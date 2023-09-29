What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest In The Month Of October 2023

Take what you've learned and use it as an opportunity to become better. Embrace where you are within this moment, focus on your joys and those aspects of life you would rearrange as you make the pieces fit more snugly in your puzzle of authenticity. Exhale all that has happened as you look forward and realize everything had to happen precisely as it did to deliver you into this divine opportunity to become better.

October 2023 brings in lighter energy as Venus in Leo finally exits its post-shadow retrograde phase and promptly shifts into Virgo, helping you feel more grounded and make plans for your life. Although Venus was direct in September 2023, many times, the post-shadow phase still feels quite murky as you work through the ultimate purpose of events and decide on how that plays into what you choose to do now.

This lightness is reinforced as Pluto is direct in Capricorn, helping you leave your internal space of simply reflecting and instead taking action toward the changes you desire. October 2023 is all about transformation, intensified by Eclipse Season, and will help you embrace the knowledge acquired during the retrograde season to take up arms for what you want to create in this life.

A new eclipse cycle began in April 2023 in Aries and Libra, where you were given a sneak peek of upcoming events. While the previous cycle of Taurus and Scorpio is still winding down, October 2023 represents a time when you can take what you've learned since April and implement it into a new phase of life.

In April 2023, a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries helped to fuel the fires of independence as you were directed to focus on yourself and your desires. As the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra rises in October 2023, you are now asked to implement what you've learned about your relationships with others. Aries and Libra help you balance the me versus we mentality as you can practice advocating for yourself while tending to those important interpersonal relationships.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra in October 2023 is your chance to look toward the future, proclaim what is most important to you, and find a greater balance within your life. As you realize just how necessary the past few months have been and begin to embody those divine lessons, you are on the threshold of greatness.

Eclipses are a potent energy to manifest as they provide an energetic boost, especially as this solar eclipse represents the action you take to create what you most want. Manifesting with the Solar Eclipse in Libra asks you to embrace the element of air while also focusing on the direct steps you can take to raise your vibration and attract more of what you desire.

Focus on incorporating herbs into your daily and monthly rituals this month, representing the zodiac sign of Libra, such as catnip, lavender, elderberry or thyme. You can also use crystals like clear quartz, rose quartz or tiger's eye. Whether as part of a ritual or simply honoring the element of air in your life, use the essential oils of gardenia, rose and jasmine, which represent Libra. They can help you align yourself with the universe's energy as it adds momentum and strength to your vibration, allowing you to manifest with tremendous success.

What your zodiac sign can manifest in October 2023 when the eclipse season starts.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Romantic transformation

Reflect on what changes you desire to create in your relationship and romantic life as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra lights up this facet of your life. Begin by writing your affirmation on a pink candle, anointing it with lavender essential oil and rolling it in crushed thyme. As you light it, repeat your affirmation seven times and allow the candle to remain lit for the same time before extinguishing it. Repeat this daily or weekly until the candle has burned down, and then return the melted wax to the earth along with four pink rose petals.

October monthly affirmation: I am embracing change within my romantic relationship, which aligns with my personal growth as I honor my worthiness for all I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Spiritual wellness

Embrace your spiritual wellness as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra highlights your sector of well-being and daily routines. Use this to create a new ritual for yourself to honor your connectedness to the divine. Begin by creating a tea using thyme and lavender, allowing it to fully steep before retiring to a quiet place. Once ready, anoint your heart chakra, ruled by Libra, with gardenia essential oil and place clear quartz in your hand or clothing while enjoying your tea. Notice your energy and divine downloads, practice slowing your breath and focusing on the sensations in your body while repeating your affirmation slowly and purposefully.

October monthly affirmation: I am tending to my spiritual wellness as I create time to prioritize my personal needs.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: More space for joy

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra rules over your area of joy and commitment, helping you embrace the full spectrum of happiness and fulfillment as you strive to create a healthier balance in your life. Create an intention jar using catnip, thyme, lavender and rose quartz. Add in a few drops of jasmine essential oil, and then, as you seal it with yellow wax, repeat your affirmation. Leave this on an east-facing windowsill to be activated by the morning sunlight and to call upon the element of air as you prepare for new beginnings.

October monthly affirmation: I am focused on creating more space in my life for what truly is fulfilling and joyful.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Positive changes within your home

Reflect on what positive changes you need to make within your home or family as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra lights up this area of your life. Begin your ritual by creating a room aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of Palo Santo for cleansing, lavender for peace and rose for love. As you spray this around your home, smile while repeating your affirmation. Repeat this weekly as you call in your readiness to create positive changes in your home.

October monthly affirmation: I am prepared to make positive changes within my home as I look toward the future and honor all I deserve.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Advocating for yourself

Reflect on how to advocate for yourself more diligently and diplomatically as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra activates your communication sector. Collect an offering plate and dust the bottom with salt for protection before placing a blue candle symbolizing peace and compromise in the center of it.

As you light the candle, encircle it with lavender and catnip, and then hold a Tiger's Eye above the flame, moving it clockwise around your offering plate three times. Allow the candle to burn for eight minutes, a sign of transformation, before extinguishing it and placing the tiger's eye in your clothing. Repeat this weekly to recharge the crystal and send your intentions to the universe.

October monthly affirmation: I honor myself and my needs as I advocate for what I desire to create in this life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Financial wealth

Focus on generating long-term financial wealth as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra rules over this area of your life. Begin by anointing a green candle with olive oil for prosperity, and then write your name and affirmation on a dollar bill. Roll up the dollar bill and anoint it with olive oil before placing it vertically in the soil of a basil plant.

Once you have, bind your intention with the melted green wax and sprinkle cinnamon on it for luck. Light the candle next to the basil plant each week, keeping it lit for six minutes, a sign of financial prosperity and repeat your affirmation. Return it to the earth near your offering at the end of the month.

October monthly affirmation: I am a magnet for wealth and abundance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Personal evolution

Focus on the profound changes you can make within yourself as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra activates your sense of self and your beliefs. Begin by sitting in front of a mirror and lighting an orange candle for courage. Write down your affirmation, and then list the changes or goals that will allow you to align more closely with your soul.

Once you're finished, look at yourself in the mirror and read them aloud. Please return to this space each week, changing your list and rereading it yourself. At the end of the month, place the melted wax and your list in a white square of fabric along with thyme, and tie it up with a gold ribbon, hanging it in a nearby tree to honor the element of air.

October monthly affirmation: I am embracing a personal evolution within myself as I align more closely with the truth of my soul.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Excitement about the future

Let yourself become excited about the future as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra highlights themes surrounding your dreams and intuition. Create a sacred sachet by writing your affirmation on paper and then anointing it with gardenia essential oil. Place inside a small pouch or create one yourself, adding in thyme, lavender and clear quartz. Bind this closed with red thread and a needle and then hang it on your bedroom window to become focused on the future.

October monthly affirmation: I am excited about my future and release anything or anyone that has only served to hold me back from my divine right.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Healthy and uplifting connections

Embrace the positive energy of those around you as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra rules over your social circles, goals and hopes for the future. Gather a leaf falling on the ground, and write your affirmation. Anoint it with jasmine essential oil and then place it on the floor with a tiger's eye on top of it. Repeat this each week until the month is complete, and then safely burn the leaves in the earth, leaving the tiger's eye on your offering.

October monthly affirmation: I am surrounded by healing and uplifting connections as I create time to foster essential relationships.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Improved balance

Focus on creating greater balance in your life as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra rules over your professional aspirations. Begin by collecting a small jar, add your written affirmation, elderberries for healing and rose quartz for love. Then, fill the rest with honey to remind you of the sweetness of life that surrounds you. Take a spoonful daily or add it to your tea while repeating your affirmation and reflecting on what is most important to you.

October monthly affirmation: I am aware of the balance between my professional and personal life and focus on creating harmony within each.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Seizing opportunities for newness

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra rules over your abundance and luck sector, helping you embrace new opportunities and reenergize for adventure. Create an altar space using an orange candle, thyme, elderberries, and any items such as a key, plane ticket or other memento representing what you hope to call in.

Once your space is set, place four pieces of clear quartz around your altar to call in the four elements' energy and protect your dreams. Each week, light the candle for nine minutes and repeat your affirmation. Once the month is finished, wrap everything in white tissue paper and place it in a private space where no one will see it but you.

October monthly affirmation: I am ready for newness and open to receiving divine guidance from the universe as I prepare to begin a new chapter.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Transformational intimacy

Surrender to the power of transformation intimacy as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra activates themes related to your closest relationships and change. Begin by lighting a pink candle and slicing an apple in half. Write or carve your name, your partner's or simply the words love, intimacy or transformation on the inside of each half. As you repeat your affirmation, bind the apple with a pink ribbon and then seal in your intention with the melted wax of the candle. Place your offering outside beneath a rose bush and repeat your ritual weekly. At the end of the month, bury the apple beneath the rose bush and sprinkle lavender on top for love.

October monthly affirmation: I am open to transformational intimacy as I advocate for my needs and hold space for vulnerability and trust.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.