urges you to hold strong to what is good within you and not allow the words of naysayers to bring you down. You are where you are because of yourself and there is power in that. Working with Rose Quartz is indicated for you for the same reasons.

Leo: Queen of Wands

Leo, the tarot card you got this week is the Queen of Wands. This is a representation of you and reminds you that as long as you lean into your power, nobody can ever drag you down from your throne.

This is not about taking advantage of those who have less power than you, but it calls you to use your power to change the status quo for the better. There is positive pride in living authentically. Working with Rose Quartz and Diamond (real or lab-made) is also indicated for you for the same reasons.

Virgo: Death

Virgo, the tarot card you got this week is a major arcana card — Death. It speaks of transitions and transformations. Something old has to die for something new to sprout in its place. You already know which area of life this is referring to because the signs have been all around you.

Trust that inner knowing so this transformation can begin. Working with Black Tourmaline and Citrine simultaneously is indicated for you to have the best experience in the midst of it all.

Libra: The Sun

Libra, the tarot card you got this week is The Sun. It is a major arcana card and a powerful omen that urges you to take this power seriously and make the most of it. Obstacles will fall away from your path under this energy and so will the competition. Just remember:

The Sun also represents your zodiac sign, Libra, so you don't have to do things in a manner that appeals to other people. Do it in a manner that appeals to you instead. Working with Rose Quartz and Diamond (lab-made or real) is indicated for you for the same reasons.

Scorpio: Ace of Cups

Scorpio, you got the Ace of Cups this week as your tarot card. It reminds you that love can emerge from the unlikeliest of places, but it cannot thrive if it's not nurtured once it sprouts to life.

So don't put your best relationships, whether they are with your loved one or romantic partner, on the back burner. Instead, prioritize them just as any other area of priority in your life. That is how you will thrive and succeed. Working with Blue Jasper is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Sagittarius: The World

Sagittarius, you got The World as your tarot card for the week. It's a major Arcana card and the last one in the major deck, so this is a harbinger of change and transformation.

Something new is going to sprout in your life soon and the omen is positive for the same. Trust your gut as you move forward. Working with Rose Quartz and Black Tourmaline is indicated for you this week.

Capricorn: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, you got the major arcana card — The Hanged Man — this week. On the one hand, there won't be much happening this week that will be of consequence in the long run for you, but this card also reveals that this period is just right to help seeds germinate in peace, out of everybody's sight.

Trust the process and allow yourself to bloom at your own pace. Patience is also called for here. If you feel called to, work with Sandstone as a way to ground yourself this week.

Aquarius: Ten of Pentacles

Aquarius, you got the Ten of Pentacles this week as your tarot card. It reveals tremendous joy, success, and financial growth in store for you in the days to come. Just remember to share the experience with your loved ones so they can also bask in the warm glow of your blessings.

The Ten of Pentacles also speaks about a family legacy, so this can be an inheritance coming in for some of you. Working with Black Tourmaline and Clear Quartz is indicated for you for the same reasons.

Pisces: The Hanged Man

Pisces, you got the major arcana card — The Hanged Man — this week. It has a simple message for you: don't underestimate your inner power. You may seem to other people as if you are coasting through life in easy mode, but that is not the case. Trust yourself and the inner processes that are not visible outside.

The Hanged Man also reveals the inner strength to see things unconventionally, despite tremendous pressure to conform. Working with Sandstone and Diamond (lab-made or real) is also indicated for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.