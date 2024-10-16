3 Zodiac Signs That Love The Deepest In Their Relationships, According To An Astrologer

To love deeply is to love wholeheartedly, selflessly, and often unconditionally. We may fall in love many times over a lifetime, each with a varying degree of love — unless you're one of the zodiac signs that love the deepest in each and every one of their relationships.

Three zodiac signs that love the deepest in their relationships

In a TikTok video, astrologer Jason Hou described the three zodiac signs that love like no other. Their love is so deep that it appears limitless to most.

1. Pisces

Photo: Max Reyes | Design: YourTango

Don’t underestimate the love of a Pisces, because once they fall for someone, “they are completely devoted, remaining romantic until the very end,” said Hou.

Pisces is willing to lend a hand and go the extra mile to help others. They’re an extremely loyal sign that trusts others easily and is always looking to form a long-lasting relationship. Because their love knows no bounds, a Pisces is highly forgiving, even to their detriment.

Just be careful with a Pisces' heart. Pisces is easy to take advantage of, which is why their love should only be reserved for those committed enough to see the relationship through to the very end. But, if you’re fortunate enough to have a Pisces, hold them close — they’re one of the most committed signs out there.

2. Scorpio

Photo: Max Reyes | Design: YourTango

You can’t talk about loving deeply without mentioning Scorpio. After all, Scorpios basically invented that term! And if there’s one thing to know about Scorpio, it’s this: “They either don’t love at all, or when they do it’s astonishing,” said Hou.

According to astrologer Athena Ritchie, Scorpios "are loyal and intense and they will have your back no matter what.” Sure, Scorpios might be a little “dark and twisted,” but that’s exactly what draws people in like magnets. This zodiac sign is committed and has no problem showing you just how into you they truly are.

With that being said, there is a downside to loving a Scorpio or having a Scorpio love you — they want to have full control over you. As Ritchie stated, “They might like you, they might even love you, but they surely don’t trust you. And that’s normally because they’re fiercely loyal and they just don’t see other people putting as much care and intensity into something as they are.”

3. Leo

Photo: Max Reyes | Design: YourTango

When a Leo loves, they love hard, “without any pretense, wholeheartedly,” Hou explained. Leos are selfless in love and as one of the most generous zodiac signs, they're more than willing to give. Plus, their positive energy draws people in — making them irresistible to most.

“There’s just something about a Leo that just makes them very different than anybody else you’ve ever dated,” Ritchie explained.

They want to show you off and are extremely affectionate within their relationships. But more than that, Leos are fairly loyal as well, making them trustworthy secret-keepers.

Even more, Leo is passionate in everything they do and their love is no exception. They’re generous, determined, and wise — all of which translates into their romantic relationships.

Through this, you can expect a Leo to not just love you fiercely, but to shelter down during the hardest moments in your relationship. And as long as you’re consistent with them, a Leo will do just about anything to keep you by their side.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.