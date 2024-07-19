11 Ways To Show Your Intelligence Without Saying A Single Word

Everybody wants to be seen as knowledgable and intelligent, while having others admire them. But knowing how to get there can get a little tricky.

Before you panic too much, there's good news. Because there are ways to show your intelligence that aren't glaringly obvious. Intelligence can show up in how you express yourself without speaking a word.

Here are 11 ways to show intelligence without saying a word

1. Actively listen when others are speaking

If you want to show intelligence, it’s the little things that matter most. Because people who actively listen tend to be viewed as smart. And, according to Harvard Business Review, “Research shows that those who engage in active listening are seen as more competent, likable, and trustworthy by others."

To actively listen, start with the basics. Ask yourself why you're listening and if you're allowing the person speaking to fully make their point. Then, ask yourself why you're responding. Does your comment have any value or substance to it? What are you possibly missing?

2. Use body language

Believe it or not, body language matters. Depending on how you express yourself, you can appear more confident, and self-confidence is key.

According to psychologist Barbara Markway, Ph.D., "The more confident you become, the more you’ll be able to calm the voice inside you that says, 'I can’t do it.'" With that mentality, the way you express and carry yourself will begin to change, making you appear more reliable and trustworthy.

3. Show empathy

Don't underestimate the power of empathy! Says Harvard Business School, "Self-awareness and empathy are essential for building a robust emotional intelligence framework." Showing empathy means you have emotional intelligence.

So, while emotional intelligence is different from an IQ, this skill helps you appear smart. After all, seeing things in a different light will allow you to navigate tough situations.

4. Use self-control

Having self-control is a superpower in all areas of life. Not only does it show that you have boundaries and expectations, but it also proves how resilient you are.

Moreover, self-control reveals your ability to make the best decisions for yourself, and that unintentionally helps you to appear highly intelligent.

5. Pay attention to the details

Anyone who has ever had a job knows just how important the details are. And it’s not just bosses who appreciate this; rather, almost everyone likes people who are thorough in their work.

Those who are detail-oriented tend to be the most respected at work. They have an eye for things many others may not notice, and think about all the possible outcomes and execute the best possible solution.

This makes these individuals appear highly intelligent without having to utter a single word.

6. Read regularly

It should go without saying that reading regularly has its perks. Research has found that reading “is associated with vocabulary, general knowledge, and verbal skills."

But that's not all. Because of humans’ assumptions, people might begin to automatically assume you're smarter when they catch you reading out in public. So, whether it's Shakespeare or the most recently released novel, having a book in hand does wonders in how you’re perceived.

7. Stay calm under pressure

People who are calm under pressure just look more competent, right? It makes them appear self-assured, knowledgeable and reliable. And it can put others around them at ease.

When you’re perceived as keeping your head during challenging situations, you come off as grounded and intelligent. And it’s all about how you carry yourself, not the words that you utter.

8. Have patience

Practicing patience is in no way easy, but it does show that you can handle anything that comes your way. In fact, studies have shown that intelligent people tend to be more patient.

If you’re impatient, don’t just accept that this is one of your traits; instead, decide to make the change. Try meditation or deep breathing, and train yourself to be responsive, not reactive.

9. Remain open-minded

If you want to be seen as highly intelligent, it’s best to be more open-minded. That means removing your old ways of thinking and allowing yourself to broaden your horizons, so to speak.

According to one study, open-mindedness is linked to intelligence and divergent thinking. So, don't be afraid to explore different viewpoints or talk with others with opposing opinions.

10. Dress well

While it’s good to refrain from telling people what they should or shouldn’t wear, the way you dress yourself goes a long way in how people perceive you. When people meet you for the first time, they make assumptions about your character, and it leaves them judging you based on your outward appearance.

Now, dressing well doesn’t mean you need to throw out your entire wardrobe and start fresh; however, it does mean wearing clothing that lets you make a positive impression while looking smart.

11. Be well-mannered

Always do your best to be polite, because intelligent people have manners. For instance, think of Kate Middleton or Michelle Obama; you probably envision refined, tasteful women who are respectful and respectable.

But it goes beyond saying “please” and “thank you,” though those phrases go a long way. You must also carry yourself well and act with grace. You won’t be wondering why people believe you to be so intellectual!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.