How This Week's Horoscope Impacts Each Zodiac Sign's Life For The Next 6 Months After The Solar Eclipse

Weekly horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign and it's a big one. The week starts off with the Moon in Virgo on September 30 followed by the New Moon Solar eclipse in Libra on October 2. The eclipse will bring themes from earlier this year connected to our relationship dynamics and self-love. We may reflect on relationships from the past and the lessons we have learned from them.

On October 4, the Moon enters Scorpio and will remain there until the weekend. After this eclipse energy, this Moon can help us reflect, slow down and connect with our emotions. A time to cry, do some journal prompts for self discovery, or make plans to enjoy something that lifts our spirits after what is bound to be a week full of changes that is here for your greater good.

The weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign from September 30 to October 6 with the New Moon Solar Eclipse:

Aries

The week's horoscope begins with the Moon in Virgo on September 30, helping Aries to cooperate and collaborate with others more effectively. Similar themes continue with the New Moon in Libra on October 2, a perfect period to evaluate the transformations you want to see in the next six months with your current relationships or future ones. With the Moon in Scorpio on October 4, you can become more comfortable listening and sharing emotional experiences with others. A period for you to further elevate your bonds.

Taurus

Having the Moon in Virgo making a trine to your sign early this week's horoscope can feel enchanting and revitalizing. The New Moon in Libra on October 2 will be a potent eclipse that may center on how you need to be patient with yourself, body and mind. Focus on healing within and make sure to make time for rest if needed. Scorpio energy infuses your partnership house on the 4th, a time to be more present for those you love and care for.

Gemini

Mutable energy early in the week boosts your confidence and helps you stay grounded, Gemini. You can see how the New Moon in Libra on October 2 allows you to be more efficient and you will be more detail oriented during the next six months when you consider the changes and evolution you want to create in your career path. The Scorpio Moon on October 4 brings a moment for you to contemplate how you will continue advancing as you plan for more brilliant ideas that Jupiter is allowing you to bring to life.

Cancer

Virgo energy early in the week's horoscope will bring you closer to those you care about making this a nice moment to relax and focus on joyful experiences. The Venusian Moon in Libra on October 2 will bring powerful eclipse energy to the mix. It can be a period where you will be more focused on creating. Expect to see your artistic side shine through for the next six months. Scorpio Moon energy on October 4 makes an aspect to Mars in your sign, adding additional themes from the eclipse. Take pride in your creative works and show them to others.

Leo

Leo, with the Moon in Virgo early in this week's horoscope, you will become more industrious. You are getting into the groove with completing tasks and the New Moon in Libra on the October 2 can help you brainstorm new ways to get things done more efficiently. Others may praise your intellect during this time as you get into problem solving mode, which can help you thrive in the next six months whenever you collaborate with others. The Moon in Scorpio on October 4 brings you more ambition, power and your social connections can help you meet interesting people.

Virgo

Early in this week's horoscope you may feel supercharged with the Moon in your sign, a nice energy to have before the eclipse in Libra on the October 2. Reminiscing about past relationship experiences can be the medicine needed to move forward and find your source of self love and healing. The Moon in Scorpio on the 4th brings you more healing and courage, a time to reach out to others and do something entertaining. It can be a period where you may embark on a learning journey.

Libra

Libra, you are the star of the show with the New Moon in your sign on October 2, the energy can feel similar to the Solar Eclipse in Aries from April 8, but this time it is in your sign. You will see your valor and strength during the next six months. The eclipse can close cycles, begin new ones and transform you. Be open to the changes and remember that Jupiter will continue to be in fellow air sign until next year, so the transformation can be healing and enlightening. The Moon in Scorpio on October 4 will feel like a reset. A fruitful moment to go slow and check in with yourself and what you need.

Scorpio

As the Moon in Virgo early in this week's horoscope brings you calm and patience, things will get more interesting with the Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2, bringing you a reality check. If you have not taken care of yourself, the transit can feel healing. You may show yourself more love, especially with Mars in a fellow water sign and Venus on your ascendant, reminding you to have fun, slow down and experience the moment. The Moon in your sign adds the same message, show yourself love and care and do something that brings you bliss.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as a zodiac sign that has endured many transformations recently, this week adds some more. The Moon in Virgo makes you prioritize the work that needs to be done early this week. You will feel a lot more vibrant, especially when you can show others your intelligence and potential. The New Moon in Libra on October 2 can bring changes and understanding to your plans. For the next six months you will be conscious of the changes needed to elevate in your respective field. You may embark on a new learning experience to solidify your understanding. With the Scorpio Moon on October 4, you can utilize the transit for rest, especially during the weekend.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you dream big and are not limited by what others say. The Moon in Virgo carries this message early in this week's horoscope as you take charge with Mars in your partnership house pushing you to work with others, even if it can feel frustrating. The New Moon in Libra will be at the highest point in your chart on the 2nd, making this a potent transit that will echo for the next six months. You are asked to play nice, to listen to others and be more compassionate. Scorpio Moon’s energy on October 4 adds grounding and patience to the mix. A time where working with others becomes easier.

Aquarius

When it comes to hard work, you are a zodiac sign that enjoys taking on the challenges especially in a leadership role. The Moon in Virgo early in the weekly horoscope helps you to take the lead and guide others who need it. The New Moon in Libra on October 2, adds on to this and gives you the tools needed to continue on your path to success. Once the Moon in Scorpio on October 4 enters the highest point in your chart, you can expect to see your confidence levels increase since you know you can handle anything.

Pisces

With the Moon in Virgo early in the week, you can see how you will be more of a diplomat, helping others and listening to them. Your empathy can help others get closer to you. Once the Solar Eclipse in Libra occurs on October 2, it can be a period where the tactician in you comes out, ready to take action and be victorious. The Moon in Scorpio on October 4 closes out the week, allowing you to find your warrior. You know that you can dream big and accomplish so much when you believe in yourself and are supported by others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.