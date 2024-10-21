The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn From Now To October 27, According To An Astrologer

This week, each zodiac sign can learn something by looking to the stars and seeing how their horoscope unfolds all week. Last week, we closed a pivotal eclipse story. The Sun enters Scorpio on October 22, 2024, making this the highlight for the week, and we can learn a life lesson.

As we reflect and prepare for our next phase, we can find and build our inner strength to let go of what no longer works for us. Journaling can guide us to clear our thoughts after the thunderstorm of emotions that most likely consumed us during the Full Moon in Aries.

Now, with Venus in Sagittarius, each zodiac sign can reflect on our relationships and how we show our love to others, so we can be ready to help us explore new horizons the week of October 21 to 27, 2024.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn from October 21 - 27, 2024:

Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Be mindful of your needs during this week, as Scorpio season allows you to explore the inner realms of your mind. During this eclipse season, you may have experienced your transformation and a life lesson. As the Sun moves into your 8th house for the next several weeks, the energy has you slowing down and teaching you more about patience.

A period to be more in tune with your emotions and a friendly reminder to cry and continue to release even after the Full Moon in your sign.

Consider what you have learned over the last year and how the Full Moon in your sign has allowed you to close chapters. What were your struggles and triumphs this year?

Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Scorpio season means you will feel a spark within your relationship house as the Sun sheds light on how you view and manage your connections. This can tell it is a reasonable period for socializing, weaving new romantic stories, or rekindling older ones.

One blessing of this sun transit is that your confidence levels may be through the roof, especially with Mars in Cancer supporting your social life. Be ready to engage with others and allow yourself to shine. You've learned to appreciate relationships even more this year.

Are you disciplined with your projects? What changes will you make to be more efficient in your career or academic life?

Gemini

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

While we continue to heal from the effects of the Full Moon in Aries, your mind may be more engaged with elevating since Jupiter is retrograde.

Making plans during this time and thinking ahead is on the horizon, especially with the Sun in Scorpio helping the collective continue our evolution. Expand, grow, and focus on the life lessons you've learned and what you want to do. Scorpio season gives you the tools to make a difference at work or school and in your routines.

Now that Venus is in Sagittarius, discuss what you want to experience in your connections. What are the changes you want to see in your relationships? Have you discussed this with your partner or friends?

Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Expect this period for the next several weeks to add a spark to your relationship with Mars, which is still in your sign, and now the Sun in Scorpio is giving it some company. You have the potential to elevate your relationship energy by being more connected with your partner, especially now with Pluto direct.

With the shift over the last six months, you may have set your sights on building and personal growth, especially after the Full Moon in Aries. Nevertheless, you are in for a period filled with excitement and opportunities to continue learning and growing as you climb to the top.

How has your career or school life transformed in the last month? What direction do you want to go with your major, academic, or career goals?

Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Since the previous week was riddled with many changes and potent energy, things began to take a new turn and with that comes lessons from life. The Sun in Scorpio enters your fourth house, bringing to light topics about home and family. Of course, the transit may also allow you to recognize the areas of your life where you need more structure and order.

For the next several weeks, you can focus on creating a stronger foundation that will enable you to make plans that align with your goals.

How will you plan to make creative changes at home? Are you learning to balance home and career? How receptive are you to criticism from mentors?

Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

While Libra season may have taught you a lesson about your work ethic, goals, and how you spend your energy, Scorpio season will push you to receive the support you may need. While you enjoy working hard, you must also be mindful of giving yourself time to rest and learn to take breaks.

Consider focusing on doing things you enjoy during this season. Don’t be surprised if you are more expressive, showing others more compassion and patience. Scorpio season is here to transform how you collaborate with friends and peers.

Discuss whether you enjoy being in the spotlight or not. What have you learned about yourself and your friends during libra season?

Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

As you discover your worth for the next several weeks, the transit opens your heart and mind to show more gratitude even through the metamorphosis these transits may have brought.

Scorpio season might make you feel a lot more encouraged to let go of relationships that do not work or habits that are not helping you progress. The energy now has you more focused on your independence and discovering the warrior within. You may learn how to trust the process and be open to further transformations.

How have you transformed during this last year? What important lessons will you continue to apply to areas of your life that you have learned in the last year?

Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

This week's life lesson involves the moon in your sign. This Moon transit can make you feel recharged and ready to go. Scorpio season can feel magnificent, with the planets in water bringing optimism and plenty of opportunities to get any project you work on to take off. You are more disciplined and may feel like a visionary with Mars making a trine to your sign.

During the next several weeks, you can witness your relationship energy reach a new level as you embrace the changes and allow yourself to meet like-minded people.

Are there any projects you are working on? How has Libra season brought inspiration to your world?

Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

It can feel mysterious or mystical now with the Sun entering Scorpio and allowing you to redefine your relationship with yourself. The collective is transforming, and because the Sun will light up the darker corners of your chart, this can be a significant moment in which you will find your voice and power.

It is your moment to find your voice; a lesson you learn is how to use it. Don't shine away from the spotlight. Scorpio season encourages you to feel brave, to believe in yourself, and to connect with others now that Venus is in your sign.

What are you looking for in love? Discuss the qualities you admire in a romantic partner. How has Jupiter allowed you to balance relationships and your independence?

Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

As Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, you may see the evolution of your social connections. The week makes you feel more optimistic about the topics you are learning. It is easy to find a mentor during this time who helps you understand a process. You may learn you need someone in your life who can guide you.

You may also receive support as you craft your path to your goals and dreams. This is a time when you can go forth and do what you set your mind to.

Were you working on your own during the Libra season? Since Venus has been in your sign, what have you discovered about yourself when you are in love?

Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

With the Sun in Scorpio happening at the helm of your chart, this is the valuable lesson of perseverance and positive encouragement needed, especially after the eclipse transit.

While this can make you doubt your abilities, you now see your talents thriving and showing the world what you are made of. Scorpio season encourages you not to shy away from your creative energy and leadership skills.

Discuss the times you helped others find their strength. What has Libra season taught you about collaborating with others?

Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

The lesson you may learn involves your passion for learning. Discovering your passion for learning can be a manifestation of this horoscope. You are ready to take on challenges in the next several weeks, feeling more connected with your creativity, and you can feel supported by the people in your life.

Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, making this a period where you may feel more confident traveling, learning, and exploring, even if it means doing things from the comfort of your home.

What are some exciting plans you have during this season? What has Libra season taught you about pursuing your dreams?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.