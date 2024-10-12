Astrologer Warns Of An Intensely Transformative Era From Now Through November 9, 2024 — And How To Manage The Powerful Energy

Everywhere you look now, there is evidence of fast-moving energy pulling change into our lives. We have had extreme weather and political storms, and most likely, you have witnessed changes in your personal world. So here's a little road map through the upcoming weeks. I’m including the week of the election because that is sure to be interesting.

Let's look at insights for navigating the energy of October 13th through November 9th

There's a full moon in Aries the week of October 13th

The week of October 13th begins with a peaceful, almost tranquil energy. Don’t be fooled. After a couple of days of slowish energy that might leave some people feeling restless and others wanting to imbibe, a big front of loud energy comes in to shock all your senses. You can compare it to being at a football game with lots of adrenaline, power plays, and attention-seeking behavior.

When the unstable energy comes in, be discerning about the information shared with you. People will be looking to steer others, recruit believers, and share in their erratic behavior.

The best way to navigate this week:

Enjoy the mellow start and allow it to recharge your entire self, like taking a deep soak in an Epsom salt bath.

After that, beware of people who use emotional tactics to try to get you to believe something that doesn't align with your values.

The full moon in Aries happening on October 17th has the potential for you to take things very personally.

It might feel like everything in the world is happening to you or for you. Some insights could easily be discovered, not just about you, but those around you.

Step back, reflect, and think about what you are connecting to.

Think about where your valuable attention is going and how you can best support yourself.

If you don’t journal, this might be a good time to start.

We'll need to keep actions aligned with core values the week of October 20th

This week starts out feeling like maybe the answers aren’t quite as clear as you would like. The lines between acceptable and not acceptable are being blurred. Expect some new norms to be birthed this week, not just in your life but the world in general. You may find yourself vacillating on many things, even the truth of what happened in the past. Expect some new faces, new stories, and new possibilities to show up in your world. This includes social media, news stories, and politics.

The best way to navigate this week:

Make sure your actions are aligned with your core values.

Don’t commit to anything major this week.

Be aware of new stories, people and opportunities that might be too good to be true.

Reality, as you know it, may feel a little distorted. It also feels like a great opportunity for extraterrestrials to make headline news.

Be open to the thinning veil of the week of October 27th

The week begins with some ribbons of excitement, enjoy this little distraction away from some of the more complex and heavy issues that have been on your mind. If people are willing to explore their spiritual side, it’s possible to have a breakthrough in making connections with Angels, Guides, and loved ones from the other side.

Many believe the veil is thinner around Halloween. It certainly will feel like it this year! Your dreams are just one area that might carry messages from the other side.

The image I’m being shown for this week is someone standing on top of a hill at night, with what looks like the Northern Lights dancing all around them. It’s magical and powerful, and this energy can have a lasting effect on your life if you are open to it. This week’s energy has the power to open up your mind to a completely different way of moving through the world.

The best way to navigate this week:

Take the opportunity to be open to the energy during this time period, it can help you find new ways to move through your life.

Focus on individual spiritual practices.

Please note that this energy is best connected when you are doing individual spiritual practices. This is more personal than collective growth, although it will impact us all. Imagine receiving secrets to the workings of your Universe.

Stay grounded and connected the week of November 3rd

Overall, this week will hold the energy of people praying in a hopeful way and others experiencing somewhat of a shocked state of mind. There is a sizable event that can pull people together. It doesn’t last long, and then some groups splinter off, causing a disconnect from the collective.

As for the election this week, I see a finish line, and whoever successfully crosses it wins the election. I think it will be very close and even a mess in determining the clear winner. I see Kamala crossing the finish line. Thus, she would be the winner. It’s also very interesting that I see things around her vaporizing. I’m not sure what that means, except possibly the platforms she was depending on are difficult to reach for a small amount of time.

I see Vance not making the finish line, but a small part of Trump does cross over. He doesn’t complete the journey but causes a big disturbance or distraction.

The best way to navigate this week:

Stay grounded and connected to your higher power. It’s easy to fall into fear and blame others, especially if you listen to all the opinions that are cast out.

Rise above the chatter and take time for yourself. Staying connected to those you love will help settle your mind.

Also, please note that when our election is taking place and all the discussion in the aftermath, important things are happening in our world that don’t get the attention they deserve.

Enjoy the weeks ahead, and remember the greatest influencer of your safety and happiness is the mindset you choose.

This next month will probably have many people wondering about their future. Stay intentional about how you want to experience this world. Hopefully, this includes the opportunity for peace, compassion, wellness, and abundance for all.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach, psychic and practitioner of vibrational astrology. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.

