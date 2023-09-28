Luckiest Day Of The Month For All Zodiac Signs In October 2023

The best moments of your life haven't even happened yet. Each moment, each astrological phase, is like a building block, bringing you closer to reaching the very dreams you were born in your heart with. It has all happened exactly as it was meant to. And now, as the new month of October 2023 begins, you are ready to step into your power and embrace all the blessings and miracles the universe has in store for you.

While October 2023 is filled with moments of change and forward momentum as Venus leaves behind its retro shade and shifts into Virgo along with Pluto direct in Capricorn, it's the Eclipse Season that will bless your life with luck, opportunity and emotional clarity to receive all the goodness you've always desired.

The first eclipse on October 14 is a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, which will help you open yourself up to guidance from the universe and see how your connections in your life can help you make your dreams a reality. This allows you to seize those meaningful relationships surrounding you and continue an important project or opportunity that first began in April 2023, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries occurred, which started this brand-new eclipse cycle.

This is your time to step out of the shadows and back into the zest and light of life. No matter what challenges Retrograde Season brought, you are now in the position to turn it all into gold and find value in every moment and every new turn of direction. Solar Eclipses represent external changes, so allow yourself to feel confident to say yes, take risks and try new things around this lunar event, as you will receive divine guidance from the universe.

Yet, as October 2023 comes to a triumphant end, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus rises one last time in this series of eclipses and envelops you in a warm embrace of emotional healing. This Taurus Eclipse is the latest in the cycle, which began in November 2021, and while the new has already started as it so often does, use this to honor who you were and to celebrate that you have become someone completely different.

Breathe into the spaces of healing and of your inner growth. Honor the bones of who you were so that you can also release, make space and honestly give yourself everything you deserve — which begins when you turn your gaze toward the horizon. Smile and know with certainty the best moments in life are waiting ahead.

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign starting October 1 - 31, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Everything is coming up roses for you in October 2023 as you see an improvement in your romantic and financial life. While the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra helps bring positive romantic changes, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus enables you to build up your financial sector, allowing more room to make those exciting dreams a reality.

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rules over your value sector, which helps attract greater financial abundance. Still, it's also going to have you understanding your worth more deeply, allowing you to direct your energy toward what and who matters most to you. Embrace what you genuinely want for yourself and your life because, in October 2023, there is no limit to what you can create.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

You are being gifted with a divine opportunity as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus rises on Saturday, October 28, to feel ready to embrace the new in your life finally. This eclipse is part of a cycle that began in November 2021, so honor your growth and the process by allowing yourself to reflect on how much more authentic you've been able to show up for yourself, as this is always the key to embracing the divine luck of the universe.

As you prepare to end one phase and begin another, focus on generating your success by believing in yourself and allowing yourself to take certain risks. While you are an earth sign representing a great deal of stability and grounding, you must learn that this is something you provide yourself inherently with, which frees you to start embracing more of the opportunities that come your way. As this lesson fully materializes in October 2023, you can embrace greater abundance and expansiveness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

To fully use your divine gifts and those magical opportunities from the universe, you need to emotionally and mentally be in the place to receive them. While you are more of an extroverted zodiac sign, you have been pausing to embrace life's meaning and give yourself time to bring more healing to your past. This is the divine guidance necessary to help you get to space where all you can see are the abundant possibilities surrounding you.

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse on Saturday, October 28, offers you a chance to go within, process, heal and honor your dreams and intuition more deeply. By healing the past and any hurts or wishes that things would have been different, you create the space to cultivate a more profound inner trust in yourself. This allows you to know what is meant for you divinely and lets you commit to your success unwaveringly.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

There has been a great deal of focus this year on who you surround yourself with and how they can influence the goals and dreams that you have in your life. Jupiter is currently retrograde in Taurus, which has been helping you expand and allow yourself to embrace the benefits certain relationships bring into your life. Still, the shining gem in October 2023 for you is the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus.

This lunation allows you to recognize how much you've changed over the past few years since this eclipse cycle began in 2021. Since then, you've started to honor yourself more deeply and allow yourself to open, branch out and go in different directions. This has allowed the luck you sought to find you in the most unsuspecting places. As this lunar eclipse peaks, you'll realize you won't have to work so hard to create this next part of your path and can enjoy the rewards of all you have made.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Start the month by being honest about your professional aspirations because it will help you ensure you aren't just after financial abundance but fulfill your destiny and purpose. You've been focusing on this area as you've learned you need more from this area of your life, but now you are finally in the divine realm to make it happen.

Jupiter is currently retrograde in Taurus, which rules your career sector, helping you to materialize changes in this area of your life because of your personal growth. Then, on Saturday, October 28, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will activate a beautiful change in perspective, allowing you to see how close you are to manifesting all you've desired. Keep being honest, turning into your inner self and trust the road ahead because it is abundant.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

October 2023 is exciting as Jupiter retrograde and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse activate your abundance, luck and expansion sector. It's time to seize those new opportunities, take a risk and believe in the best possible outcome for yourself and your life. After a period where you may have felt like you were floundering or confused on your path, clarity returns as you feel more in control of your life. And with that, you also can see how the divine has been working behind the scenes this whole time.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus on Saturday, October 28, helps you embrace an inner shift that will allow you to create more space for what you desire. Lunar Eclipses represent a critical ah-ha moment or new awareness. In Taurus, it will enable you to see possibilities where once you only saw blocks or confusion. This will let you feel more confident and even hopeful as you start to say yes to the universe and receive more of what you desire from life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

This is your time to shine. Everything in the universe points to this era in your life being like your personal comeback, the one you owe to yourself, and the one where you manifest your deepest dreams. While the new eclipse cycle began in April 2023 with the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse, you will now reap the fruits of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra as you feel energized and renewed to embrace your divine purpose.

The New Moon in Libra Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14, helps you reawaken to your purpose, dreams and motivations for your life. This enables you to become more authentic with yourself and lets you trust yourself more deeply as you can validate yourself instead of feeling like you need others' approval. By embracing this powerful energy, you will have greater discernment over what you choose to give your power to, which means that you will be able to grow or manifest tenfold.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

You are a highly intuitive water sign that often needs to learn to trust in yourself more. Instead of worrying about finding proof for what you feel or inherently know, let yourself honor your intuition or the divine signs of your dreams as all the evidence you need. You've been going through a significant clearing in your life as you allow yourself to make more space for what you want to manifest, and now you must trust yourself always to know what is best for you and the life you want to create.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on Saturday, October 14, shines a bright light into your sector of the subconscious. This area of your life rules dreams and intuition. Solar eclipses represent eternal changes, so this is a monumental opportunity for you to embrace your inner self and let that be what creates the life you seek. Don't worry about anything turning out like it did before. You are in a blessed state of the divine flow, and now all you need to do is honor what you already know.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

You comprise those you spend the most time with. Whether it's your relationship, friends, family or even coworkers, inherently, you become like the people you surround yourself with most. This means that when choosing who to surround yourself with, make sure that you also want to be more like them, whether it's in their commitment, courage, insight, kindness or even in terms of how willing they are to work for themselves and grow because you will eventually adopt all these qualities.

When you realize the power your inner and outer circles have on your life, you can be more discerning about who has access to you, which is what the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Libra activates. Libra rules your social sector, as well as the goals you have for yourself. As this Solar Eclipse occurs, look for opportunities to make positive changes in this area of your life as you're guided to choose what is fun but is best for you long-term and the dreams you want to bring to fruition.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

One of the most critical components of success for you is to realize that it's not just your career that brings fulfillment but also your personal life. This new series of eclipses, which will come into focus this month with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, is helping you focus on your career as well as your personal life and how to bring both into balance so you can create the life that is fulfilling in every single facet.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra activates your career sector. However, this cycle first began with the New Moon in Aries Solar Eclipse in April 2023, which would have highlighted your family and home. Look for how you can bring more excellent balance between the two by honoring what you need to feel happy and satisfied with your life. When you allow yourself the space to enjoy what brings you the greatest fulfillment, you also will be in the flow to attract more luck and abundance into your life because it's all about radiating what you want to receive.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

You are beginning one of the most exciting and abundant phases of your life as the eclipse cycle starts in Aries and Libra. This time will be about fully realizing how speaking your truth creates the life you seek. After so much healing and learning to advocate for yourself, you've already begun to reap the benefits of this work. Still, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra peaks, you can see how you can attract the most beautiful surprises when you align yourself to the divine workings of life.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra highlights your sector of abundance, luck, expansion and new opportunities. Solar Eclipses represent external change or opportunities in your life, so this is about something offered to you that will hold the power to change your life in the most powerful ways. It will be something you've previously asked for or worked to achieve, but this gift from the universe will be all about embracing how a single moment can become your life's most significant turning point.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

As a sign often known as the zodiac poet of the zodiac, it's no surprise that the words you speak carry significant weight. Whether it's those you do creatively or speak to others, they end up weaving together with the divine threads of the universe as they become reality. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, is retrograde in Taurus, activating your communication sector and helping you embrace the power of your inner growth by using words to create the life you want to live.

Now, as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus rises on Saturday, October 28, you will have a sudden moment of awareness that will let you realize how much you have grown since this cycle began in November 2021. You will become aware of how you have already created so much through your power of intention. As you are guided to bring gratitude for what is and healing for what was, you are ushered into a place of divine work where you know exactly the weight of your words and how to use them for the greater good.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.