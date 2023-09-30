Every Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For The Month Of October 2023

Welcome to the monthly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs. We are now in the incredible month of October. We will follow the Libra Sun into Scorpio season, and we will get to experience the pumpkin-spiced goodness of the 'real Fall season'... Halloween included.

We're finally at that place in the year where we're happy to see it wind down, and even though some of us will start to experience the crisp, cooler air that will eventually go chilly cold, we're there for it all. October inspires activity, love and friendships. And we've got the astrological transits to back it all up.

This month, October of 2023, we will see our loved lives get a good shake-up as Lilith moves into Virgo and Venus trines with Node. Mars conjuncts with Node that very same (first week) and puts our relationships to the test: is all fair in love and war? Venus enters Virgo shortly after to show us that love saves the day, and with Venus conjunct Lilith on that same day, we'll have a little fun with that idea while we're there.

'October seems to be 'Venus-heavy,' and that's not necessarily bad! We've got a New Moon in Libra to help us create fantastic and sensible intentions to set for the future. As we get closer and closer to the Scorpio season, on the 23rd, we will also see how our communications become nothing short of impressive.

Right after Scorpio takes over, we've got the Sun trining Saturn, which lets us know that our work has been cut out. The Sun will conjunct with Lilith and add a playful, if not mischievous, tone to our romances. And, because it could get any more perfect, we've got a Full Moon in Scorpio right at the tail end of October. With Venus trine Uranus as our final transit of the month, we will see Halloween as the dark side of Valentine's Day. Happy month, folks. Let's do this!

Monthly horoscope for all zodiac signs for October 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will be running for your life, and what's meant by that is that October of 2023 will present you with so many sterling opportunities that you will be chasing them all down. Your energy levels are at an all-time high. You have come to a place where you refuse to take no for an answer.

You've discovered that you are the only one who will save you, and you do it, Aries. You find that way and save yourself from whatever pain has kept you back. October is brilliantly positive for you, and you will see success in love, career and family.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be proving yourself all month long, but the irony is that none of it is tiring, and all of it only serves to further you along the path. You've been needing this, this 'test' of the will and finally, October of 2023 puts you in the right place at the right time to show others — and yourself, what you are made of.

You are stronger than ever before, and this kind of inner resolve lets you know once and for all that you are a force to be reckoned with. What you do this month is going to echo throughout eternity. You are on a positivity roll, Taurus. Go, go, go!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to take the reins and do what you know will make you happy enough to listen to the mob. They are not you, and you have come to realize that October of 2023 is your month, and because you feel the pressure of the year coming to an end, you figure it's now or never to make those dreams come alive. You do it, Gemini.

You leave your comfort zone and forge a new area of action. The ways and days of the past are no longer viable. You feel you need to change radically. During this month, the thought of change only inspires fearlessness.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You always enjoy this time of year, as it allows you to concentrate on the home things and less on the practical things of life. You can do it all, but during October 2023, you will finally have the time and the freedom to spruce up your home and get into some crafting you enjoy.

Libra season works well for you and gives you that intellectual edge, but Scorpio season puts you in the mood for good times and romantic adventures. Expect all of it, as it's all yours this month, Cancer. Be creative and loving. Live!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's an opportunity for partying, consider yourself there, Leo. October has always been one of your 'funniest' months, and you love the change of season and the idea that Halloween is celebrated just about all month long. This brings back good memories of a long time, but you don't feel silly reminiscing because you like remembering where you came from and who you are. This month also makes you feel very amorous towards your romantic partner, igniting them to react. How fortunate!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are perfectly suited for October so much as you are ready for love ... and the party. You feel a little more confident during this month and it shows. Your mood is social, and you wouldn't mind occasionally getting into a little mayhem.

While you are still very responsible and orderly, you may notice that with all that Lilith energy rambling around, you may want to stir up a little trouble. It's fun and nobody gets hurt, but you don't mind being the center of attention during October 2023. Your love life sizzles and well, how bad can that be? Not too shabby at all, Virgo!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

To make the best out of October of 2023, you realize that you must tidy up some loose ends now, inspiring you to get so much of your life together. It's like you are about to do a heavy Spring cleaning, but it's Fall, and you know that if you finally confront some of the mess that you've made in the past, you can rid yourself of any future obstacles.

You are strong in the mind and healthy in the body this month, and your attitude helps you achieve everything you set your mind to. You are a force of nature during this month, Libra. Seize the day ... or rather, the month, as it is.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Not only do you feel good during October 2023, but you feel like the planets and moons are lined up just for you. As it slowly becomes Scorpio season, you are ready for it all. You love the month of October as it always makes you feel as if you are the special one, and in a way, you are just that ... especially to someone in your life who has some big plans for you during this time. You will get a message at the top of the month that lets you know where you stand in your romance, and it will be such good news that you will spend the entire month in bliss.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel like you are a magical person during October as power surges through your veins and manifests as everything you want ... come true. The kicker here is that what you want is very doable. You aren't asking for the impossible, but your timing is so on the money that you can't be mistaken for anything less than a miracle-working winner. Money flows your way and so do complimentary opportunities. Your work is consistent and pleasing and your love life is off the hook, in terms of passion and interest.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Since this month you've decided is your 'fun time' month, you'll be happy to spend a little money and a lot of time with the person you love. October has always made you feel happy. Whether it's the weather changing or the many positive astrological transits that benefit you, you'll find that during this particular October, your love life sees the most positive changes.

You don't feel that it needed much changing either, but what you are about to experience romantically is going to show you that there's always room for growth and that there are things you didn't know about your romantic partner ... and getting to know them 'again' is a pleasure for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Whatever you did in September will benefit you in October, and this month will make you feel very at ease, knowing that so much of the 'heavy lifting' has been done already. Big plans are going on in October of 2023 concerning love and adventure.

Whatever you put together in September lets you know it's wise to plan. This is your big lesson for the month. You could lose out if you act on your gut instinct rather than take too much to think things through. October has you losing out on NOTHING!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Don't be surprised if you find yourself at the center of attention, as you are the focal point for love and attraction. Someone in your life has meant to let you know how they feel about you, and while you assume it's good, you have no idea just how intense — and good — their feelings are.

If you feel like a star in your TV show, it's because this person has placed you above them, and their sole desire is to please you. Enjoy this ride, Pisces. October has much love and passion in store for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.