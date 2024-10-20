How Your Zodiac Sign Will Experience Scorpio Season From October 22 - November 21

Prepare for powerful transformations between October 22 - November 21 when we sail into Scorpio season 2024. An astrological month ruled by Pluto and Mars, representing hidden shenanigans and the outright unlocking of divine gifts, Scorpio season horoscopes are a force to be reckoned with.

Not every zodiac sign will experience Scorpio season the same way. Here's how Scorpio season 2024 will affect every zodiac sign and transform their lives.

Each zodiac sign's Scorpio season horoscope from October 22 - November 21, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Aries, you will have a relatively easy time during Scorpio season, mainly because this zodiac sign is your sibling from the astrological perspective of sharing the same planetary lord (Mars). Of course, Scorpio has an extra ruler. Pluto, but that will impact you positively too by showing you all the ways people may get envious of your talents and abilities and how they may try to hold you back in such cases. This knowledge will set you free and give you the chance to continue walking on your North Node path without a hitch.

If you feel called to, eat more lemons, drink lemon water, or light candles that are lemon-scented during Scorpio season. It will have a positive impact on your psyche and mood overall.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Taurus, the time has come for you to ask yourself what you truly want — and what you don't. Scorpio season will not allow you to hide from the truth any longer. If you shy away, there will be some cosmic shenanigans to watch out for, especially from Pluto in Capricorn. Journaling your thoughts and feelings can definitely be helpful in this regard.

If you feel called to, you are also encouraged to unleash your creativity during Scorpio season in small ways. Whether you print out your own stickers, build a bird box for the backyard, or just doodle at the edges of your notebook, it will set your soul free and enable you to be in touch with the truth and the power of transformation — without you even realizing it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you will have a contemplative time during Scorpio season as it's not really your wheelhouse. Plus, you have Jupiter retrograde in Gemini right now. Bring out your inner introvert and let this time be about self-care and sustaining yourself from within. Some of you may want to think more deeply about some of your friendships too, especially if they feel restrictive in a controlling kind of way.

Those who work with crystals can use clear quartz for clarity and blue-colored crystals for mental and emotional peace during this zodiac month.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are one of the luckiest zodiac signs during Scorpio season. Look forward to some great times, especially in your relationships, home, and family. You may even feel the urge to visit another country or find somewhere new to put roots down. You will get to define what Scorpio season means for you under its powerful energy.

If you feel called to, work with honey calcite or honey opal. Anything yellow and translucent in the crystal family will boost your confidence and optimism throughout the month, allowing you to seize your destiny and make the most of it!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Leo, you are in for a treat during Scorpio season thanks to the positive influence of the outer planets in astrology on you. It's just one of those lucky windows that open up every so often out of the blue. Under this influence, let your friendly and positive side make the choices and decisions, especially regarding your social life.

If you feel called to, journaling or scrapbooking is indicated to help you stay level-headed and bring out creative inspiration from within.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Virgo, you will have a great time during Scorpio season because Scorpio and Virgo have always been friends in the zodiac wheel. Those who struggle with self-esteem will find support and encouragement from unlikely (and likely) sources this month. It's almost as if the cosmic forces are rooting for you to level up and are determined that naysayers don't get in your way.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to work with your power stone or birth crystal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Libra, Scorpio season will be all about reckonings and inner reflections for you. Some of you will not enjoy the fact that Libra season has come to an end, bringing an end to your lucky month. You may have to deal with feelings of envy and jealousy. So be mindful lest they rule supreme and create untold problems for later months.

If you feel called to, maintain a daily journal where you jot down your inner thoughts and random musings. It will help you stay grounded and true to yourself while constantly seeking just harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Well, Scorpio, this is your month! Scorpio season will bring.out the best from within you and acknowledge where you or others may have held you back and why. It's also the time to end conditioned beliefs that harm rather than help. You are encouraged to look closer at the truth of every situation, person, and thing, including yourself. Deep insights await on this path.

Work with calcite, jasper, or aventurine crystals during Scorpio season. They will help you stay grounded and whole and bring out the sweetest surprises from within you when you need them the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you will have a great time during Scorpio season as a lead-up to your own upcoming zodiac month. Look forward to some fun times and random surprises through this period. You may not feel as extroverted as usual under this influence, but you will start working on serious life goals with a long-term focus.

If you feel called to, work with clear quartz, jasper, or aquamarine during this period to help you focus and bring out your drive. Some of you may benefit from attending a yoga or meditation retreat to become one with yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you are in for a contemplative Scorpio season. Some of you will want to make big plans for the future and start pursuing those goals in small steps. Others will feel the need to be more family-oriented and make the most of time with their loved ones. Either way, try to spend some time outdoors so you don't double the introverted influence of Scorpio season, which may have a more lethargic effect on you that may not be useful or beneficial.

If you feel called to, walk into a crystal shop and pick up a raw cluster or rock that calls to your soul. Then learn more about it. You will intuitively know how it can help you in this next phase of your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, prepare yourself for a studious Scorpio season. You will have great ideas and the chance to set yourself apart from the crowd positively, especially with something you invent or build. Choose your own adventure!

If you feel called to, incorporate a regular meditation practice into your life. It will help you in more ways than just bringing peace and calm to you. Some of you will truly connect with your soul power and be able to use it for the next phase of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Olha ZS | Design: YourTango

Pisces, you are one of the luckiest zodiac signs during Scorpio season! Lok forward to great times and learning experiences that make you wiser. Friends and social trends will have a solid influence you, so be mindful of the direction you choose to take.

If you feel called to, take some time to visit a place that brings peace to your soul. A meditation retreat may be just the thing too to help you bring out the best from within you. Working with clear quartz, amethyst, and ametrine is also indicated here for positive results.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.