3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of September 30 - October 6, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract the most financial success between September 30 to October 6, 2024, a week that closes out under the energy of the Rooster according to the Four Pillars theory in Chinese astrology.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Mountain over Water (#4) changing to Earth over Thunder (#24), reminding us that success does not come overnight. Rather, it takes days and nights of hard work that others often don't see — yet every moment is essential on that journey. It's what paves the path to the golden conclusion. So don't shy away from those twists and turns on the path to your dreams and success.

This hexagram also reveals that mistakes are part of the process even if you do a ton of research and do your best to prepare. Some things may only become apparent as necessary information once you are in the forging ground. Weirdly enough, the changed hexagram shows us that mistakes can sometimes surprise us by not being mistakes but rather lucky occurrences. After all, success is just as much kissed by luck as it is grounded in sweat, tears, and blood.

Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between September 30 - October 6, 2024.

1. Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Goat, the arena of finances will be golden for you this week. But you need to actively sustain the positive flow through mindfulness, energy-clearing practices (especially with incense or sage), and positive thoughts.

Specific areas of financial success for Goat:

Most of you will feel this good fortune in your career, albeit in small ways. It can be a quicker resolution of processes, good collaboration, extra tips, or even recognition of your personal strengths. Those in business can look forward to a sudden influx of orders or large contract.

Remedies for financial blocks:

Negativity is the true blue at this time. This doesn't refer to fear, though that may be valid and grounded in foresight. Trust those instincts and come up with solutions. But, in general, work hard on rooting out negative self-talk or excessive harshness towards yourself.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color this week is yellow and golden. Lemons (and limes) will bring you good luck too, especially if you are in the food industry. Even those with food-themed social media pages can lean into this!

2. Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

Snake, the financial forecast for you this week is all about being observant and moderate, but decisive. That middle ground will bring you luck and success. Don't let peer pressure sway you away from your own conclusions and need for due diligence.

Specific areas of financial success for Snake:

Those in the construction industry will have the best financial luck this week, especially if you are working on smaller-scale buildings or condominiums. Invest in good quality safety gear though. It's a gift that will be given for years.

Remedies for financial blocks:

If you have bad relations with your mother-in-law, this may create havoc in your finances through energetic means or even evil eyes. Working with a shaman can help you relieve this block. But the ideal path will be to either make peace or distance yourself from narcissism.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color for the week is red. But not just any red! The one they use for lucky money envelopes. You can wear a bracelet or brooch/enamel pin of this color to lean into this energy.

3. Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Rabbit, your financial success this week depends on you trusting your intuition and keeping a low profile. Making your affairs and engagements public will harm your fortune. So trust yourself and set healthy boundaries.

Specific areas of financial success for Rabbit:

Those in the teaching field will find good luck leading to financial gains. Some may even chance upon a study manual for higher studies that sparks an idea or desire for the future. Engaging with the rabbit energy through soft and fluffy lifestyle products will also benefit you this week.

Remedies for financial blocks:

Some of you struggle hard with setting boundaries. Try meditating daily so you can create a space between action and reaction. This will allow you to think, make better choices, and set better boundaries. That will in turn impact your financial life positively.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color this week is yellow. You can hang a charm outside your home (or next to the main door inside) that's painted or written on yellow paper. Let your wishes guide your hand.

