5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes During The Week Of The Solar Eclipse From September 30 - October 6, 2024

Big energies and a New Moon Solar Eclipse are just a few things in store for the collective in the week between September 30 - October 6, 2024, so be prepared for some revelations as you go about your days. Five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under this influence.

As an annular solar eclipse, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2 won't be visible to most — but that doesn't mean we won't experience its powerful energy. Though Libra may often get stereotyped as airy, harmonious, and surface-level social, the zodiac sign stands for quite a few important things like justice, fairness, societal harmony, and partnerships/marriage. This energy is a reminder that there's so much more to you than what you project from day to day.

Advertisement

Saturn Retrograde in Pisces is also here as a cosmic benefactor this week, another reminder of how one individual can have a tremendous impact on the collective even when it seems unlikely. So don't count yourself out or sabotage your dreams. Every effort will pay off — that's Saturn's promise.

Finally, Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn reminds us that life often brings back a pattern just to test if we were paying attention the first time around. So take a deep breath, be mindful, and you will succeed.

Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 30 - October 6, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Pisces & Leo

Best day of the week for Aries: October 4

Aries, the beginning of the week will blossom slowly for you until it reveals your blessings. So be patient as you move through the days. Mindfulness and steering towards positive experiences and peace will aid you in this.

Something will shift on Thursday, October 3, and suddenly, you'll experience renewed drive and confidence. Channel this where you wish, whether in your professional life, personal projects, or a budding romance. You will ace whatever you set your sights on!

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: October 3

Capricorn, the beginning of the week may feel a bit lethargic or slow to you, but take heart. Something is brewing behind the scenes for you and this period is necessary for everything to come together well. You will notice signs and synchronicities of this. So meet the cosmic forces halfway and you will know it's got your back!

Advertisement

The second half of the week will be very significant for you in terms of love and relationships. Time spent with family and children will bring you joy, delight, and more blessings.

3. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Capricorn & other Cancers

Best day of the week for Aries: October 2

Cancer, the energy this week for you has a fullness to it that may resemble that of a growing moon nearing full. We don't have a Full Moon coming up, but rather a New Moon Solar Eclipse on October 2 that will lead us to a new waxing cycle. Yet, this energy will persist. If you lean into it, it will heighten your intuition and creative spark. For some of you, this energy may bring supernatural experiences to your doorstep, so keep cleansing your space and aura to ward off the unwanted and only attract the good.

If you feel called to, spending more time with your loved ones is encouraged. It will help you stay grounded and may help you deal with the spooky stuff in a more lighthearted and adventurous way.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Leo

Best day of the week for Aries: September 30

Pisces, the energy this week for you is all about kindness, charity, and what you can do to be a light in the world. Make a list of the small ways you can try to do this over the next few days. Your cosmic blessings are tied to you being a blessing for someone else in whatever way speaks to your soul.

Advertisement

The second half of the week will be a lot of fun for you. Be more extroverted at this time and embrace the good stuff coming your way. Who knows? Some of you may meet a soulmate, too!

5. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Leo & Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: September 30

Taurus, the first half of the week for you will be all about pondering about life and taking it slow and steady. Sweet surprises will find you on this path and also some great conversations.

The second half, though, will be more significant for you with some oddball challenges thrown your way by the cosmos. Catch them as best as you can while staying true to yourself. It's a good time to ground yourself and find steadiness within. You will finally understand a hidden facet of your personality and may also make a new friend!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.