Astrologer Says Babies Born With One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Easiest To Care For

Parenting is no easy feat. In fact, in August 2024, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory to focus on parents' declining mental health and well-being.

While every age has its challenges, the newborn stage is arguably the most difficult — unless your baby is one of these zodiac signs, according to astrologer Carol Starr.

Babies born with one of these four zodiac signs are the easiest to take care of

“All babies are good and all babies are cute, but some of them can cry a lot more and keep you up all night,” Starr explained in a TikTok video before listing those babies that are "generally the best ones."

1. Libra

According to Starr, Libras are well-balanced individuals who are known to smile a lot as babies. Regardless of whether they got enough sleep or woke up in a grumpy mood, they have a way of seeing the best in things, even as babies.

And unlike most babies, they don’t feel the need to cry for every little thing. Starr explained that this zodiac sign only ever cries when they’re hungry.

To best support your Libra baby as they grow up, astrologer Linawa Shaffer reminded parents to understand how important partnership is to Libras. As an example, in a TikTok video, she suggested always asking your Libra how you can help them get something done instead of ordering them to do it.

2. Sagittarius

While Sagittarius may not be the philosophical genius they're destined to become as soon as they come out of the womb, by baby standards, they’re often seen as relatively sensible and well-mannered.

“They don’t make a lot of demands on you, they’re really good,” explained Starr.

Now, there will always be that one odd Sagittarius that doesn’t quite fit the bill. But overall, they’re great at staying low-key and managing their emotions — with a little help, from time to time.

3. Aquarius

When it comes to Aquarius babies, they’re known to be very curious about the world around them. As Starr explained herself, “They’ll look around, they want to know everything.”

This curious nature makes it easy for parents to distract their Aquarius baby. As long as they're occupied, this sign is easily manageable compared to the rest.

4. Taurus

Taurus is pretty practical, even at a young age. Starr explained, “They want to eat, they want to sleep, and as long as everything is taken care of they’re darn good babies.”

Now, this doesn’t mean they won’t have any slip-ups. After all, most babies are bound to cry and fuss at some point. But due to their practical nature, it’s a lot easier to handle a Taurus baby compared to other zodiac signs.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.