Thanks to a handful of difficult astrology transits, many of us may feel a bit off-kilter as of late. As we recover from an intense eclipse season, wait out the last days of Pluto in Capricorn, and emerge from a handle of challenging retrograde phases, each zodiac sign has been affected in different ways.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, this powerful astrological energy has influenced one zodiac sign to lay low. However, he noted that is all going to change come November 2024.

The zodiac sign stepping back into its power by the end of November 2024

According to Grim, despite being in "hermit mode since late June" as they dealt with "existential questions," Pisces will be emerging from their solace and stepping back into their power by the end of November 2024.

"Some of you have chosen to withdraw from the world," Grim explained, choosing to cut people off in favor of spending some time alone. However, he warned against being to hard on yourself, as your behavior will be doing a 180 this fall.

This is a natural time of reflection and transformation for Pisces.

According to Grim, Pisces has been going through it since Saturn, the planet of discipline, began its retrograde period in the sign back in June 2024. While the energy has undoubtedly been challenging, it's ultimately going to work in your favor.

“Since March 2023, when Saturn entered Pisces, you have been stepping into your power via a series of challenges," astrologer Liz Snower explained in a TikTok video. "Saturn is not an easy teacher! But the reward for learning the lessons makes it all worthwhile."

While Pisces is known for being ultra-forgiving, often to a fault, ultimately, Saturn has been teaching you to stand up for yourself and "find your voice," astrologer Helena Hathor has said.

“I promise you things will get better soon and you’ll feel relief. And you’ll revive your social life, your career will propel forward,” Grim explained, particularly around November 15, 2024, when Saturn finally stations direct during a Full Moon conjunct Uranus.

With Uranus' help. you'll find yourself becoming spontaneous and less claustrophobic, summarized Grim. Moreover, “You’ll feel like you have a wide-open terrain to explore."

Design: YourTango

In the meantime, a tarot reader that goes by the username @empathicmoontarot on TikTok urged Pisces to “trust your intuition," adding that "it’s a great time to learn a new skill.”

So don't feel intimidated to pick up that camera or paintbrush. Now is the time to step back into power as your inner voice has been screaming at you to do so.

Furthermore, don't be afraid to listen to your desires Pisces! Deep inside yourself, your inner voice has been screaming at you to make a decision. Right now is the time to listen so you can reap your benefits by the end of November 2024.

The tarot reader added that Pisces might be thinking of changing careers or investing their money. If this is the case, don't hesitate to do so. And with the Wheel of Fortune on your side, Pisces shouldn't feel scared about any challenge heading their way.

“Luck is on your side,” @empathicmoontarot explained. "A change for the better is coming your way.”

As long as Pisces stays focused, they will go from being closed off to stepping back into power by the end of November 2024.

