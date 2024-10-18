The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Happiest And Most Successful In Their Current Jobs, According To An Astrologer

Having a career you’re happy with is extremely important. In an increasingly difficult job market that's given way to movements like the Great Resignation and quiet quitting as employees look to find careers that provide a fair work-life balance and livable wage, according to astrologer Carol Starr, there are a few zodiac signs who've gotten it right.

According to Starr, in a time when many people are complaining about their jobs, three zodiac signs have "found the best career and they still love it."

"They've made their good choices or they've fallen in to things," Starr explained, noting that "loving what you do is the most important thing."

1. Cancer

Allexxander | Shutterstock

One of Cancer's best traits it their sense of direction. They know exactly what they want out of life and how to achieve it, and according to Starr, achieve it they have.

Despite water signs like Cancer known for being sensitive, Starr cautioned against underestimating their strength and success. In fact, according to an astrologer known as Leelo on TikTok, this sensitivity is exactly what has helped Cancer find happiness and success in their current career.

“Water signs are known for being sensitive, and sentimental, and crazy intuitive," Leelo explained.

Because of this intuition, it’s unsurprising that Cancers are so in touch with their own emotions and desires, helping them steer their life onto a path that will make them the happiest.

2. Taurus

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Taurus knows where the money is and “They’re gonna figure out the best way to make money,” began Starr. Yet, this isn’t surprising since Taurus is known to be lucky in finances.

On top of this, Taurus is highly organized, explained astrologer Lauren Ash. They love to plan and weigh their options before making a decision, which explains why they’re so satisfied with life.

Ash added that for Taurus, money is stability and earth signs actively seek ways to maintain their stability through their finances.

“Taurus in particular are very stubborn about what they wanna get done,” Ash said, because they know what’s best for them.

All of this combined sets Taurus up for a successful and happy life, as they sort through what’s most important and what can stay on the back of the shelf.

3. Aquarius

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Despite their confusing nature, Aquarius is surprisingly great at putting themselves on the right career path.

“They might have to follow around a bit with this or that," explained Starr, "but they’re gonna get to their place where they know they’re gonna be super successful."

This is because they’re such geniuses. In fact, according to astrologer Irina Mineeva, the majority of inventors were born under the Aquarius zodiac sign.

Aquarius has their own way of doing things and can earn “substantial profit” from doing so. So, if you’re an Aquarius, you’re in luck — you have the potential to achieve great success in your career.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.