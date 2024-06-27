This year, Saturn retrograde will begin on June 29, 2024 and end on November 15, 2024. The retrograde will remain in the zodiac sign of Pisces throughout those few months and have an interesting impact on four specific zodiac signs.

"Saturn in Pisces is so interesting because most other Saturn placements feel like they have to fight something but Pisces is a placement of acceptance," astrologer Lauren Ash explained in a TikTok video, adding that this means "There is no struggle really to be had. Just acceptance."

Advertisement

So what does this mean for us?

"The real issue comes in building up our own emotional fortitude and being able to weather the storms," Ash said.

4 zodiac signs that'll feel it most when Saturn goes retrograde from June 29 to November 15, 2024

1. Aquarius

If you have Sun in Aquarius, you will feel it strongly when Saturn retrograde begins on June 29 and will continue experiencing the effects until the end of the retrograde on November 15.

Advertisement

Not only is Saturn one of Aquarius' ruling planets (the other is Uranus), Saturn in Pisces has a beneficial effect on Aquarius since these adjacent zodiac signs are more community-focused and humanitarian in their bend than the rest of the zodiac signs.

Therefore, during Saturn retrograde, Aquarius will discover joy when they focus on the process of accomplishing things instead of fixating on the goal or destination. This is what they mean when they say you should make time to smell the roses and that the joy is in the journey, not the destination.

It will be a tough lesson to learn if you have a lot of air and fire sign placements in your birth chart but will help you build your patience and understand the importance of paying attention to the details. After all, doing something well in the first run is infinitely more satisfying and efficient than having to double back and fix avoidable mistakes.

If you feel called to, wear blue agate or blue calcite during the retrograde period to help you stay aligned with it and learn the valuable lessons it will bring to your doorstep.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Aries, you will have a mixed experience during Saturn retrograde in Pisces. On the one hand, as the preceding zodiac sign to you, Pisces tends to be a friend even if your elemental natures are different. So Saturn retrograde will reveal the hidden depths in your character that were not known to you or others. Don't be surprised if people think you are faking the wisdom or the talents. In time they will realize that you are not a caricature but an individual with multiple facets.

But all will not be easy swimming for you during the retrograde. Some of you will lose friends or find yourself gravitating to a different social circle.

If this is a self-initiated decision, you will be in alignment with the message and blessings of Saturn retrograde. It's here to help you let go of what doesn't serve your highest good, including fake friends or people who deliberately try to hold you back (while pretending otherwise to your face).

Advertisement

If you don't choose this path of clearing away the unnecessary and the relationships that hinder more than help, Saturn will create situations that will drive them away from you. But this latter path will be painful as you will feel as if you are being abandoned by those you have cherished, loved, and cared for so long.

Wear a rose quartz pendant to help you ground yourself during this transition. Removing toxic influences is a big blessing even if it pinches you hard at the moment.

3. Leo

Leo, prepare for launch because Saturn retrograde in Pisces will be a gala time for you! This is especially true for those with Sun in Leo as well as Leo Moon with Cancer placements in their birth chart. You will have to slow down your processes to prevent the retrograde from messing with your schedule, but you will also have an almost supernatural experience during this period.

Advertisement

Pay close attention to the signs and synchronicities, and write them down somewhere so you don't forget. The puzzle pieces will start making sense once you collect enough of them during the retrograde.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the friends you have and the social circles you rotate in. They will either help or hinder you. So don't ignore red flags! Saturn doesn't play around when people intentionally choose to ignore what's right in front of their eyes.

You can work with Tiger's Eye to help you stay grounded and empowered during the retrograde.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Virgo, this Saturn retrograde in Pisces will be a period of learning and regrouping for you. If you find yourself more introverted than usual, don't fight it or feel as if you need to prove yourself socially to people.

Leaning into the unique gifts of this retrograde (for you) will help you understand your true motivations in life and what is for you and what is not. The end result will be freeing for your soul and will give you greater confidence in yourself and your capabilities once the retrograde passes.

Just remember: Pisces is the opposite zodiac sign of Virgo, so Saturn's presence in Pisces will challenge you to think differently and learn from those you would probably deem unworthy because of prejudices and conditioned beliefs. For some, this period will cross your paths with soul tribe mates who will help you explore and expand your horizons.

If you feel called to, ground yourself regularly during the retrograde period so you don't become overwhelmed or stressed by the challenges Saturn brings to your doorstep. Whether you do this through meditation, focused breathing, yoga or some other technique, it will help you understand that sometimes the only thing standing between you and your destination is your own self and your fears. So break past those internal barriers and let your mercurial side take over!

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.