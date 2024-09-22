What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Their Weekly Horoscope From September 23 - 29, 2024

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign starting September 23 - 29, 2024. We start the week with the Moon in Gemini on September 23, and then the Moon enters Cancer the following day on the 24, making a trine to Venus in Scorpio. This is a good moment to bond with a romantic partner since Venus in Scorpio enjoys committing to their partner and growing closer together. The beginning of the week can feel like an emotional ride, but things get more thrilling with the Moon in Leo beginning on the 26.

On the same day, Mercury enters Libra, changing our communication style and giving us more self-assuredness. Relationship energy is also concentrated during this time, with Mercury and the Sun teaming up.

The Moon in Leo adds confidence-boosting energy, even with its opposition to Pluto early on. We can carry this energy through the weekend as things get more severe with the Moon in Leo on the 29, preparing us for the following week. Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign's horoscope all week.

September 23 - 29, 2024 weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign.

Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Early in the week, the Moon in Gemini adds flirtatious energy, making it an excellent period to experience new, delightful things with your partner or friends. The Moon in Cancer on the 24 can bring positive energy to your romantic relationships, helping you commit to your partner and transform together.

Venus makes you more enamored with the person you are giving your heart to. Single Aries can utilize this period to empower themselves and heal from previous relationships. With the Moon in Leo on the 26, there is a lot of hope and exciting energy in the works. It is a lovely time to spend with others or focus on doing things you enjoy.

Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

With the Moon in Gemini, you can put the plan on overdrive, getting more aligned with your objectives. The Moon in Cancer on the 24 brings much caring and loving energy that can evolve your relationships with others. You are asking yourself what you want in a relationship and what love means to you with

Venus is now in Scorpio, making an opposition to your sign. If you need a boost of confidence, the Moon in Leo on the 26 helps you reclaim the spotlight, while the Moon in Virgo allows you to settle into the weekend's energy, offering grounding energy.

Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You are in your element early in the week with the Moon in your sign, making things a lot more pleasant and manageable. It is a time to pick up the pieces and focus on what brings you happiness. Having the Moon in Cancer on the 24 will bring you stability and help you get into planning mode. You know you can achieve a lot when you slow down and patiently plan ahead.

Mercury enters Libra on the 26, the same day the Moon is in Leo. During this transit, you will be more open to socializing and collaborating with others. This can be beneficial once the Moon enters Virgo on the 29, preparing you for your next steps to get closer to your goals.

Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Fixing things up at home can be something you focus on with the Moon in Gemini early in the week. A time for decorating and making things more lively. Home will be where you recharge and gain inspiration. The Moon in your sign on September 24 adds an element of surprise with Mars conjunct and Venus making a trine.

A potent time to meet new people or reflect on your current friendships. Once the Moon is in Leo on the 26, you can continue exploring your creativity and doing things off your to-do list. The week closes with the Moon in Virgo on the 29, boosting your social calendar.

Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

While the Moon in Gemini brings opportunities for connection, the Moon in Cancer on the 24 can allow you to prioritize rest and recharge those social batteries before the weekend. Venus in Scorpio can be a friendly reminder to take care and treat yourself.

You will see the benefits of working alone, and you can surprise yourself with what you uncover. The Moon in your sign on the 26th can bring a lot more romance and opportunities to confide in people you trust with your emotions. And the Moon in Virgo on the 29 allows you to begin a new chapter with more self-assurance and pride in yourself.

Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Having Mercurial energy to start the week will bring a lot of powerful opportunities to work hard and be more productive. The Moon in Cancer on the 24 helps you to rediscover your goals. You are a lot more optimistic with fine-tuning plans to make them work to your advantage.

The Moon in Leo on the 26 helps to empower you and you will be able to silence your inner critic. On the same day, Mercury, your ruler enters a new sign, shifting your focus on yourself and your dynamic with others. Expect to feel more hopeful with the Moon in your sign on the 29, closing the week.

Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

As the Moon in Gemini makes a trine to your sign, you will be receptive to the enchanting vibe early on that brings inspiration and opportunities to discover your artistry. Having fun with your talents will continue to manifest with the Moon in Cancer on the 24.

The Cardinal Moon will have you more career-oriented, or you may want to win. When the Moon enters Leo on the 26, Mercury will enter your sign, adding a ray of light to your intellect and brilliance. Expect others to notice how intelligent you are. On Sunday, the 29, the Moon enters Virgo and the energy can bring relaxing moments before the start of the next week.

Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

With the Gemini Moon early in the week the energy now can feel lovely and potent. You are settling into a new dynamic with the Moon in Cancer on the 24 aspecting Mars, bringing a burst of energy to your romantic life. With Venus also in your sign, it can be a good period to show yourself love as well.

You are learning now not to settle for less, to trust your goals, and to love yourself. On the 26, Mercury enters Libra and the Moon will be in Leo, shining a light on the highest point in your chart. The Moon in Virgo on the 29, allows you to connect with friends and acquaintances.

Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Early this week, the Moon will be in Gemini bringing some understanding to your partnership house. A time where you can elevate the bonds with someone you love now that Mars is in a new sign, away from your relationship house. Once the Moon enters Cancer on the 24, you can expect to find comfort in preparation and planning.

Having Venus in Scorpio can bring healing and help you close chapters. You may reflect on the past for guidance during this time and once the Moon is in Leo on the 26, it gets you prepared for new territory. Sunday will have the Moon in Virgo at the highest point in your chart. You can reflect on the direction you want to take for school or career.

Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

With the Moon in Gemini starting the week, you can concentrate on your projects or work with a lot more mental energy. You are coming up with new ideas that can help you make breakthroughs. New plans come easy now as you adapt to Mars in Cancer, joining the Moon on the 24th, in your partnership house.

Being tactful works in your favor, so learn to be more patient. The Moon in Leo on the 26, will bring you harmony and self-awareness allowing you to mature and be more conscious of your actions. As the week comes to a close, the Moon in Virgo on the 29 will make a trine to your sign, making this an energizing and optimistic time to start the upcoming week.

Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

As the Gemini Moon makes a flowing trine to your sign early in the week, it can feel like a triumphant moment, building your ego and helping you feel more secure and empowered. The Moon in Cancer on the 24 provides nourishment and opportunities to alleviate hurts from the past.

With the Moon in Leo on the 26, self-care may shift to caring for others. Incorporate balance into friendships and romantic partnerships as you work with the changing transits. Learning to work well with others can feel like unlocking a new level during the Moon in Virgo on the 29. You will see how your connections can improve once you listen and communicate efficiently with others.

Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

A calming energy with the Moon in Gemini early in the week, setting the stage for success. You may be more aware now of the work you need to do to succeed but Jupiter paves the way to greater things.

The Moon in Cancer on the 24 prepares you to feel loved and energized by the people around you, especially with Venus now in Scorpio, bringing more love into your world. It is also a fabulous period to connect with a project that means a lot to you.

The Moon in Leo on the 26, grounds you once more, reminding you to be more patient with your progress, and the Moon in Virgo will focus on your relationships—a time to incorporate harmony and diplomacy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.