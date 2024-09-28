5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 29, 2024

A brilliant day awaits everyone on Sunday, September 29, 2024, but five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. Neptune's retrograde in Pisces' relationship with Sun conjunct Mercury is beneficial, so don't be surprised if your creative juices are more heady than usual. A blank canvas (whether literal or metaphorical) is called for here! What will you do with this energy?

Venus in Scorpio reminds us that love can conquer all only when the partners choose to go all in. There's power in such commitment and dedication. The tree of love that grows out of that space is what legends are made of.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 29, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 p.m.

Aries, the energy on Sunday for you is all about the Sun and the powerful force within it. Lean into it by being more outdoorsy on this day. You can bask in your backyard too and soak up that warmth, unlocking something within you while stoking your inner fire.

If you feel called to, engage in only pleasurable pursuits on Sunday. Whether that's playing sports, putting together a puzzle, writing love songs, or strumming on your guitar. Let your heart lead you to spaces and people that bring out sighs of delight and peace from within you.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with: Other Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, the energy on Sunday for you is all about knowing you are the best person to make decisions for your life. Giving away this power will only diminish your cosmic gift. Instead, find your confidence and know that you can always learn and grow along the way. That will bring you steadiness and help you trust those inner instincts.

You are also encouraged to be more loving on Sunday and seek out interactions that are rooted in love. The opposite is being highlighted here too: steer clear of toxicity and anything that spikes your anxiety. You must trust yourself and your reactions to guide your way.

3. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with: Aries

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m.

Scorpio, the energy on Sunday is quite indolent and lethargic. But that's not a bad thing! In fact, it's here to give you a chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep or just relax without a single care.

Even if your life is busy with household chores to attend to and children to feed, try to carve out at least an hour where you engage with this force and let it unwind from the stress. Set healthy boundaries before you begin so you are not disturbed while at this.

Now's also a good time to reevaluate what you wish for your life and in love. So journaling is definitely indicated here. But you can just sit and ponder too upon these themes. If you feel called to, use art as a medium to express yourself more clearly.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 5 p.m.

Pisces, the energy on Sunday for you is heady and strong! You may feel more like an Aries than a Pisces on this day. So lean into this surprising force and let it burst you out of your bubble. You will find ideas, inspiration, and an extraordinary drive to accomplish what you desire.

You are also encouraged to make time for your loved ones on this day. Let those heartful connections uplift your soul and strengthen your bonds. Send some gratitude into the ether too as these are true treasures in life.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: Cancer & Other Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 7 p.m.

Leo, the energy on Sunday for you is all about unapologetically leaning into your desires. That's where you will find your blessings. Of course, this shouldn't intrude on anyone's lack of consent, but neither should you allow peer pressure or naysayers to block you from doing what you feel you want to do or an adventure you wish to experience. In short, set strong boundaries!

You will also benefit from treating yourself to delicious foods on this day that bring out excitement, joy, and pure delight from within you. Whether you do this by popping into a favorite restaurant, ordering some takeout from your favorite place, or cooking a scrumptious meal at home, do what speaks to your soul.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.